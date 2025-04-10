LMAO! Trump's Response to China Reducing Number of American Films Being Shown There...
EPIC: Scott Jennings OWNS Tiffany Cross During Heated Debate on 'Colonizing' Greenland (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on April 10, 2025
Meme/Twitchy

We here at Twitchy love CNN contributor Scott Jennings, because he wades into the lion's den and absolutely owns every panel he's a member of.

He also drops some truth bombs on X, and makes the Left's heads explode.

On last night's show, Jennings and Tiffany Cross got a little heated.

WATCH:

Oof.

Jennings: 1

Cross: 0

She was also putting words in his mouth, but she ignored that, too.

He has the patience of a saint.

When MSNBC passes on you, you've got issues.

They can dish it out, but the can never take it.

That part made no sense to us.

Then again, nothing about her argument made sense to us.

The only reason.

The Left loves to play the victim card.

Literally no one is talking about 'colonizing' Greenland or any other country.

But that word plays well on the Left, so Cross said it.

