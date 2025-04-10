People Hilariously Zing Xi Following Trump's Tough Tariffs

Regardless of your opinion of Trump's tariff strategy, one thing is sure: It's generating some quality content on Twitter/X, especially as people pile on communist China in the latest episode of the Tariff Wars™.

China reading about the tariff news like pic.twitter.com/uxafR3jiDP — swaghetti (@swagh3tti) April 9, 2025

Excellent meme reuse.

Frankly, Xi and the gang deserve a 1,000,000 percent tariff for COVID alone, and the online crew was ready to let them have it.

I’m not sure this is a good idea pic.twitter.com/AMqrrklPW0 — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) April 9, 2025

Ha! Yes, it's fake … but funny.

Xi Jinping is not having a good day 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/ULFttHCnS2 — 🔥🇺🇸 KC 🇺🇸🔥 (@KCPayTreeIt) April 10, 2025

We can only hope.

As the tariff tiff intensifies, at least the humor is too.

Jim Cramer: Black Monday is coming



The market: pic.twitter.com/xRZJmEt1ED — Inverse Cramer (@CramerTracker) April 9, 2025

The markets have clearly been feeling the crush of the tariffs. We should all thank Jim Cramer for turning things around with a single tweet, although the market is quite topsy-turvy once again today.

The past few days, with the market response to the fake 90-day pause and then the real 90-day pause, have made it clear that the market downturn is not a sign of a greater economic crisis. The markets will spring back when the tariffs are lifted.

Until that time, and hopefully after President Trump is successful in his aims, we'll enjoy the jokes.

Trump Bangs Gong Signaling Another Increase In China Tariffs https://t.co/RA5BoCst2B pic.twitter.com/MbVFzcZN2N — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 9, 2025

Xi must've seen Snow White https://t.co/LCIXLvRfxr — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 8, 2025

AHHHHHH IM CHY-NA I NO RIKA NEGOTIATE I ARR ARONE NOW I PAY HIGH TAWIFF TO DONARD TWUMP AHHHHHH https://t.co/vSZ6Q575nh pic.twitter.com/k7XPPgJhqu — Magills (@magills_) April 9, 2025

LOL.

Yeah … they're going to have to go a lot higher than that.

*Lee Greenwood’s ‘Proud to be an American’ intensifies* pic.twitter.com/tUvAoPxzUi — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) April 9, 2025

Not all heroes wear capes.

How would we know the difference?

