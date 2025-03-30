Scott Walker LEVELS Susan Crawford's ENTIRE Campaign and Liberals In One SAVAGE Post and It's GLORIOUS

Scott Walker is taking no prisoners in his efforts to get Brad Schimel over the finish line in the WI SCOTUS race taking place on THIS Tuesday. And who could blame him, considering the MACHINE is out and in full force working to get leftist progressive crazy Susan Crawford elected.

Advertisement

We especially like this post from Walker:

Liberals lie about Schimel to cover for Crawford’s horrible record:



❌She let convicted criminals who raped children out early

❌ She opposed Act 10

❌ She fought photo ID to vote

❌ She will not take a stand to protect women in sports

❌ She sides with an official who… — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) March 29, 2025

Post continues:

... refuses to work with ICE to deport dangerous criminals She got 77% of her donations from outside WI 77% of her donations are FROM OUT OF STATE.

Read that again.

Now, why oh why would Democrats and Leftists from other states donate so much money to a Democrat justice in Wisconsin? Is it because they know she'll work to redraw the lines in WI, nuking two Republican seats and all but making Hakeem Jeffries the Speaker of the House?

*adjusts tinfoil*

Wisconsin Republicans, when you show up, we win. Please, if you're reading this OR you know someone in Wisconsin, reach out, get them to vote, and bring 10 Republican voters with them. We proved in 2024 that we can overcome the DNC machine WHEN WE SHOW UP.

It's time to show up for Wisconsin and our country, once again.

============================================================

Related:

AWFUL: Julie Kelly EXPOSES Bully and Coward Judge Beryl Howell Who Worked VERY Hard to Keep J6rs In Jail



Elon Musk Has Succeeded In Getting Democrats to Admit Gov. Services (Especially Social Security) SUCK

Gov Tony Evers' Attempted DUNK on Brad Schimel Claiming Democrats Can't Be Bought BACKFIRES Spectacularly

WOW! Just GUESS What This Sleazy OH Dem Did to Make Republicans Passing Anti-DEI Bill Look Racist (Pic)

BOOMITY: David Limbaugh ENDS Never Trump DBag Using His Brother Rush to SHAME Him for Defending Elon Musk

So AWKWARD: Jasmine Crockett's Nasty, RACIST Slam on Byron Donalds Knocks Kamala Harris TF Out (Watch)

============================================================