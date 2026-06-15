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Reid’em and Weep: Ex-MSNBC Host Tells Leftist Crowd That Fired ‘Journos’ Exiled to Substack Are Winning

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:46 AM on June 15, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

Leftist podcaster Joy Reid was a featured speaker at Sunday’s ‘Rise Up, Sing Out: A Concert for the First Amendment’ event. She has plenty of free time since being fired from MSNBC back in February of last year. The event was the Democrats’ sad answer to President Donald Trump’s UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House. Organizers apparently felt the concert needed a disgraced blathering idiot, and Reid fit the bill.

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Here’s more. (READ)

Joy Reid at Sunday night's Rise Up, Sing Out: A Concert for the First Amendment: “Scott Pelley fired from CBS by the clack of far-right ideologues who bought it and handed it over to a zealot named Bari Weiss, who may soon also control CNN...

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was fired after more than 30 years that show was on the air because a certain orange a**hole, whose name is no longer on the Kennedy Center, cannot take a joke!”

Reid invoked the names of several Democrat ‘heroes’ who have been fired during Trump’s second term. Of course, she gave herself a shoutout. (WATCH)

She’ll never change.

Posters were surprised that Democrats were calling Trump’s UFC event a circus when their own show obviously had all the clowns.

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No, C-SPAN2. They’re lucky they didn’t end up on C-SPAN8: The OCHO.

One commenter says Substack is becoming a craven haven for rejected and ousted ‘journalists’ like Reid.

It’s all Reid knows how to do.

Reid says Trump wants female ‘journalists’ to ‘shrink.’ She then called on the spirit of Baba Yaga (or maybe it’s Baba Wawa).

Reid believes that ‘journalists’ and other Democrat Party mouthpieces should never be fired or held to account.

Reid ended her unhinged rant by reminding us that the number of leftist losers who have been ejected from network and cable TV is growing on Substack and other podcast platforms. Yay, they're winning! (WATCH)

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It’s like they’re being herded into a space where they can languish and eventually be forgotten far away from the eyes and ears of civilized society. That does give us a warm feeling. Who knew so much joy could be derived from the total absence of Joy?

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP FIRST AMENDMENT FREE SPEECH JOY REID MSNBC

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Replace Your Bettes: Dems Enlist Octogenarian Singer to Counter Trump’s UFC Freedom 250 White House Event Warren Squire
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