'Speaking of Crowd Sizes...': AOC's Bronx Rally Performance Hits 'a New Level of Funny'

The fact that President Biden wouldn't be able to fill an Applebee's dining room with grassroots supporters at a rally and has taken an entire week to disappear from the public eye to focus on practicing standing up for 90 minutes in preparation for Thursday's debate hasn't stopped his paid fans from trying to mock the crowd size at Trump's rallies.

Look at all those empty seats in Philadelphia. Old man can't even fill a high school gym fill anymore.



Sad. pic.twitter.com/OucqYLzQdU — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) June 22, 2024

HA!!! Trump couldn’t fill the venue he was speaking at tonight in Philly. Look at all of those empty seats! Turns out people don’t want to vote for a convicted felon! MAGA isn’t as popular as Trump would like to believe! pic.twitter.com/AiyH1UygsO — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 23, 2024

That was a nice try but, contrary to what the Dems hope is the case, people have eyes.

What? How many people could Biden get to attend a rally in a 90+ % Republican area? #selfownhttps://t.co/4SHp2uvQpS — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) June 23, 2024

Is this a joke? The place is at capacity.



You aren’t allowed to fill the top row if you have the floor filled at this venue because of fire code. — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) June 23, 2024

That brings us to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez trying to get out the primary vote for notorious fire alarm puller Jamaal Bowman. AOC certainly put on one of the performances of her career.

"Unhinged" doesn't even begin to describe it:

Check this unhinged psycho Hamas supporter…pic.twitter.com/4uufbGVTcy — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 22, 2024

LOL @AOC at full cringe mode at her rally in the Bronx



pic.twitter.com/BYMMKBZzc4 — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 22, 2024

Since we're on the subject of crowd size, different angles of the Bowman/AOC rally are being shared:

Speaking of crowd sizes... https://t.co/yDqWotSWmf — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 24, 2024

The crowd was bigger than what Biden would draw, but still...

From this angle performance of @AOC on the stage in front of 50 people half of whom are journalists is even funnier pic.twitter.com/JTL09gxaX9 — Michael Elgort (@just_whatever) June 24, 2024

And yet AOC was on stage acting as if she was speaking to a packed house at Yankee Stadium.

Hilarious. And they can’t claim “the crowd was small because the event didn’t start yet” because she’s already jumping around and doing her run DMC act. — Paul Revere (@RevereCA2VA) June 24, 2024

It was pretty close to being another one of those "reporters outnumber actual attendees" situations.

“half of whom are journalists”



Well at least her primary fan base was there https://t.co/Q6VhgWR6Tg — Sunny (@sunnyright) June 24, 2024

Right?

Remember the notorious video where #AOC excitedly danced around and yelled incomprehensibly about "taking the country back"? It takes on a new level of funny when you see the "crowd" she was doing it in front of. https://t.co/rAu0Xo1C9y — Ben Fistein (@bfistein) June 24, 2024

NO ONE WAS THERE. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/kgBB1Vf40l — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) June 24, 2024

This is really fabulous. Psycho progressive Hamas supporter was doing her performance in front of probably a dozen real people outside of “journalists.” https://t.co/TKD536S0db — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 24, 2024

Every thing about the progressives is performative and AOC runs that psyop. https://t.co/9cO8q4TD8l — Tirza Shorr (@ShorrTirza) June 24, 2024

Maybe AOC and Bowman will claim that pics of the crowd are "cheap fakes." Stay tuned.