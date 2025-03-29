WSJ: Pete Hegseth Brought His Wife to ‘Sensitive’ Meetings

After the Signal "scandal" in which Atlantic fabulist Jeffrey Goldberg was mistakenly added to a chat about "war plans," the Left has been trying to get Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to either resign or be fired. It's funny — there's no heat on "Suckers and Losers" Goldberg who decided to lurk during the chat, take screenshots, and publish them. If they were so top-secret, why would he publish them and put the nation's security at risk?

Now there's another Hegseth "scandal" in the works — The Wall Street Journal has a bombshell meeting about Hegseth bringing his wife to sensitive meetings.

Hegseth brought his wife to two meetings with foreign military counterparts where sensitive information was discussed https://t.co/1VeAVOObf5 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 29, 2025

How "sensitive" was this information? Was it "war plans"?

Conservatives just aren't playing this game after First Lady Dr. Jill Biden kicked off the first cabinet meeting the White House had convened in almost a year in September of 2024, when her husband's brain was mush. We also learned that Biden's crack-addict son Hunter was attending meetings after his father's cognitive decline was too great to deny.

Sorry, @WSJ, but you don’t get to play this game after yawning when Jill Biden ran cabinet meetings because Joe Biden’s brain was pudding—a fact you helped cover up for years. pic.twitter.com/1q1xUnPezD — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 29, 2025

As a Marine veteran I could not be happier that Hegseth is in charge at DOD. https://t.co/vXr3QcyAHj — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) March 29, 2025

I know Hegseth is the right man for the job simply for the fact that all the worst people want him gone. — Dale Stark (@DaleStarkA10) March 29, 2025

All the right people are wetting their diapers. — Dark MAGA (@Pershing56thFA) March 29, 2025

Nope. Not buying. This story is done. — Hope Otto (@otto_hope) March 29, 2025

Go Pete — netSCREWtality (@netscrewtality) March 29, 2025

Jill Biden enters the chat — Mackinaw Patriot 🇺🇸♥️ (@MackinawPatriot) March 29, 2025

There's a proposed Community Note:

The article itself (linked in the comments) clearly states the meetings were not classified. The word "sensitive" means absolutely nothing. Additionally, the article also states: "A secretary can invite anyone to meetings with visiting counterparts."

But the meetings were "sensitive," Colonel!



SENSITIVE!!! — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) March 29, 2025

The only thing that's oversensitive is the press and the Democrats. There's no scandal here, no matter how the post and headline try to frame it.

