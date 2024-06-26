Biden, Who Still Thinks 2016 Was 'Stolen', Says You Can’t Love Your Country...
J.K. Rowling: British Police Refuse to Specify Rapist's Sex
Matt Yglesias Hosts an Electoral College Whine Fest After Latest Nate Silver Predictions
LAWFARE: Biden Administration's Intimidation of Texas Children's Hospital Whistleblowers I...
Briana Joy Gray Realizes It’s Time to Stop Voting for Democrats
Judge Blames Trump for Murder of 12-year-old by Illegal Immigrants
Dem Rep Tells Reporter the Reason She's Never Heard About Girl Murdered By...
EPIC Troll: Thomas Massie Dunks on Jamaal 'Fire Alarm' Bowman Following Primary Loss
You Are Not Our Supervisor. Trans Activist Tries Shaming Women and Women Have...
Riley Gaines Cheers As AR Supreme Court Upholds Biology, Eliminates 'Gender Neutral' Optio...
That's Weirdly Specific. VP Kamala Harris Tries Fear Pandering to Latino Voters in...
Decency Is on the Ballot: Biden Admin Pushed to REMOVE AGE RESTRICTIONS for...
New York Times: Republicans Seize on Killing of Girl by Illegals
Tweeps Hilariously Seize on Today's Supreme Court Language to Declare the REAL Name...

Lefties Are Big Mad at AIPAC for Costing Jamaal Bowman His Seat in Congress

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on June 26, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

As we reported Saturday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez jumped around like an idiot in a get-out-the-vote rally in the Bronx for Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who was facing a primary challenger. It was a blowout, and Bowman lost big time. But AOC warned us as she called for people to turn out for the rally (of 1,200 people, right), tweeting, "Big money, from AIPAC to Wall Street, have poured millions to buy this election." It's true: AIPAC — the American Israel Public Affairs Committee — did sink millions into the election, probably because Bowman is a Hamas sympathizer and rape denier. Bowman even had some words for AIPAC at his rally:

Advertisement

Yeah, but you didn't, though.

Check out this New York Times headline about his defeat:

Could it be that he just sucks at his job? That he pulled a fire alarm to delay a crucial vote?

The young people of the Sunrise Movement were very upset:

Wajahat Ali was big mad too.

Recommended

Briana Joy Gray Realizes It’s Time to Stop Voting for Democrats
Brett T.
Advertisement

As Stephen Miller points out, though, if you point to the billions George Soros spends to elect activist district attorneys and other progressives, you're being antisemitic:

Again, maybe Bowman just sucked.

Advertisement

Bowman is a terrible person who never should have been elected in the first place. It was a mistake, and the voters corrected their mistake.

***

Tags: AIPAC GEORGE SOROS NEW YORK TIMES JAMAAL BOWMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Briana Joy Gray Realizes It’s Time to Stop Voting for Democrats
Brett T.
Dem Rep Tells Reporter the Reason She's Never Heard About Girl Murdered By 2 Illegals in Texas
Doug P.
Judge Blames Trump for Murder of 12-year-old by Illegal Immigrants
Brett T.
Matt Yglesias Hosts an Electoral College Whine Fest After Latest Nate Silver Predictions
justmindy
LAWFARE: Biden Administration's Intimidation of Texas Children's Hospital Whistleblowers Is CHILLING
Amy Curtis
Biden, Who Still Thinks 2016 Was 'Stolen', Says You Can’t Love Your Country Only When You Win Elections
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Briana Joy Gray Realizes It’s Time to Stop Voting for Democrats Brett T.
Advertisement