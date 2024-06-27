It's On! Join Us for Our Debate Live Blog and 'Twitchy After Dark'...
CNN’s Fact-Checker Notes That He’s Back After ‘Many Months of Not Tweeting’

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on June 27, 2024
Townhall Media

As Twitchy reported, Thursday night's CNN debate moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash won't place the burdern of calling out Donald Trump's lies entirely on Presdident Joe Biden. CNN says it's the moderators' job 'to not let the 'responsibility' of disproving Trump 'fall to Biden,' because 'placing it entirely on him' would let the public make up their own mind about truth.

We haven't written about him in a long time because he hasn't posted in a long time, but look who's popped up out of the gopher hole just in time for the first presidential debate: CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale.

Welcome back.

Someone ask Dale where Biden's son Beau died. We're not sure.

This editor thinks it's almost guaranteed that Biden brings up the "very fine people" hoax. It's too bad CNN doesn't have any video disproving that.

So, when Biden claims he inherited a 9 percent inflation rate, Dale's going to be right there to fact-check him, right?

Dale hasn't entirely gone away; he just hasn't been posting on X. That's what it's called now. He poked his head out in May for a "bonkers" Trump rally.

***


