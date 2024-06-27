White House Pool Reporters Angry CNN Will Not Allow Them to Observe Presidential...
Cori Bush, Down by 22 Points in the Polls, Says AIPAC Is a 'Threat to Democracy' After Bowman Loss

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on June 27, 2024
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Yesterday, we told you how mad the Left was that Jamaal Bowman lost his primary election in New York.

Their ire was directed at 'big money' including AIPAC and Wall Street, and now Cori Bush -- who is down by 22 points in her own primary polling -- has said what we knew was coming:

AIPAC is a 'threat to democracy'.

Because when people don't vote the way the Democratic Party wants them to, it's not democracy, but the fault of 'big money' or 'Russian interference' or some other nefarious dealings.

But they're the defenders of democracy, y'all.

The best part? AIPAC has been hosting Democrats for years, and is giving money to other Democrats to unseat the antisemitic ones.

We wonder.

Note that the corruption, the blatant antisemitism, and overall off-putting nature of Bush aren't the reasons she's likely going to lose her primary.

No. It's the Joooooos and eeeevilll money.

Gosh, we hope so.

If you're wondering what the faith healing reference is all about, here ya go.

Don't let facts get in the way of the blame game, though.

The Supreme Court Upholds the Right to a Jury Trial, Leftists Melt Down
Aaron Walker
At. Best.

She's saving that for after her loss, surely.

Laughed out loud at this.

Boom.

Couldn't have said it better ourselves.

Criticizing Soros is 'antisemitism' but criticizing AIPAC is 'defending democracy.'

Anything that threatens the Democratic Party is undemocratic.

Oh, the irony.

Very impressive.

We'd love to see it too; that'd be great Twitchy content.

Can't imagine why.

And less time on pulling fire alarms, 'unintentionally' or otherwise.

Yes she is.

Pardon us while we grab the world's smallest violin.

Exactly what she's saying.

It'll be so fun when she loses.

