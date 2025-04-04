Victor Davis Hanson: Leftist Europeans Drew Inspiration From Democrat Party in Jailing Mar...
Elie Mystal Wants to Eliminate Voter Registration Laws Because He Claims Fraud Doesn’t...
Family-Run Brewery Destroyed by Hurricane Helene Gets Help Rebuilding From Unexpected Bene...
Cory Booker Say He Doesn’t Define Himself by Who He’s Against After Going...
VIP
Don’t Expect 24/7 Coverage of Teen Stabbed at Track Meet
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Is Going to Say She Doesn’t Like Elon Musk ‘50,000...
New Book: Barack Obama Worked 'Behind the Scenes' to Derail Kamala Harris
Letitia James Heard About a Head Start Program Closed Down Because of Trump's...
Stephanie Turner Female Athlete Who Refused to Fence Against a Male Speaks Out...
VIP
Listen, Fat: '60 Minutes' Is LYING to You About Obesity and Weight Loss
Katie Pavlich Has a GREAT Idea That Would Keep the Formerly Taxpayer Funded...
LOL: FactPost Wants You to Believe That Grocery Prices Have Already Increased By...
See You in Court! Michigan Judge Okay's White Man's Racial Discrimination Suit Against...
Sen. Mazie Hirono Declares Dan Bongino Is Not at All Qualified

Buyer’s Remorse? Scott Jennings Lays to Rest Notion that MAGA Voters Are Leaving Trump Over Tariffs

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:45 AM on April 04, 2025
Twitchy

With Democrat approval polling at a record low of 21%, the party is coordinating an effort to convince anyone who will listen that MAGA voters are furious with President Donald Trump. Why are they supposedly mad? Because he’s doing exactly what he promised on the campaign trail. Yes, that's the message the Democrats are pushing; no one said it made sense.

Advertisement

Scott Jennings went on CNN and explained that Trump voters don’t have buyer’s remorse.

Several Democrats have pushed this coordinated ‘buyer’s remorse’ messaging. We have no idea why these Democrats who’ve never spoken to MAGA voters, suddenly act like they can read minds.

Recommended

Victor Davis Hanson: Leftist Europeans Drew Inspiration From Democrat Party in Jailing Marine Le Pen
Warren Squire
Advertisement

MAGA voters appear to be behind President Donald Trump, but they do have issues with Republicans in Congress who are doing nothing to advance his agenda.

Many who voted for Trump understand that the use of tariffs most likely results in short-term pain but eventually results in big-time gains. They’re patient. But the idea that Trump voters now wish they voted for Kamala Harris is pure Democrat fantasy.

Tags: CNN DONALD TRUMP ECONOMICS ECONOMY STOCK MARKET TARIFFS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Victor Davis Hanson: Leftist Europeans Drew Inspiration From Democrat Party in Jailing Marine Le Pen
Warren Squire
WATCH: The New Naked Gun Trailer Drops With the PERFECT O.J. Simpson Joke
Aaron Walker
BUSTED: Cali Judge Who Ruled Trump Must Fund Illegal Immigrants Has MAJOR Conflict of Interest
Amy Curtis
SHOCKER: Comedian Bill Burr Suddenly Doesn't Want to Talk About Elon Musk ... Or Anything Else
Grateful Calvin
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Is Going to Say She Doesn’t Like Elon Musk ‘50,000 Times’
Brett T.
Elie Mystal Wants to Eliminate Voter Registration Laws Because He Claims Fraud Doesn’t Exist
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Victor Davis Hanson: Leftist Europeans Drew Inspiration From Democrat Party in Jailing Marine Le Pen Warren Squire
Advertisement