White House Pool Reporters Angry CNN Will Not Allow Them to Observe Presidential Debate

CNN will not allow even one pool reporter from the White House press pool to observe the Presidential debate and they are not happy about it.

BREAKING: White House press corps has petitioned CNN to open up the debate studio to reporters, who for now have to watch a feed from a building across the street, b/c they believe there may be a "medical emergency" involving one of the prez candidates requiring on-scene coverage — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) June 27, 2024

Advertisement

CNN plans to only allow the reporters to be in a building across the street while watching a live stream. During a commercial break, they will allow one reporter to come in the studio to witness the set up and then they will have to leave.

New statement from WHCA President @KellyO on CNN denying access to pool reporter inside for Biden-Trump debate.



“WHCA is deeply concerned that CNN has rejected our repeated requests to include the White House travel pool inside the studio.”



Full statement: https://t.co/JnwnH8Ym3s pic.twitter.com/k5Trp2ZdP1 — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) June 27, 2024

The White House Correspondent's Association was not satisfied with that plan.

Also an important point from the WHCA: If Trump/Biden are talking when mics are muted how the f are we supposed to know what was said if a pooler is not in the room?



Will CNN be transcribing these comments? This is the most basic reason why poolers should be present https://t.co/eN3mwCDOsB — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) June 27, 2024

This does seem like a good reason to have press other than the moderators in the room.

WH correspondents group rightfully protesting CNN decision to exclude traveling press pool from studio during Biden-Trump debate. C'mon, CNN. Which leg will you stand on next time WHCA complains about access somewhere else? https://t.co/RZLstzrGyt — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) June 27, 2024

Obviously, CNN makes all decisions to benefit Joe Biden, so apparently, they believe having a pool reporter in the room is bad news for Biden. What are they so scared a journalist might find out?

The irony of @cnn excluding the press pool after the network threw a FIT when trump White House excluded @kaitlancollins - and nobody else- from event @realDonaldTrump White House is incredibly rich. Where is @cnn to protect journalism, now?! https://t.co/YDSvBkr70d — Leland Vittert (@LelandVittert) June 27, 2024

Oh, that's a good point.

CNN blocking reporters from access. Didn't CNN used to be a journalism organization itself or something. https://t.co/k0Yc0D62VY — Mike (@BaseballMike714) June 27, 2024

Now, they are dedicated to protecting Joe Biden.

Say what you will about Trump but he was ALWAYS available to the press.



We're now dealing with, without question, the least transparent administration ever. This latest move is dystopian, uncharted, territory. — James Flood III (@jamesfloodiii) June 27, 2024

Advertisement

Most transparent Administration EVA! 😡🤦‍♀️🤬🤬 — WDG0917🤙🌺🙏✝️ (@wdg0917) June 27, 2024

It's clear this is not a request from the Trump team. Trump loves as much press present as possible. This is solely to protect Joe Biden. Why does he need so much cover? That is the question voters should ask.











