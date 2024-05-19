Wait, So Is This a Good or a Bad Thing? Rep. Cori Bush Brags Evil GOP Money SUPPORTED Dem Campaign

Whether you love laughing at her or cringe at everything she says or does, Democratic Rep. Cori Bush never fails to be unnecessarily confusing.

She's been on a rage campaign against AIPAC (the American Israel Public Affairs Committee), for months now, claiming they are using GOP money to undermine Democratic campaigns. Somehow, at the same time, these efforts to 'buy votes,' doesn't work on THEIR courageous and brilliant base, though!

Advertisement

Which begs the question of why she's mad in the first place.

My sister @SummerForPA is spot on. These far-right billionaires & extremist GOP megadonors have no business spending these obscene sums in our Democratic primaries. The people of Pittsburgh saw right through them & St. Louis will do the same.



We 👏🏾 are 👏🏾 not 👏🏾 for 👏🏾 sale 👏🏾 https://t.co/of3DrFHaVz — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) May 18, 2024

AIPAC—just like every corporate Super PAC—relies on politicians to be so reliant on $ that we won't be critical of where it comes from or who it's spent against.



Because when you do, it's clear these are GOP donors spending to keep progressive Democrats of color out of Congress. pic.twitter.com/ReRa6urrbH — Summer Lee (@SummerForPA) May 18, 2024

So, just to level-set here.

AIPAC, where Democratic leaders have been attending and speaking for decades, including President Obama and President Biden, as well as DNC leaders, is explicitly trying to prevent progressive Democrats of color from being elected .. by supporting other Democratic candidates.

Wait.

How is the extremist GOP megadonors and far-right billionaires involved again?

Did @SummerForPA tell @AliVelshi that she’s backed by PACs that raise from GOP donors & give to Republicans?



AIPAC helps elect pro-Israel candidates—including progressive women of color—and we are proud to be the top fundraiser for Democrats and members in the CBC, CHC, and CPC. https://t.co/EPWPaU0YON — AIPAC (@AIPAC) May 18, 2024

Oof.

Girl.

There it is. Bush and her 'sister' Lee are just mad their anti-Israel politics are simply too extreme for even fellow Democrats to support.

Ferguson rock & bottle thrower #CoriBush is funded by George Soros. She trails Wesley Bell by 22 points in Missouri's democratic primary. https://t.co/gpOnca8w0T — Milo™ (@chasbottom) May 19, 2024

Yeah, Bush can't quite decide if her base is too smart for these rich Jews to influence with their money or if she's losing because she's being unfairly targeted by GOP extremists!

It’s like she gets a Soros dollar for every Dem buzz word in a tweet https://t.co/Xi2ef3FDFs — PK of the Norco Kellys (@pkelly1330) May 18, 2024

Wait. Are you excluding far-left wing billionaires like George Soros and Mark Zuckerberg? https://t.co/iAivkbhivB — Stewart Kahn (@StewartKahn) May 19, 2024

Advertisement

Does this mean you will not be accepting campaign contributions or are you a hypocrite? Pick one. — Elise Newman 🇮🇱🇺🇸 💙✡️ (@EliseNew69) May 19, 2024

We need to get money out of politics, but look how much money Democrats have raised, proving the voters love them, as long as we stop GOP extremists from buying votes! Those evil AIPAC tactics won't stop THIS progressive woman of color from getting elected, despite obscene money being used to support MY PROGRESSIVE OPPONENT OF COLOR.

Ok.

Makes perfect sense.



