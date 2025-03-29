WSJ: Pete Hegseth Brought His Wife to ‘Sensitive’ Meetings

Ron Filipkowski Triggered by Vice President J.D. Vance's Cap
Brett T. | 6:15 PM on March 29, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

After the Signal "scandal" in which Atlantic fabulist Jeffrey Goldberg was mistakenly added to a chat about "war plans," the Left has been trying to get Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to either resign or be fired. It's funny — there's no heat on "Suckers and Losers" Goldberg who decided to lurk during the chat, take screenshots, and publish them. If they were so top-secret, why would he publish them and put the nation's security at risk?

Now there's another Hegseth "scandal" in the works — The Wall Street Journal has a bombshell meeting about Hegseth bringing his wife to sensitive meetings.

How "sensitive" was this information? Was it "war plans"?

Conservatives just aren't playing this game after First Lady Dr. Jill Biden kicked off the first cabinet meeting the White House had convened in almost a year in September of 2024, when her husband's brain was mush. We also learned that Biden's crack-addict son Hunter was attending meetings after his father's cognitive decline was too great to deny.

You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn Subway Hat Stealing Woman Is Absolutely AWFL 'Luxury Brand Specialist'
Amy Curtis
There's a proposed Community Note:

The article itself (linked in the comments) clearly states the meetings were not classified. The word "sensitive" means absolutely nothing. Additionally, the article also states: "A secretary can invite anyone to meetings with visiting counterparts."

The only thing that's oversensitive is the press and the Democrats. There's no scandal here, no matter how the post and headline try to frame it.

***

