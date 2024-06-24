Here's More Footage of Reps. AOC and Jamaal Bowman Hopping Around Like Maniacs

This reporter covered the get-out-the-vote rally for Rep. Jamaal Bowman in the Bronx on Saturday, featuring special guests Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. We showed some of AOC's speech, but about all we could make out was, "Are you ready to win this country back?" Bowman was a little more articulate, saying, "We are gonna show f**king AIPAC the power of the motherf**king Bronx." Ironically, Hamas sympathizers who still consider Bowman and Ocasio-Cortez too pro-Israel protested and defaced the campaign buses with markers and stickers.

Advertisement

In case you missed it Saturday, or even if you didn't, here are a couple more videos from the event featuring two sitting members of Congress. AOC even posted herself hopping around like she was Taylor Swift entering a stadium of fans.

Fox News is big mad that we’re for the many, not the money.



We rallied 1200 people in the Bronx to take on dark money, get fired up, and send busloads of volunteers to canvass and phone bank.



It’s called organizing. And it’s fun as hell.



Get into it: https://t.co/KhvvokqBG6 https://t.co/xJpJIi2HhM pic.twitter.com/bBx3HhjsLH — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 24, 2024

You look like a lunatic. https://t.co/YYkSulKFuW — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) June 24, 2024

Here's another look at the massive crowd she was trying to fire up.

Is this how dumb you think your voters are? — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 24, 2024

The fact that you unironically reposted this should get you automatically expelled from Congress — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 24, 2024

You're an embarrassment. Lunatic. — JimmyB 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@MOTT7) June 24, 2024

This is the most pathetic thing I’ve seen in a while.



You definitely don’t represent the Bronx. — Democrats against Biden (@Anti_Biden_Dems) June 24, 2024

We missed this video on Saturday, but Bowman apparently decided to use props.

"Ceasefire Now! Ceasefire Now!" Shouts Rep. Bowman as he shakes stool on Bronx rally stage, "Bowman! Bowman!" he gets the crowd to chant as he jumps on stage during AOC and Bernie Sanders rally today.



Video by Ed Quinn [email protected] to license pic.twitter.com/oODUyzTxMY — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 22, 2024

The end for Bowman right here. — Mirjana Spoljaric (ICRC-Parody)🎗️ (@Emspoljari) June 22, 2024

I think that’s the most he’s ever moved around in his life — Brooklyn Man (@BrooklynBubbler) June 22, 2024

Clown show 😭 — AightSoBoomPod (@AightSoBoomPod_) June 22, 2024

I watched with volume off and thought this was a WWE promo. — Kelly Nash🎙️ (@KellyNashRadio) June 24, 2024

The level of profanity here is so shocking as to be unbecoming of a Member of Congress.



There is nothing in Jamaal Bowman’s unhinged tirade that remotely resembles the decency of the people I know and represent in the South Bronx. pic.twitter.com/IZZtgyffTv — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) June 23, 2024

This is the Bronx! That's how they do things there.

Reminder: These people were elected to Congress. You get what you vote for.

***







