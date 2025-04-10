EPIC: Scott Jennings OWNS Tiffany Cross During Heated Debate on 'Colonizing' Greenland (WATCH)

We here at Twitchy love CNN contributor Scott Jennings, because he wades into the lion's den and absolutely owns every panel he's a member of.

He also drops some truth bombs on X, and makes the Left's heads explode.

Advertisement

On last night's show, Jennings and Tiffany Cross got a little heated.

WATCH:

Things got heated between Tiffany Cross and Scott Jennings on CNN tonight.



"You got fired from your job." pic.twitter.com/umsAtabq7G — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) April 10, 2025

Oof.

Jennings: 1

Cross: 0

She calls him irrelevant then gets mad about “engaging in personal insults?” Please. — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) April 10, 2025

She was also putting words in his mouth, but she ignored that, too.

Scott Jennings is amazing, I don't know how he puts up with them every night! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) April 10, 2025

He has the patience of a saint.

Didn't know who @TiffanyDCross is until I saw this clip. Google her name and it proves @ScottJenningsKY points. If she's too 'out there' for MSNBC, you know she's nuts. — Brian Hegseth (@BrianHegseth) April 10, 2025

When MSNBC passes on you, you've got issues.

I like how she personally attacks Scott then cries when he returns the favor... Typical victim mentality. — DALE RASCO (@DaleSRasco) April 10, 2025

They can dish it out, but the can never take it.

She claimed she’s New Workd Order https://t.co/K7SpD9sjgp — sharksgirl101 (@CSharksgirl101) April 10, 2025

That part made no sense to us.

Then again, nothing about her argument made sense to us.

Scott is the reason I watch the show https://t.co/ZeSHwrEwhr — People Watcher👀 (@Archives2020) April 10, 2025

The only reason.

😂😂😂 she tried to insult him (calling him irrelevant) and then turned around and tried to make it seem like he was engaging in insults. https://t.co/DwxCY7UOXD — Jarrette Roberts (@RobertsJarrette) April 10, 2025

The Left loves to play the victim card.

Tiffany Cross - colonize it 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Nl8QFSIcJ8 — NancyLew (@nancylew13) April 10, 2025

Literally no one is talking about 'colonizing' Greenland or any other country.

But that word plays well on the Left, so Cross said it.