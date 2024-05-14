'Presidential Fact Checker' Daniel Dale Halts Vacation to Fact Check Trump (Who Isn't President)

You have to love the Twitter bio trajectory of Daniel Dale, the 'presidential fact checker' for CNN. Back in the mid-2010s, Dale just called himself a 'Canadian journalist' on Twitter. When Donald Trump was elected President in 2016, Dale updated his Twitter bio to read 'fact-checking the president and others.' (Spoiler alert: there were never any others. Or at least there were never any others who had a 'D' next to their name.) At the end of Trump's term, Dale updated his bio yet again: 'fact-checking the president and other politicians.' Finally, just recently, now that Trump is the presumptive Republican nominee in 2024, Dale amended his bio one more time: 'Fact-checking the president, 2024 candidates, and others.'



All the 2024 candidates, Daniel? Really? You doing a lot of 'fact-checking' of Robert Kennedy, are you?

His bio, if he were honest, would simply read 'professional Trump stalker.'

Of course, the real joke is that Dale has spent most of the past four years completely dormant. Despite calling himself a 'presidential fact-checker,' don't bother scouring the internet for many fact-checks of Joe Biden from him. You won't find them. Dale only pokes his head out of seclusion to 'fact-check' Trump. It has been a running gag about him on Twitter ever since Biden was sworn in.

So, sure enough, when Trump held a rally in New Jersey this past weekend, there was Dale, popping up on CNN like a meerkat watching out for lions across the savanna.

'A Lot Of Lies!' CNN's Daniel Dale Knocks Down Whopping 26 False Claims From Trump's Bonkers New Jersey Rally https://t.co/Tt0ILnCru8 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 14, 2024

The fact that Dale -- and dutifully Mediaite -- referred to it as a 'bonkers rally' tells you everything you need to know about the quality of the 'fact-checking' Dale was doing. (Actual fact-check: Dale refers to every Trump rally as 'bonkers'.) We'll spare you the excerpts, but you can watch the clip on YouTube.

Most of what Dale used to refute Trump's claims are just Democrat talking points, not facts, such as with Trump's indictments. And when Trump did exaggerate (news flash, he has always done this because he speaks off the cuff a lot), Dale tried to 'fact-check' him around the edges on the numbers. He corrected Trump's statements about the miles of border wall he built, the amount of money South Korea pays the U.S., how much the price of bacon has really gone up, and so on. (That's a winner there, Dale. Make sure you remind people that bacon only costs twice as much under Biden, not three times as much.) Trump wasn't precise on those points, but he wasn't exactly lying or far off either.

Meanwhile, actual President Biden, the office Dale claims to be his primary target, just got called out for telling 15 lies in 17 minutes in his Erin Burnett interview last week. Where was Dale for that?

CNN’s star fact checker emerges to fact check Trump’s weekend rally but was noticeably missing to fact check CNN’s interview with Biden, who lied 15 times in 17 minutes according to the NYP. https://t.co/B54je3qnJ2 pic.twitter.com/yD7IX02ifc — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) May 14, 2024

Oops. We guess he must have missed that interview, even though his own network conducted it.

Somehow, Dale totally missed the Biden CNN interview. pic.twitter.com/ZjfEBodhMx — Bailey (@realsnoopbailey) May 14, 2024

I guess Daniel Dale was too tired to count the lies in Biden's interview on cable channel. https://t.co/ln2Tf1NJTX — LadyL (@LadyL46635798) May 14, 2024

In fairness, May 8, the date of the Burnett interview, was also National Coconut Cream Pie Day, so Dale was probably busy baking and eating.

Just waiting for @ddale8 to fact check Biden even a single time https://t.co/tP6YNI28MS — MetalMushin Reborn (@MetalRisesAgain) May 14, 2024

How many times has Dale fact checked the President? — Lencz (@Lencz01) May 14, 2024

You could count the number of times the 'presidential fact checker' has fact-checked the current president on one hand and still have enough fingers left over to tell Mr. Spock to 'Live Long and Prosper.'

Daniel Dale might as well be on Biden's payroll. — We should have chosen DeSantis, fools (@Conservitalian) May 14, 2024

He's on CNN's payroll. Same difference.

Is this the same CNN who had 24/7 coverage of the Russia Hoax, but has yet to acknowledge that it was in fact always a hoax?



Same CNN who wanted Avenatti to run for president?



Same CNN who claimed in ’21 that the untested vaccine was 100% safe and effective? — Semenproducingindividual (@Semenproducer) May 14, 2024

Yep. We are nearly certain that it is the exact same network.

Mostly, however, Twitter wanted to wish Dale a hearty welcome back from his nearly four-year hiatus as a 'fact-checker' during Biden's presidency.

Is vacation over again? https://t.co/wr5GmwElEY — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 14, 2024

The time just flew on by, didn't it? It's always like that when you're on vacation ... even for years at a stretch.

@ddale8 decided to wake up from his nap? The current president hasn’t needed to be fact checked? — JF (@jfresz) May 14, 2024

The “journos” are waking up after 3.5 years of slumber. We are once again counting lies, while ignoring the current Liar in Chief. https://t.co/wvFomTwVYf — Kathleen (@Calibamawife) May 14, 2024

Even grizzly bears don't hibernate as long as the journos have under Biden.

HAHAHA. We were beginning to worry a bit. We're glad Dale is OK.

Hey look, Fact Checkers are back. — B. Miller (@BlaiseInKC) May 14, 2024

Just in the nick of time. When you think about it, 'fact checkers' like Dale really are more like superheroes. We should be more grateful.

L O L



Off hiatus, I guess — Mike (@michaeljashmore) May 14, 2024

Brooooo. You don’t get to take a four year nap and then wake up when an election comes and pretend to be a fact checker — Fantasy Baseball Addict (@fant_baseballer) May 14, 2024

You get to if your employer is CNN, the media arm of the Democrat Party.

When he fact checks Biden, then people will pay attention.



This dude got beat up a lot in school. Guarantee it. — TexasMomma❤️🤍💙 (@GigiAJLW) May 14, 2024

Dale was definitely stuffed into some lockers in high school. And it shows.

It's perfectly fine for him to want to fact-check Trump. All politicians should be fact-checked (even if it is around the edges when they exaggerate numbers as Trump often does). But the key word there is 'ALL.' Someone should explain to Dale what that word means.

For example:

Fact check this @ddale8; Biden is an oatmeal for brains sociopathic lying kid sniffing woman groping plagiarizing showering with his own daughter pedophile who should be in prison. pic.twitter.com/i9NJLslptu — Florida Renegade 🗣🙀🙏⚓ (@MsRobotoFL) May 14, 2024

Wow. That's a lot of whoppers Joe Biden has told. If Dale were an actual journalist, all those fictions would have kept him quite busy over the past several years.

The fact that he ignored them is the reason why we don't hate the corporate media enough.