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Jettisoned ‘Journos’: Jim Acosta Reacts to FCC Chair Brendan Carr Celebrating Cast-Off Media Hacks

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:43 AM on March 28, 2026
Meme

FCC Chair Brendan Carr spoke at CPAC on Friday. He pointed to the changing media landscape as one of President Donald Trump’s major second-term triumphs. He noted that American taxpayers are no longer footing the bill for Democrat Party propaganda outlets, NPR, and PBS. He also highlighted the various ‘journalists’ who have been fired or quit recently and then, unsurprisingly, launched leftist podcasts. Democrat activist podcaster Jim Acosta, who now hosts a Substack show from his home, piped in online with yet another of his totally off-the-mark takes.

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Here’s Carr at CPAC, Acosta’s online post follows. (WATCH)

Acosta is self-important as always; he genuinely thinks he speaks for millions of Americans. Acosta has only ever spoken for himself.

Posters agree that Trump overseeing the end of public funding for NPR and PBS is one of his shining moments. Of course, Acosta is lying when he says Americans are being told what they can and cannot watch.

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Now, NPR and PBS will have to fight to survive like all other outlets.

Acosta’s skewed view of what’s actually happening to the legacy media shows how out of touch he is in his bubble.

Mass ‘journalism’ layoffs show that the public is abandoning the legacy media outlets that abandoned the American people years ago.

Commenters say Acosta’s enormous ego makes it impossible for him to see his media fantasy world crumbling around him.

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Acosta’s TDS is terminal; there’s nothing that can be done to end his bitter, miserable existence and his foolhardy quest for relevance. With more ‘journalism’ layoffs on the horizon, Acosta will have even more homebound competition to contend with very soon.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CNN DONALD TRUMP JIM ACOSTA LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS MSNBC

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