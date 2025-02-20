Scold Me Closer, Whiny Dancers: Kinetic Karens Protest Trump Over Kennedy Center Chair Gig

Scold me closer, whiny dancers.

Our apologies to Elton John, but it’s hard to take dancing as a serious form of protest, especially when it’s directed at President Donald Trump. He loves to dance! A little over 30 kinetic Karens decided to dance in a straight line to protest our ‘crooked’ Commander-in-Chief. His crime? Trying to save the Kennedy Center.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Video of Democrats protesting the Trump administration at the Kennedy Center via interpretive dance. pic.twitter.com/meT5Aj6bG3 — Nick Ballas (@NicholasBallas) February 19, 2025

He is finished now — Scott Harnett 🇺🇸 (@ScottHarnett_) February 19, 2025

😂😂 the only solution is a dance off at the Lincoln Memorial. — We The People Are Fed Up (@quiet_follower) February 19, 2025

This might be the most cliche liberal thing I’ve ever seen. — Gabriel G Louw (@GabrielGLouw001) February 19, 2025

Cliché, cringe, or both? 🤣🤣 — IMosaiciDellaVita61 (@IVita6184372) February 19, 2025

Okay, MAGA... that's it. They're too powerful. It's over. Let's go home. 😔 — Heather Hopkins (@heddyhop) February 19, 2025

Yep, time to vacate D.C., MAGA. Our pounce is no match for their prance!

NPR decided to cover the event put on by their fellow Democrats. Check out this pretentious nonsense. (READ)

In the piece, dancers walk in a single-file line and make synchronized movements. "It felt symbolic in that we're moving in unison," says dancer and educator Kelly King who organized the protest, "And there's something just compelling to see a straight line of movers dancing this way in a march."

That's strange; I thought it could be a group of people with restless arm syndrome. 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Jason_FLMAN🐊 (@jason_flman) February 19, 2025

There is no defense against interpretive dance. — Dungeon Master (@lilgoomba911) February 19, 2025

Especially the straight-line variety! How do we counter such creativity?

There’s a ‘CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS!’ happening at the Kennedy Center. Won’t someone think of the dancers?! (WATCH)

Anti-Trump interpretive dance protest leader:



Trump's election to Kennedy Center chair is "an assault...an assault on our constitutional right, our first amendment right".



Just by being elected chair, DT is "an assault" on 1A?🤔 https://t.co/1u46rsThSX pic.twitter.com/um3XYsrAxP — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) February 19, 2025

The Kennedy Center is broke. The board ditched. Trump is not the problem. — The Raven (@SmallTownG33604) February 19, 2025

Commenters are going to break in with some closing reactions.

Why would anyone be surprised these folks can’t get through life without help from the government? — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) February 19, 2025

Having seen this incredible performance, there’s no need to ever buy tickets to see anything at the Kennedy Center. Nothing can top this. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) February 19, 2025

I've now finally learned the error of my ways. I'll never again vote for Donald Trump for president.



Thanks, interpretive dancers. You're the real heroes. — Steve 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@SteveSellsMD) February 19, 2025

Oh no!

They left their cats home alone!🙄 — 🇺🇸OldGuy_54 (@Oldguy_54) February 19, 2025

And their parents told them that a masters degree in transgender medieval dance wasn't worth $200K in student loans.



Well, whose laughing now!? — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) February 19, 2025

Fine, I'll be the one to ask -- who is taking care of their trans kids while they're out here dancing? — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) February 19, 2025

pic.twitter.com/VT6zFak7Ul — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) February 19, 2025

We’re only four weeks in, folks. Trump’s lost the interpretive dance community.