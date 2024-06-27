It's On! Join Us for Our Debate Live Blog and 'Twitchy After Dark'...
CNN’s Fact-Checker Notes That He’s Back After ‘Many Months of Not Tweeting’
Debate Night Preivew, Fiery Trump Ads, Tucker Goes Wild on Aussie Journalist!
EXCLUSIVE SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership. 48 Hours ONLY!
Cori Bush, Down by 22 Points in the Polls, Says AIPAC Is a...
White House Pool Reporters Angry CNN Will Not Allow Them to Observe Presidential...
Special Operations Association Warns of ' Rising Terror Threats' Following Biden's Afghani...
Michelle Obama Has Been Absent from the Biden Campaign Circuit and the Rumor...
These 3 Polls Released in the Last 24 Hours Mean Biden Will Be...
BIAS: AG Hamilton Notices How Often Media Uses 'Far-Left' and 'Far-Right' (Results Won't...
The Supreme Court Upholds the Right to a Jury Trial, Leftists Melt Down
Nightmarish 'Fleshy' Robot Made From Living Human Skin Cells Is Capable of Making...
NBC News' Chuck Todd Not Sure Biden's Very Nimble Anymore (I Can't Stop...
Buyers Remorse: As Government Mandates EVs, Nearly HALF of Current Owners Want to...

CNN Moderators Won't Place the Responsibility of Calling Out Trump's Lies Entirely on Biden

Doug P.  |  4:10 PM on June 27, 2024
Journalism meme

If you needed even more proof that tonight's debate in Atlanta is likely to be a one-on-three contest pitting Donald Trump against Joe Biden along with CNN's Dana Bash and Jake Tapper, here it is:

Advertisement

Check that out one more time:

What’s more, while CNN has said it will not fact-check the candidates’ claims in real-time, Trump’s propensity to spread dangerous lies and corrosive conspiracy theories will put some onus on Tapper and Bash to make sure the Republican does not abuse the platform to peddle some of his favorite dishonest talking points…

In cases of fact versus fiction on critical matters, a he-said, he-said dynamic would not serve the audience well. CNN will need to account for that.

Recommended

The Supreme Court Upholds the Right to a Jury Trial, Leftists Melt Down
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

One of the most maddening aspects of the lib media are the constant insinuations that Biden is some sort of saintly truth-teller who needs some extra defense against Republican lies. 

Additionally, the White House Correspondents' Association isn't happy with CNN for refusing to allow debate entry to any non-CNN reporters from the WH pool.

Pretty much.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Supreme Court Upholds the Right to a Jury Trial, Leftists Melt Down
Aaron Walker
CNN’s Fact-Checker Notes That He’s Back After ‘Many Months of Not Tweeting’
Brett T.
Cori Bush, Down by 22 Points in the Polls, Says AIPAC Is a 'Threat to Democracy' After Bowman Loss
Amy Curtis
These 3 Polls Released in the Last 24 Hours Mean Biden Will Be Extra Furious Tonight
Doug P.
White House Pool Reporters Angry CNN Will Not Allow Them to Observe Presidential Debate
justmindy
Michelle Obama Has Been Absent from the Biden Campaign Circuit and the Rumor Mill is Churning
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Supreme Court Upholds the Right to a Jury Trial, Leftists Melt Down Aaron Walker
Advertisement