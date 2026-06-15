Reid’em and Weep: Ex-MSNBC Host Tells Leftist Crowd That Fired ‘Journos’ Exiled to Substack Are Winning

Leftist podcaster Joy Reid was a featured speaker at Sunday’s ‘Rise Up, Sing Out: A Concert for the First Amendment’ event. She has plenty of free time since being fired from MSNBC back in February of last year. The event was the Democrats’ sad answer to President Donald Trump’s UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House. Organizers apparently felt the concert needed a disgraced blathering idiot, and Reid fit the bill.

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Joy Reid at Sunday night's Rise Up, Sing Out: A Concert for the First Amendment: “Scott Pelley fired from CBS by the clack of far-right ideologues who bought it and handed it over to a zealot named Bari Weiss, who may soon also control CNN... “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was fired after more than 30 years that show was on the air because a certain orange a**hole, whose name is no longer on the Kennedy Center, cannot take a joke!”

Reid invoked the names of several Democrat ‘heroes’ who have been fired during Trump’s second term. Of course, she gave herself a shoutout. (WATCH)

Joy Reid at Sunday night's Rise Up, Sing Out: A Concert for the First Amendment: “Scott Pelley fired from CBS by the clack of far-right ideologues who bought it and handed it over to a zealot named Bari Weiss, who may soon also control CNN...

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert… pic.twitter.com/rSygUp4yiM — Brent Baker 🇺🇲🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@BrentHBaker) June 15, 2026

Not a word of truth from her racist mouth, as usual. — Floplag (@floplag) June 15, 2026

She’ll never change.

Posters were surprised that Democrats were calling Trump’s UFC event a circus when their own show obviously had all the clowns.

I didn’t realize it was a comedy show. But Joy Reid opens by calling herself a journalist. — Erik Telford (@ErikTelford) June 15, 2026

It looks like the worst variety show ever. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 15, 2026

They couldn’t afford a decent Bette Midler impersonator, so they had to settle for actual Bette Midler? Sad. pic.twitter.com/TvTNR2EcMs — Erik Telford (@ErikTelford) June 15, 2026

It was on CSPAN? 🤔 — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) June 15, 2026

No, C-SPAN2. They’re lucky they didn’t end up on C-SPAN8: The OCHO.

One commenter says Substack is becoming a craven haven for rejected and ousted ‘journalists’ like Reid.

Nothing she says here is true but she has the right friends in media so they will all applaud. Joy Reid is a bat s*** crazy conspiracy theorist who they all accept because of the right politics.



And this is where Substack comes calling https://t.co/79A95nWMrL — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 15, 2026

Angry, racist, and unemployed is no way to go through life. — James Hoffman (@JHoffman011171) June 15, 2026

It’s all Reid knows how to do.

Reid says Trump wants female ‘journalists’ to ‘shrink.’ She then called on the spirit of Baba Yaga (or maybe it’s Baba Wawa).

Joy Reid: Trump wants us to shrink when he calls us crooked, stupid, piggy, and when he screams in the faces of women journalists.



And by the way, Barbara Walters would never…. pic.twitter.com/7BTvHiNlfd — Acyn (@Acyn) June 15, 2026

The fact that Joy Reid can run at the mouth with outlandish lies, exaggerations, and triggering rhetoric just proves that free speech is thriving.

As for the shenanigans of the others that got them into trouble... FAFO. — Andrea Edwards (@AndreaE456) June 15, 2026

Reid believes that ‘journalists’ and other Democrat Party mouthpieces should never be fired or held to account.

Reid ended her unhinged rant by reminding us that the number of leftist losers who have been ejected from network and cable TV is growing on Substack and other podcast platforms. Yay, they're winning! (WATCH)

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Joy Reid: The path forward is independent media and independent voices: unbossed and unafraid. Shirley Chisholm’s words are reality.



MeidasTouch, The Don Lemon Show, The Joy Reid Show—do like and subscribe. The Jim Acosta Show, Katie Phang’s podcast, Wajahat Ali…. pic.twitter.com/96GOIzwBo1 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 15, 2026

The fact that your influencers are being marginalized warms my heart. ♥️ — Collecting Wisdom (@I_Choose_Wisdom) June 15, 2026

It’s like they’re being herded into a space where they can languish and eventually be forgotten far away from the eyes and ears of civilized society. That does give us a warm feeling. Who knew so much joy could be derived from the total absence of Joy?

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