Pete or Re-Pete? A ‘New’ Buttigieg is Bashing Democrat ‘Diversity’ and Political Party Conformity

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on February 20, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Former Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, is making himself more visible to the public. This has many saying he is running for office again. Recently, he removed his pronouns from his X account. Now, he’s talking about how the Democrats need to change their approach to ‘diversity.’

Here’s what he’s saying. (READ)

"What do we mean when we talk about diversity? Is it caring for people’s different experiences and making sure no one is mistreated because of them, which I will always fight for?"

"Or is it making people sit through a training that looks like something out of Portlandia, which I have also experienced."

"It is how it is how Trump Republicans are made. If that comes to your workplace with the best of intentions but doesn’t actually get at what actually matters here."

Here’s the full clip. (WATCH)

Yes, there’s something up with Buttigieg. Posters say he's trying to rebrand himself before announcing another dive into politics.

Recommended

Luke Rosiak Shares How a Bureaucrat Was Almost Fired for Working With DOGE, Now Runs His Agency
Aaron Walker
Some commenters say Buttigieg has his eyes on the White House and is gearing up for a 2028 presidential run. More likely he's considering a 2026 U.S. Senate run in Michigan.

Buttigieg appears to understand that running as a 2024 Democrat is not appealing to voters. Posters say he’s just putting a new wrapper on the same old Dem positions.

Buttigieg may sound open to new ideas but he says his values are the same. In the end, the Democrat Party will demand conformity from its candidates and voters. That includes Buttigieg.

