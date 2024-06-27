BIAS: AG Hamilton Notices How Often Media Uses 'Far-Left' and 'Far-Right' (Results Won't...
The Supreme Court Upholds the Right to a Jury Trial, Leftists Melt Down
Nightmarish 'Fleshy' Robot Made From Living Human Skin Cells Is Capable of Making...
NBC News' Chuck Todd Not Sure Biden's Very Nimble Anymore (I Can't Stop...)
Buyers Remorse: As Government Mandates EVs, Nearly HALF of Current Owners Want to...
Bill Maher Explains Why the Left Is Losing So Badly These Days
CNN Demonstrates 'Sudden Innovation in Debate Technology' in Use for Biden vs. Trump
Cam Edwards Gives X an Update on His Wife and a Way for...
WATCH: Tucker Carlson Absolutely ROASTS an Australian 'Journo' on the Barbie
IDF Destroys Perfectly Good Bicycle
It Is PROFOUNDLY Evil to Call for the Abortion of the Disabled
Rep. AOC Rhapsodizes Over Jamaal Bowman Following Brutal Defeat, Tags Wrong Person
Biden, Who Still Thinks 2016 Was 'Stolen', Says You Can't Love Your Country...

These 3 Polls Released in the Last 24 Hours Mean Biden Will Be Extra Furious Tonight

Doug P.  |  2:15 PM on June 27, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Biden campaign knows the president has no actual positive accomplishments they can point to so it's looking like the White House's debate plan is to -- *yawn* -- portray Trump as a "threat to democracy" as angrily as possible:

But, for that reason, the Biden team is also preparing for the debate to be deeply personal and potentially angry, too. Biden makes no secret of his distaste for Trump, whom he refers to as a “sick f**k” in private and believes is a stain on the White House. And aides are preparing for Trump to attack Biden’s son Hunter, who was convicted on a gun charge this month, urging the president to flash a little anger that could resonate with Americans whose own families have struggled with addiction.

In short, the debate will provide Biden with an unparalleled chance to “drag Trump into Americans living rooms,” as one of the officials said, and force voters to accept that he stands a chance of winning again. The downside is: Voters may leave the night comfortable with that outcome.

If Biden's plan is to act angry (the "unity president" gets plenty of practice at that whenever he calls half the country horrible, racist and unpatriotic), these new polls that just dropped are going to make him even more furious:

The amazing and consistent disconnect with the Biden campaign is that they keep doubling down on the kinds of things that have made Biden's approval even worse. Examples of that include insulting voters by insisting the economy is great and they must be mistaken if they think the cost of living has spiked since Biden took office or ramping up the "convicted felon" rhetoric about Trump even though the lawfare has backfired on the Democrats.

And that was a demand of the Biden campaign, but since every other "strategy" they've implemented has backfired, why shouldn't this one? Stay tuned!

