People Hilariously Zing Xi Following Trump's Tough Tariffs

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 3:00 PM on April 10, 2025
AP Photo/Andy Wong, File

Regardless of your opinion of Trump's tariff strategy, one thing is sure: It's generating some quality content on Twitter/X, especially as people pile on communist China in the latest episode of the Tariff Wars™.

Excellent meme reuse.

Frankly, Xi and the gang deserve a 1,000,000 percent tariff for COVID alone, and the online crew was ready to let them have it.

Ha! Yes, it's fake … but funny.

We can only hope.

As the tariff tiff intensifies, at least the humor is too.

The markets have clearly been feeling the crush of the tariffs. We should all thank Jim Cramer for turning things around with a single tweet, although the market is quite topsy-turvy once again today.

The past few days, with the market response to the fake 90-day pause and then the real 90-day pause, have made it clear that the market downturn is not a sign of a greater economic crisis. The markets will spring back when the tariffs are lifted.

Until that time, and hopefully after President Trump is successful in his aims, we'll enjoy the jokes.

LOL.

Yeah … they're going to have to go a lot higher than that.

Not all heroes wear capes.

How would we know the difference?

Follow us at TwitchyTeam to be in the know on the latest tariff news (instead of gazing at your 401k). We'll make sure to serve up the humor along this bumpy road.

