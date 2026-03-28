Jettisoned ‘Journos’: Jim Acosta Reacts to FCC Chair Brendan Carr Celebrating Cast-Off Media Hacks

FCC Chair Brendan Carr spoke at CPAC on Friday. He pointed to the changing media landscape as one of President Donald Trump’s major second-term triumphs. He noted that American taxpayers are no longer footing the bill for Democrat Party propaganda outlets, NPR, and PBS. He also highlighted the various ‘journalists’ who have been fired or quit recently and then, unsurprisingly, launched leftist podcasts. Democrat activist podcaster Jim Acosta, who now hosts a Substack show from his home, piped in online with yet another of his totally off-the-mark takes.

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Here’s Carr at CPAC, Acosta’s online post follows. (WATCH)

FCC Chair: Trump is winning. Look at the results—PBS and NPR defunded. Joy Reid, Sleepy-Eyed Chuck Todd, Jim Acosta, John Dickerson are gone. Colbert is leaving. CBS is under new ownership, and soon enough CNN will have new ownership as well. pic.twitter.com/8kdrG5T3GP — Acyn (@Acyn) March 27, 2026

Trump’s media henchman doesn’t realize this but what millions of people take away from this is that they SHOULD watch PBS and listen to NPR and turn to independent media. Americans don’t like the government telling them what they can and cannot watch. https://t.co/BhAiLMhWc3 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 27, 2026

That’s totally not what I walked away with — Nick Campos (@DrNickCampos) March 28, 2026

We also don’t like Jim Acosta speaking on our behalves. — Don Hodson (@donhodsonesq) March 28, 2026

Acosta is self-important as always; he genuinely thinks he speaks for millions of Americans. Acosta has only ever spoken for himself.

Posters agree that Trump overseeing the end of public funding for NPR and PBS is one of his shining moments. Of course, Acosta is lying when he says Americans are being told what they can and cannot watch.

If they want to watch PBS or NPR, they can.

Just switch the stations.

What's NOT happening is taxpayer money paying for it.



that is all. Carry on. — Pam Besteder (@pambesteder) March 28, 2026

Everyone can watch what they want but the government doesn't have to subsidize them. — Morticia (@Morticia121212) March 28, 2026

NPR and PBS are not independent in their leanings - they’re leftist. And it has nothing to do with what some Americans want. Taxpayers shouldn’t pay for left wing propaganda (or right). — Dave Savoca (@DaveSavoca) March 28, 2026

Not at all. What he is saying is you cannot use taxpayer money to be a propoganda channel for the Democrats. — Kati (@AmericanKati2) March 28, 2026

They’re not telling Americans what they can and cannot watch. They’re just not subsidizing television and radio with my tax dollars anymore. That’s a win, bud — Whiskey Tango (@whiskeytangousa) March 28, 2026

Now, NPR and PBS will have to fight to survive like all other outlets.

Acosta’s skewed view of what’s actually happening to the legacy media shows how out of touch he is in his bubble.

We think for ourselves.



I watch CNN, MSNBC sometimes to make sure I can still detect bs. — Tina (@KayT_Phelps) March 28, 2026

That you would even posit that PBS & NPR are “independent media,” cracks me up. — Joe Crummey (@JoeCrummey) March 28, 2026

Yeah, it makes people want to watch those leftist rags…in your dreams! pic.twitter.com/aqqO9CZ7zL — Be Still My Soul (@bestillmysoul83) March 27, 202

Mass ‘journalism’ layoffs show that the public is abandoning the legacy media outlets that abandoned the American people years ago.

Commenters say Acosta’s enormous ego makes it impossible for him to see his media fantasy world crumbling around him.

We know hacks and useless journalists when we see them and you’re one of them ! Truth hurts ! — TammySuee (@TammySueeB) March 28, 2026

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You’re the problem Jim. Look in the mirror and level with yourself. You created your world. Now live in it… — Clancy Young (@ClancyYoun55384) March 28, 2026

LET ME GET THIS RIGHT…

You think people HAVEN’T turned to independent media? LOL — Truth Dispenser (@DispenserTruth) March 28, 2026

How must it feel to be wrong about EVERYTHING. You're TDS is out of control. Get medical help. — Kevin Staton (@KevinStaton15) March 28, 2026

Acosta’s TDS is terminal; there’s nothing that can be done to end his bitter, miserable existence and his foolhardy quest for relevance. With more ‘journalism’ layoffs on the horizon, Acosta will have even more homebound competition to contend with very soon.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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