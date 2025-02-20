Knox, Knox Who’s There? President Trump Aboard AF1 Says He and Elon Musk...
Scold Me Closer, Whiny Dancers: Kinetic Karens Protest Trump Over Kennedy Center Chair Gig

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:15 AM on February 20, 2025
AP Photo/Mike Roemer

Scold me closer, whiny dancers.

Our apologies to Elton John, but it’s hard to take dancing as a serious form of protest, especially when it’s directed at President Donald Trump. He loves to dance! A little over 30 kinetic Karens decided to dance in a straight line to protest our ‘crooked’ Commander-in-Chief. His crime? Trying to save the Kennedy Center.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Yep, time to vacate D.C., MAGA. Our pounce is no match for their prance!

NPR decided to cover the event put on by their fellow Democrats. Check out this pretentious nonsense. (READ)

In the piece, dancers walk in a single-file line and make synchronized movements.

"It felt symbolic in that we're moving in unison," says dancer and educator Kelly King who organized the protest, "And there's something just compelling to see a straight line of movers dancing this way in a march."

Especially the straight-line variety! How do we counter such creativity?

There’s a ‘CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS!’ happening at the Kennedy Center. Won’t someone think of the dancers?! (WATCH)

Commenters are going to break in with some closing reactions.

We’re only four weeks in, folks. Trump’s lost the interpretive dance community.

