White House Pool Reporters Angry CNN Will Not Allow Them to Observe Presidential Debate

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:45 PM on June 27, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

CNN will not allow even one pool reporter from the White House press pool to observe the Presidential debate and they are not happy about it.

CNN plans to only allow the reporters to be in a building across the street while watching a live stream. During a commercial break, they will allow one reporter to come in the studio to witness the set up and then they will have to leave. 

The White House Correspondent's Association was not satisfied with that plan.

This does seem like a good reason to have press other than the moderators in the room.

The Supreme Court Upholds the Right to a Jury Trial, Leftists Melt Down
Aaron Walker
Obviously, CNN makes all decisions to benefit Joe Biden, so apparently, they believe having a pool reporter in the room is bad news for Biden. What are they so scared a journalist might find out? 

Oh, that's a good point.

Now, they are dedicated to protecting Joe Biden.

It's clear this is not a request from the Trump team. Trump loves as much press present as possible. This is solely to protect Joe Biden. Why does he need so much cover? That is the question voters should ask.




