'Sad Little Man': X Bodies David Frum for Cheap Joke About Pete Hegseth's Wife

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on March 30, 2025
Meme screenshot

It must suck to be David Frum. He went all-in on WMDs in Iraq and still hasn't found any more than 20 years later. As conservatives slowly began to realize that he was little more than a joke, like many other former 'principled conservatives,' [cough--Bill Kristol--cough] Frum decided that he could still make money by abandoning his principles and joining the left. 

Democrats, who never have any principles, of course, embraced him with open arms. 

Sadly for Frum, he is as bad at being a leftist as he was at finding those WMDs. His incoherent anti-Trump rants are regular Twitchy fodder, including earlier this month when he had a bizarre sexual fantasy on CNN about the President

Hey, it IS the network of Jeffrey Toobin, after all. 

Last night, Frrum decided he wanted to get in on the fake scandal surrounding Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's wife attending some meetings. (Spoiler Alert: there is no scandal, and she was not in any meetings she wasn't allowed to be in.)

Get it? It's funny because Hegseth can't help but drink on the job, another lie that the left is trying -- and failing -- to push.

Or, you know, it's not funny at all and reflects far more on Frum's broken brain than it does on anyone else, let alone Hegseth or his wife. 

We wouldn't wish being David Frum on our worst enemy. 

We don't think he ever was. He just fooled a lot of people during the second Bush administration. 

'Sad little man.' Yep. That tracks. 

Remember that Frum is a Canadian, after all, and still holds dual citizenship. That makes him extra little and extra sad these days. 

Speaking of 'stunning and brave,' this writer would like to note that Frum blocked him after calling him out for this tweet. 

LOL. How courageous! (And we didn't even call him a 'Syrupean.')

The left is increasingly desperate. Because they have no message of their own. All they can do is concoct fake scandals against Trump's team in the wretched hope that something, anything, will finally stick. 

Not only are they lost, but they are taking tips from David Hogg, who is telling them that posting cheap, cringy insults like this on Twitter is the way to sound like one of the 'cool kids.' 

They're not finding their way back anytime soon. 

We're not sure that's fair. Some garbage actually serves a purpose in the world. 

We cannot say the same about Frum. 

Yes, that description works a lot better than garbage. 

Actually, we think the Democrat Party's approval rating is even lower than that by now, down to about 27 or 26 percent. 

The whole 'Signalgate' nonsense turned out to be a giant ball of nothing. And everyone at The Atlantic, including and especially Frum, is BIG MAD about that. 

But as long as Frum is on the subject of wives, we can't help but notice how silent he was about another wife who wasn't just IN meetings she probably shouldn't have been, but running them. 

Oops. 

Stay bitter, stay small, and stay broken, David Frum. 

It's kind of who he always was, so it's refreshing in a way to see him embracing his true self. 

Tags: DAVID FRUM LEFTIST THE ATLANTIC WIFE PETE HEGSETH

