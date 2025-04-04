Buyer’s Remorse? Scott Jennings Lays to Rest Notion that MAGA Voters Are Leaving Trump Over Tariffs

With Democrat approval polling at a record low of 21%, the party is coordinating an effort to convince anyone who will listen that MAGA voters are furious with President Donald Trump. Why are they supposedly mad? Because he’s doing exactly what he promised on the campaign trail. Yes, that's the message the Democrats are pushing; no one said it made sense.

Scott Jennings went on CNN and explained that Trump voters don’t have buyer’s remorse.

"This is a healthy level of copium going on right now among Democrats who are telling themselves stories that the people who voted for this are not happy. The vast majority, if not everyone who voted for Trump, is some level happiness ranging from 9-10"



Scott Jennings is right. pic.twitter.com/nktTjA4qhR — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) April 4, 2025

The leftist media believes if they repeat their copium over and over that makes it true. Same old story, different day. We LOVE our President and everything he is doing. — dryheat94 (@dryheat94) April 4, 2025

Several Democrats have pushed this coordinated ‘buyer’s remorse’ messaging. We have no idea why these Democrats who’ve never spoken to MAGA voters, suddenly act like they can read minds.

I don’t understand why people who didn’t vote for Trump keep thinking they know what we think. It’s exhausting and nauseating at this point. Why don’t they just listen instead of deny it. Scott is well respected by MAGA and he wouldn’t be if he wasn’t speaking the truth. — Jessie H (@Jessnich2002) April 4, 2025

I voted for this! And yes I knew full well that my stock portfolio will take a hit in the short term but will only be temporary. — KASH Bōlz (@ILuvGolf72) April 4, 2025

I remember when the markets tanked in 2022. It was ugly. Bonds tanked. Stocks tanked. The American Rescue Act under Biden stoked the inflation flames. And Biden never stopped the government spending. People have short memories. — IntenseMom (@ACasaw) April 4, 2025

I'm ECSTATIC withTrump and his cabinet..It's the Congress and Senate that I despise at the moment — That's .What .She .Said. (@ThatsWutISaid_) April 4, 2025

MAGA voters appear to be behind President Donald Trump, but they do have issues with Republicans in Congress who are doing nothing to advance his agenda.

Extremely happy! I voted for All of this, including Elon and DOGE. The only thing none of us are happy with are the RHINO traitors in Congress...but their day is coming 😡 — SawIt (@SawIt1989) April 4, 2025

I am EXTREMELY happy with President Trump! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) April 4, 2025

9 for sure.



Why would they think him doing exactly what he said would upset people? — Stallion Pt. 3 (@Stallion_Pt3) April 4, 2025

I voted for all of this and am Completely happy! I will deal with a little down turn just to see the “Rise” from the ashes! — Eva (@Eva378295) April 4, 2025

Many who voted for Trump understand that the use of tariffs most likely results in short-term pain but eventually results in big-time gains. They’re patient. But the idea that Trump voters now wish they voted for Kamala Harris is pure Democrat fantasy.