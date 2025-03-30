AWFUL: Julie Kelly EXPOSES Bully and Coward Judge Beryl Howell Who Worked VERY...
Scott Walker LEVELS Susan Crawford's ENTIRE Campaign and Liberals In One SAVAGE Post and It's GLORIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:55 AM on March 30, 2025
Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File

Scott Walker is taking no prisoners in his efforts to get Brad Schimel over the finish line in the WI SCOTUS race taking place on THIS Tuesday. And who could blame him, considering the MACHINE is out and in full force working to get leftist progressive crazy Susan Crawford elected.

We especially like this post from Walker:

Post continues:

... refuses to work with ICE to deport dangerous criminals  

She got 77% of her donations from outside WI

77% of her donations are FROM OUT OF STATE.

Read that again.

Now, why oh why would Democrats and Leftists from other states donate so much money to a Democrat justice in Wisconsin? Is it because they know she'll work to redraw the lines in WI, nuking two Republican seats and all but making Hakeem Jeffries the Speaker of the House?

*adjusts tinfoil*

Wisconsin Republicans, when you show up, we win. Please, if you're reading this OR you know someone in Wisconsin, reach out, get them to vote, and bring 10 Republican voters with them. We proved in 2024 that we can overcome the DNC machine WHEN WE SHOW UP.

It's time to show up for Wisconsin and our country, once again.

