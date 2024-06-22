AOC Goes ‘Full Cringe Mode’ at Bronx Rally

There was a get-out-the-vote rally Saturday in the Bronx featuring Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Jamaal Bowman, and Sen. Bernie Sanders. It doesn't look like it was as well attended as the pro-Hamas protest going on accusing AOC of having blood on her hands.

Here's AOC's entrance to fire up the crowd:

NEW: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez makes a bizarre entrance with 'Enough' by Cardi B blasting out of the speakers at Jamaal Bowman's rally in the Bronx.



AOC was seen jumping up and down to the music as it rang out:



"Ho*s better lower they tone when they spittin'. B*tches is washed,… pic.twitter.com/b1MQVD9wrt — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 22, 2024

B*tches is washed, soap on the dishes," the music blasted, with some words being censored. "They was just in my DMs, ain't no trustin' these sl*ts. I'm about to call up Diamond, b*tch, knuck if you buck." AOC is likely joining Bowman for his campaign rally due to the fact that he is trailing his primary opponent according to new polls obtained by the New York Post.

"Are you ready to win this country back" is about all we could make out:

Check this unhinged psycho Hamas supporter…pic.twitter.com/4uufbGVTcy — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 22, 2024

She sounds just like Hitler in "Downfall" at like the 10 second mark...LOL



What a lunatic https://t.co/7DVszP4glt — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 22, 2024

"I don know bout y'all!"--the classic Yorktown Heights idiom.



What's next, carrying Frank's hot sauce in her Gucci clutch? — Lucky Stabbin Hat 🧢 (@LuckyStabbinHat) June 22, 2024

Most forced "I don't know about y'all" I ever heard — Jon Katz (@JonKatz79) June 22, 2024

It's up there with Joe Biden's Mitt Romney's "gonna put y'all back in chains."

AOC took some of Biden's debate prep medicine. — FuryanEnergy (@ranbarn54) June 22, 2024

She wants to be a star not help her district — Jason (@jray129) June 22, 2024

We don't know if being a Hamas sympathizer really helped out AOC with her base:

Over 40,000 dead, AOC your hands are red! pic.twitter.com/WhCZGgZhTe — Within Our Lifetime (@WOLPalestine) June 22, 2024

Ouch.

#NYC As AOC/Bernie/Bowman Bronx rally ended, protesters rushed to the campaign busses, defacing them with markers and stickers as they chanted "Intifada Intifada!" and "Genocide Joe has got to go!"



[email protected] to license pic.twitter.com/QRwOFKol3H — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 22, 2024

58 days until the Democratic National Convention in Chicago



🤣 Don't forget your Hamas headbands and your Hezbollah flags, cosplay kiddies. Make the '68 convention look like a church picnic. You got this! 🤣 https://t.co/u7tQGrzdEg — ryuge (@0ryuge) June 22, 2024





For what it's worth, rape-denier Bowman did his bit to show solidarity with Palestine:

Bowman up now: “We are gonna show fucking AIPAC the power of the motherfucking Bronx.” pic.twitter.com/KJyJXw2mdm — David Weigel (@daveweigel) June 22, 2024

No, you're not.

Bowman says Latimer is supporting genocide: pic.twitter.com/AG6F5gNF0B — David Weigel (@daveweigel) June 22, 2024

What about "Genocide Joe" Biden? You'll all be voting for him, right?

Doubling down on the Hamas talking points.



Nice. — Jenna Filmore (@FilmoreJenna) June 22, 2024

He’s going down. — Kevin Olson (@OleKevin) June 22, 2024

This repulsive thug can’t lose soon enough. Scumbag. — Mike McD (@MickGMick) June 22, 2024

It honestly looks like there were as many Hamas sympathizers protesting against pro-Hamas Bowman and AOC as there were supporters. It really seems as though a lot of the pro-Palestine crowd is going to be sitting out this next election.

