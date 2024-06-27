Cori Bush, Down by 22 Points in the Polls, Says AIPAC Is a 'Threat to Democracy' After Bowman Loss

Yesterday, we told you how mad the Left was that Jamaal Bowman lost his primary election in New York.

Their ire was directed at 'big money' including AIPAC and Wall Street, and now Cori Bush -- who is down by 22 points in her own primary polling -- has said what we knew was coming:

AIPAC is a 'threat to democracy'.

My statement on AIPAC’s threat to Democracy.



Their far-right SuperPac and allies spent $20M to unseat my brother @JamaalBowmanNY.



Read more here: pic.twitter.com/NHKNyqJU1z — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) June 26, 2024

Because when people don't vote the way the Democratic Party wants them to, it's not democracy, but the fault of 'big money' or 'Russian interference' or some other nefarious dealings.

But they're the defenders of democracy, y'all.

The best part? AIPAC has been hosting Democrats for years, and is giving money to other Democrats to unseat the antisemitic ones.

You’re a racist bigot.



How’s your corruption case going?https://t.co/ZdjceOjf2X — The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) June 26, 2024

We wonder.

Note that the corruption, the blatant antisemitism, and overall off-putting nature of Bush aren't the reasons she's likely going to lose her primary.

No. It's the Joooooos and eeeevilll money.

You’re next — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 26, 2024

Gosh, we hope so.

You’re not going to faith heal yourself out of your upcoming primary debacle. — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) June 26, 2024

If you're wondering what the faith healing reference is all about, here ya go.

He was down 17 points before a single ad aired. But blaming Jews is kinda your thing so I get it — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) June 26, 2024

Don't let facts get in the way of the blame game, though.

You are at best a abject hypocrite here. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) June 26, 2024

At. Best.

just say you hate jews — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) June 26, 2024

She's saving that for after her loss, surely.

Laughed out loud at this.

Bowman needs to buy a mirror. As do you. — 30 Helens Agree: Racism Caused My Tumor (@30_Helens_Redux) June 26, 2024

Boom.

Threat to Democracy = anything that interferes with @CoriBush getting exactly what she wants, when she wants it. You loathe democracy, Cori. https://t.co/DnbruQnUaj — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) June 26, 2024

Couldn't have said it better ourselves.

But Sroos and teachers unions dumping money to help dems is cool, right? I hope you go down in flames in your primary. Two "squad" members out would be a big plus for the country. Two fewer POS anti-Semites in congress. Cry harder. https://t.co/kWTMY7FeWz — Joe (@JoeC1776) June 27, 2024

Criticizing Soros is 'antisemitism' but criticizing AIPAC is 'defending democracy.'

Trying to influence voters with ads is now undemocratic. https://t.co/8DdcCJ8ri3 — Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) June 26, 2024

Anything that threatens the Democratic Party is undemocratic.

Oh, the irony.

1. Interesting choice to double down on the filth that helped Bowman to exit politics.



2. Calling AIPAC far-right is like calling NRA antifa. Impressive gaslighting effort. https://t.co/xcdsxLu5TA — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) June 26, 2024

Very impressive.

This wall of text won't save you.



Maybe you should dance-flop around on stage with AOC like a fool and see if that helps.



(It won't but I'd love to see video of it) https://t.co/vM4cEMpHo7 — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) June 26, 2024

We'd love to see it too; that'd be great Twitchy content.

Giant mound of rancid filth worried it will suffer same fate as other giant mound of rancid filth. https://t.co/YIz4079zBw — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 26, 2024

Can't imagine why.

Well, perhaps your 'brother,' should have spent more time focused on the people voting for the Democrats than obsessively attacking Jews and AIPAC. https://t.co/UHZz9KGKKM — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) June 26, 2024

And less time on pulling fire alarms, 'unintentionally' or otherwise.

You’re threatened that you and your man aren’t going to have a steady flow of income very soon. https://t.co/b1SNd2FNQl — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) June 27, 2024

Yes she is.

Pardon us while we grab the world's smallest violin.

Jews having a voice is threat to our democracy. Got to shut up them Jews. https://t.co/x5AgEwyMKa — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 26, 2024

Exactly what she's saying.

It'll be so fun when she loses.