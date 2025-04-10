WOMP WOMP Lefties --> Trump Just Broke ANOTHER Record and Elite Lefties Are Going to REALLY Hate This One

Remember when elitist and Leftist performers took their balls and went home because of evil Trump? For a while there, every day, we had to read about some new artist we hadn't heard of who was refusing to perform at The Kennedy Center. Media, of course, loved this because they're looking for any sort of negative story they can find about our president.

THE HORROR. Trump is involved with The Kennedy Center.

Welp, guess how that's worked out for the center?

“The Kennedy Center Breaks All Time Attendance Record for a Public Event”https://t.co/AbaDlp7tRM — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 10, 2025

As Ric points out, the media has not said a word about this.

Gosh, wonder why.

KIDDING, we know why.

From Breitbart:

The Kennedy Center broke an all-time attendance record for a public event in March despite boycotts from Democrats since President Trump’s takeover. This past March , the Kennedy Center’s “EARTH to SPACE: Arts Breaking the Sky” fireworks show saw over 11,000 attendees – a new record for a public event, per an exclusive from the Daily Caller: The history-making moment was celebrated amid a flurry of criticism from liberals about President Donald Trump’s takeover of the entertainment facility. Critics voiced concerns about Trump’s understanding and appreciation for the arts when he took control of the Kennedy Center. However, attendance numbers have told a different story. With a focus on shifting away from politically-charged programming, the facility experienced tremendous success with a widely-attended fireworks show. A Kennedy Center representative noted that 76% of all attendees at the fireworks show had never stepped foot in the venue before. The event was open to the public, with free first-come, first-served tickets available on the Kennedy Center website. Visitors took in the show on the 360-degree rooftop terrace and flocked to the riverwalk to take in the magic of art as the fireworks filled the skies above the Potomac River. The first 800 visitors were treated to a VIP experience by having the opportunity to send an individual firework into the sky through the cAITM — Cai Guo-Qiang’s custom AI model — web interface.

It's almost as if Democrats relying only on Trump hate for their agenda just isn't working out for them.

I loved the Kennedy Center in the 80's-took my kids all the time-hate to think what woke did to it.

Glad you are there. — susan smith (@nalapuck) April 10, 2025

Love to see it.

We really do.

