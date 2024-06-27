CNN Moderators Won't Place the Responsibility of Calling Out Trump's Lies Entirely on Biden

If you needed even more proof that tonight's debate in Atlanta is likely to be a one-on-three contest pitting Donald Trump against Joe Biden along with CNN's Dana Bash and Jake Tapper, here it is:

CNN's "Reliable Sources" explains moderators will need to correct Trump (and only Trump) because allowing him and Biden to state their positions and have Americans decide for themselves who to believe "would not serve the audience well." pic.twitter.com/TAm8bFN9Jm — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) June 27, 2024

CNN, the compost outlet hosting the debate, where both moderators Jake Tapper & Dana Bash work, says it’s their job to not let the “responsibility” of disproving Trump “fall to Biden,” because “placing it entirely on him” would let the public make up their own mind about truth. https://t.co/Pm06ODUaQq pic.twitter.com/zBFgUDU7UE — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) June 27, 2024

Check that out one more time:

What’s more, while CNN has said it will not fact-check the candidates’ claims in real-time, Trump’s propensity to spread dangerous lies and corrosive conspiracy theories will put some onus on Tapper and Bash to make sure the Republican does not abuse the platform to peddle some of his favorite dishonest talking points… In cases of fact versus fiction on critical matters, a he-said, he-said dynamic would not serve the audience well. CNN will need to account for that.

One of the most maddening aspects of the lib media are the constant insinuations that Biden is some sort of saintly truth-teller who needs some extra defense against Republican lies.

What an absolute farce this debate is shaping up to be https://t.co/SJC1Dgd1XR — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) June 27, 2024

Additionally, the White House Correspondents' Association isn't happy with CNN for refusing to allow debate entry to any non-CNN reporters from the WH pool.

So they’re opening admitting that it’s Trump vs Biden, Tapper, and Bash… https://t.co/r8j39OCvOM — Conservative Masshole Stands With Israel 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheTimDeFelice) June 27, 2024

Pretty much.