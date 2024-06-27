CNN’s Fact-Checker Notes That He’s Back After ‘Many Months of Not Tweeting’

As Twitchy reported, Thursday night's CNN debate moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash won't place the burdern of calling out Donald Trump's lies entirely on Presdident Joe Biden. CNN says it's the moderators' job 'to not let the 'responsibility' of disproving Trump 'fall to Biden,' because 'placing it entirely on him' would let the public make up their own mind about truth.

Advertisement

We haven't written about him in a long time because he hasn't posted in a long time, but look who's popped up out of the gopher hole just in time for the first presidential debate: CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale.

Hello old pals! It’s been a delightful many months of not-tweeting, really couldn’t recommend more highly, but I’ll be tweeting some fact checks during the debate.



I’ll also be on CNN TV post-debate, and our team will have a detailed running fact check on the CNN site and app. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 27, 2024

Welcome back.

Dale, thank you. There have been a lot of facts that have gone unchecked over the past 3 years. Frankly, we've been stumped. We are so happy to have you back. How was your vacation? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 27, 2024

Trust me... He's still on vacation. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) June 27, 2024

3.5 years into Biden’s term and now that Trump is in the forefront.. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) June 27, 2024

I have to admire the abject shamelessness, the total lack of honesty, and the pure Machiavelianism. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) June 27, 2024

Oh thank God. You're one of the first people I've known to awake from a 36-month coma. — DuncanDowntown (@DuncanDowntown) June 27, 2024

Strange how much time off you have when a Democrat is in office. — LorieByrd (@LorieByrd) June 27, 2024

There’s been so much more truth since the “fact-checkers” have been away. — Nathan Hale (@MrNateHale) June 27, 2024

Can’t believe you’ve been off since January 20th 2021 — SM (@Scottymcmahon22) June 27, 2024

Someone ask Dale where Biden's son Beau died. We're not sure.

Shameless — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) June 27, 2024

Rip Van Winkle finally wakes up. — Dentrev2 (@Dentrev21) June 27, 2024

I see they took you off the shelf, and dusted you off for tonight. But hang there, every 4 years isn't bad — Daniel R. (@Darh1062) June 27, 2024

Will you be fact checking Biden or just Trump? — Sancha 🇱🇻🇺🇲🌲 (@atsancha) June 27, 2024

This editor thinks it's almost guaranteed that Biden brings up the "very fine people" hoax. It's too bad CNN doesn't have any video disproving that.

You’re such a hack.



If you felt shame, you’d delete your account. — ██████████ (@PLVS_VLTRA_) June 27, 2024

Don't worry, it's not like Biden has lied about anything https://t.co/alKxvAvcAO — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 27, 2024

Advertisement

It’s not like you’ve missed any Biden gaffes to fact-check. https://t.co/jrEtSLbee9 — Brett From L.A. (@ItsBrettFromLA) June 27, 2024

This mad lad literally admitting his shtick is just amazing. https://t.co/W2mtvHhdOe — Dr. Windrunner (@DrWindrunner) June 27, 2024

So, when Biden claims he inherited a 9 percent inflation rate, Dale's going to be right there to fact-check him, right?

Dale hasn't entirely gone away; he just hasn't been posting on X. That's what it's called now. He poked his head out in May for a "bonkers" Trump rally.

'A Lot Of Lies!' CNN's Daniel Dale Knocks Down Whopping 26 False Claims From Trump's Bonkers New Jersey Rally https://t.co/Tt0ILnCru8 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 14, 2024

***



