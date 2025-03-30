'Sad Little Man': X Bodies David Frum for Cheap Joke About Pete Hegseth's Wife

It must suck to be David Frum. He went all-in on WMDs in Iraq and still hasn't found any more than 20 years later. As conservatives slowly began to realize that he was little more than a joke, like many other former 'principled conservatives,' [cough--Bill Kristol--cough] Frum decided that he could still make money by abandoning his principles and joining the left.

Democrats, who never have any principles, of course, embraced him with open arms.

Sadly for Frum, he is as bad at being a leftist as he was at finding those WMDs. His incoherent anti-Trump rants are regular Twitchy fodder, including earlier this month when he had a bizarre sexual fantasy on CNN about the President.

Hey, it IS the network of Jeffrey Toobin, after all.

Last night, Frrum decided he wanted to get in on the fake scandal surrounding Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's wife attending some meetings. (Spoiler Alert: there is no scandal, and she was not in any meetings she wasn't allowed to be in.)

If Pete Hegseth's wife is attending the meetings to move the gin bottles out of reach, then we should all be grateful that Pete Hegseth's wife is attending the meetings. — David Frum (@davidfrum) March 30, 2025

Get it? It's funny because Hegseth can't help but drink on the job, another lie that the left is trying -- and failing -- to push.

Or, you know, it's not funny at all and reflects far more on Frum's broken brain than it does on anyone else, let alone Hegseth or his wife.

Imagine being as horrible person as David Frum.



Actually, don’t. It’s that bad and worse. https://t.co/Y3hmJucU0y — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 30, 2025

We wouldn't wish being David Frum on our worst enemy.

Do you remember when you were sane ? https://t.co/HTfOc0qwPS — Curt Carlson (@CurtCarlson9) March 30, 2025

We don't think he ever was. He just fooled a lot of people during the second Bush administration.

Sad little man from the Atlantic, hope he sues you all. — Wendy Kortepeter (@WKortepeter) March 30, 2025

'Sad little man.' Yep. That tracks.

Remember that Frum is a Canadian, after all, and still holds dual citizenship. That makes him extra little and extra sad these days.

Are you under your desk Xweeting this?



Stunning and ever so brave, little man. — tree hugging s*ster 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) March 30, 2025

Speaking of 'stunning and brave,' this writer would like to note that Frum blocked him after calling him out for this tweet.

LOL. How courageous! (And we didn't even call him a 'Syrupean.')

Want to know how desperate people are these days, and terrified of what’s coming??? Look no further than David here. When they have nothing, but think they have to “push something” to stay in offense, you get this.



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/hLBEqjidN1 — MAGA25_TrumpWins (@Maga25_Trump) March 30, 2025

The left is increasingly desperate. Because they have no message of their own. All they can do is concoct fake scandals against Trump's team in the wretched hope that something, anything, will finally stick.

Welp………i guess when you have nothing else……….democrats are so f***ing lost. LOL https://t.co/OTiDnG5Sjr — Connie Austin (@ConnieBAustin) March 30, 2025

Not only are they lost, but they are taking tips from David Hogg, who is telling them that posting cheap, cringy insults like this on Twitter is the way to sound like one of the 'cool kids.'

They're not finding their way back anytime soon.

The party of mean girls and men afflicted with TDS. Slow motion suicide. https://t.co/3dXJiMeTdW — Grace (@GraceStrength) March 30, 2025

We're not sure that's fair. Some garbage actually serves a purpose in the world.

We cannot say the same about Frum.

It must be horrible to wake up being .@davidfrum and knowing you’re the biggest scum sucking piece of rancid monkey s**t on planet earth. https://t.co/aw9rX3VQM0 — Dennis Keller (@DennisK28148697) March 30, 2025

Yes, that description works a lot better than garbage.

Actually, we think the Democrat Party's approval rating is even lower than that by now, down to about 27 or 26 percent.

David Frum is lashing out because his magazine failed to get a scalp



The Atlantic failed. No one cares https://t.co/bGeL3hiT03 — Janke (@GA_Optimal) March 30, 2025

The whole 'Signalgate' nonsense turned out to be a giant ball of nothing. And everyone at The Atlantic, including and especially Frum, is BIG MAD about that.

But as long as Frum is on the subject of wives, we can't help but notice how silent he was about another wife who wasn't just IN meetings she probably shouldn't have been, but running them.

Oops.

Stay bitter, stay small, and stay broken, David Frum.

It's kind of who he always was, so it's refreshing in a way to see him embracing his true self.