Texas Children’s Hospital Doubles Down on 'Gender-Affirming Care'
Discount Store Elizabeth Warren Will Save Us From Greedy Potato Chip Corporations
President Joe Biden Appalled by Scenes Outside Los Angeles Synagogue
Tom Elliott Presents a Retrospective of CNN Debate Moderator Jake Tapper
Best Debater in History, Jack: Bill Kristol's Biden Tweet Starts Hilarious #DebateAdvice4J...
Bill Nye Says Quiet Part Out Loud: Environmentalists Want to Destroy Your Way...
Hakeem Jeffries WRECKED for Whining About 'Extreme MAGA Republicans' Using SCOTUS As a...
Remember BREAKFAST TACOS? Top Biden Advisor Mitch Landrieu Doesn’t Know Why Biden Is...
Biden Admin STRAIGHT UP Lies About Title IX Changes Allowing Biological Men in...
Michael Knaapen, LGBTQ of Maryland Head Busted for Texting Teen, Visited the White...
CNN Host Ends Interview With Trump Spokesperson, Goes Red in the Face When...
'Unprincipled Fraud': On Dobbs Anniversary, SHAMELESS Tool Bill Kristol Flip Flops on Abor...
Trump vs CNN, Media's Hoax Exposed, Maher & Cuomo vs Biden!
Total Annihilation: Bill Melugin NUKES NPR 'Reporter' Accusing Him of 'Racist Propaganda'

Here's More Footage of Reps. AOC and Jamaal Bowman Hopping Around Like Maniacs

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on June 24, 2024
AngieArtist

This reporter covered the get-out-the-vote rally for Rep. Jamaal Bowman in the Bronx on Saturday, featuring special guests Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. We showed some of AOC's speech, but about all we could make out was, "Are you ready to win this country back?" Bowman was a little more articulate, saying, "We are gonna show f**king AIPAC the power of the motherf**king Bronx." Ironically, Hamas sympathizers who still consider Bowman and Ocasio-Cortez too pro-Israel protested and defaced the campaign buses with markers and stickers.

Advertisement

In case you missed it Saturday, or even if you didn't, here are a couple more videos from the event featuring two sitting members of Congress. AOC even posted herself hopping around like she was Taylor Swift entering a stadium of fans.

Here's another look at the massive crowd she was trying to fire up.

We missed this video on Saturday, but Bowman apparently decided to use props.

Recommended

Best Debater in History, Jack: Bill Kristol's Biden Tweet Starts Hilarious #DebateAdvice4Joe Hashtag
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

This is the Bronx! That's how they do things there.

Reminder: These people were elected to Congress. You get what you vote for.

***



Tags: RALLY ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ AOC JAMAAL BOWMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Best Debater in History, Jack: Bill Kristol's Biden Tweet Starts Hilarious #DebateAdvice4Joe Hashtag
Grateful Calvin
Discount Store Elizabeth Warren Will Save Us From Greedy Potato Chip Corporations
Gordon K
Texas Children’s Hospital Doubles Down on 'Gender-Affirming Care'
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Tom Elliott Presents a Retrospective of CNN Debate Moderator Jake Tapper
Brett T.
President Joe Biden Appalled by Scenes Outside Los Angeles Synagogue
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Best Debater in History, Jack: Bill Kristol's Biden Tweet Starts Hilarious #DebateAdvice4Joe Hashtag Grateful Calvin
Advertisement