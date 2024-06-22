AOC Goes ‘Full Cringe Mode’ at Bronx Rally

VIP: Kermit Versus Kamala Could Give Us a Vice Presidential Debate Worth Watching
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on June 22, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

There was a get-out-the-vote rally Saturday in the Bronx featuring Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Jamaal Bowman, and Sen. Bernie Sanders. It doesn't look like it was as well attended as the pro-Hamas protest going on accusing AOC of having blood on her hands.

Here's AOC's entrance to fire up the crowd:

B*tches is washed, soap on the dishes," the music blasted, with some words being censored.

"They was just in my DMs, ain't no trustin' these sl*ts. I'm about to call up Diamond, b*tch, knuck if you buck."

AOC is likely joining Bowman for his campaign rally due to the fact that he is trailing his primary opponent according to new polls obtained by the New York Post.

"Are you ready to win this country back" is about all we could make out:

It's up there with Joe Biden's Mitt Romney's "gonna put y'all back in chains."

We don't know if being a Hamas sympathizer really helped out AOC with her base:

Ouch.


For what it's worth, rape-denier Bowman did his bit to show solidarity with Palestine:

No, you're not.

What about "Genocide Joe" Biden? You'll all be voting for him, right?

It honestly looks like there were as many Hamas sympathizers protesting against pro-Hamas Bowman and AOC as there were supporters. It really seems as though a lot of the pro-Palestine crowd is going to be sitting out this next election.

***

Tags: BERNIE SANDERS PALESTINE ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ AOC JAMAAL BOWMAN

