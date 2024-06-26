Lefties Are Big Mad at AIPAC for Costing Jamaal Bowman His Seat in Congress

As we reported Saturday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez jumped around like an idiot in a get-out-the-vote rally in the Bronx for Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who was facing a primary challenger. It was a blowout, and Bowman lost big time. But AOC warned us as she called for people to turn out for the rally (of 1,200 people, right), tweeting, "Big money, from AIPAC to Wall Street, have poured millions to buy this election." It's true: AIPAC — the American Israel Public Affairs Committee — did sink millions into the election, probably because Bowman is a Hamas sympathizer and rape denier. Bowman even had some words for AIPAC at his rally:

Bowman up now: “We are gonna show fucking AIPAC the power of the motherfucking Bronx.” pic.twitter.com/KJyJXw2mdm — David Weigel (@daveweigel) June 22, 2024

Yeah, but you didn't, though.

Check out this New York Times headline about his defeat:

Has the @nytimes considered that the people of New York were unhappy with Bowman’s performance as a member of Congress?



Of course not. It must have been the Jews. pic.twitter.com/lkPWgLDAYD — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) June 26, 2024

Could it be that he just sucks at his job? That he pulled a fire alarm to delay a crucial vote?

The young people of the Sunrise Movement were very upset:

There isn’t another way to say it, fuck AIPAC.



Our hearts are heavy tonight, @JamaalBowmanNY should be heading back to Congress. #NY16 — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) June 26, 2024

Wajahat Ali was big mad too.

So if a powerful interest group that exists primarily to support and shield a foreign country dumps a historic amount of money to help your preferred candidate win then that's perfectly fine from now on, yes?



Just asking for future elections. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 26, 2024

Bowman was down by 17 points in March, before AIPAC spent a dime.



He was down by 17 points three weeks ago, after the ads aired.



He then lost by 17.



Framing this as some deep, dark conspiracy involving Jews and and money is, uh, a choice. https://t.co/cfNhYFtb1T pic.twitter.com/FfeXSR8266 — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) June 26, 2024

As Stephen Miller points out, though, if you point to the billions George Soros spends to elect activist district attorneys and other progressives, you're being antisemitic:

When AIPAC spends money in a primary election against candidates it's unfair. When Geroge Soros spends millions in primary elections, it's antisemitic. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 26, 2024

No, noticing that he spends millions is anti-Semitic — The Male Uterus (@TheMaleUterus) June 26, 2024

Not enjoying that Soros paid to turn your city into a crime infested hell hole is antisemitic. — Mike Oxlong (@birdturddz) June 26, 2024

I think you meant when Soros spends billions in any election the media is radio silent, like the MSM could give a fuck — TopSecretK9 (@TopIsMyNamek9) June 26, 2024

Again, maybe Bowman just sucked.

What if anything did he actually do for his district? — MoSmith (@MoSmithHMC) June 26, 2024

Maybe his racism, his antisemitism or his illegal antics of fire alarm pulling during a House vote. His latest profanity ridden stunt with AOC at his 50 person rally was the final nail in his coffin. — Terry (@TerryinSoCalif) June 26, 2024

Political garbage bites the dust. Adios. — G. Murphy Donovan (@GMurphyDonovan1) June 26, 2024

Bowman is a terrible person who never should have been elected in the first place. It was a mistake, and the voters corrected their mistake.

***