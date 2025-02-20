Pete or Re-Pete? A ‘New’ Buttigieg is Bashing Democrat ‘Diversity’ and Political Party Conformity

Former Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, is making himself more visible to the public. This has many saying he is running for office again. Recently, he removed his pronouns from his X account. Now, he’s talking about how the Democrats need to change their approach to ‘diversity.’

"What do we mean when we talk about diversity? Is it caring for people’s different experiences and making sure no one is mistreated because of them, which I will always fight for?" "Or is it making people sit through a training that looks like something out of Portlandia, which I have also experienced." "It is how it is how Trump Republicans are made. If that comes to your workplace with the best of intentions but doesn’t actually get at what actually matters here."

"What do we mean… pic.twitter.com/tZx8H6QkvH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 19, 2025

Funny he wasn't saying any of this before the elections. — Brad Crawford (@provoter) February 19, 2025

Hardly a peep out of him the last four years, but now he's vocal everywhere. — Carolyn Brown (@stitcher25) February 19, 2025

Yes, there’s something up with Buttigieg. Posters say he's trying to rebrand himself before announcing another dive into politics.

He's not wrong. Looks like he is trying to re-make himself for 2028 — Tom Ingham (@Tingham3Tom) February 19, 2025

Sounds like Buttigieg is trying to rebrand before 2028. Criticizing performative DEI while still backing the core ideas is a classic "third way" move. Curious to see if this actually resonates or just alienates both sides. — Debayo 🌱🤖 (@debayo_xx) February 19, 2025

Buttigieg hasn’t a prayer in 2028. He’s setting himself up for campaign funds. He’s a grifter. — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) February 19, 2025

Buttigeig is clearly running for senate, not president — Paul is 🔧assembling🔧 (@Paul_Melman) February 20, 2025

Some commenters say Buttigieg has his eyes on the White House and is gearing up for a 2028 presidential run. More likely he's considering a 2026 U.S. Senate run in Michigan.

Buttigieg appears to understand that running as a 2024 Democrat is not appealing to voters. Posters say he’s just putting a new wrapper on the same old Dem positions.

100%. He saw what happened in the 2024 election and understands that the modern D party will never win another election with their current stances. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 19, 2025

Just another typical dou$$$ bag, Democrat, he still believes in those things he’s just saying the opposite — WD40. (@MikeHunt1945811) February 20, 2025

Well, it's a little late for that rhetoric. Conformity is what the Democratic Party requires. "If you don't agree you're an enemy", is their mantra. — Jason Haynes (@JHaynes62) February 19, 2025

What they call “diversity” is an excuse to make you feel guilty without knowing what for. — Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) February 19, 2025

Buttigieg may sound open to new ideas but he says his values are the same. In the end, the Democrat Party will demand conformity from its candidates and voters. That includes Buttigieg.