Twitter Wonders 'Who's in Charge' After Jill Biden Shockingly Presides Over Cabinet Meeting

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:45 PM on September 20, 2024
CNN

Where, oh where, has Joe Biden gone? He isn't even leading his first Cabinet meeting in quite some time.

Imagine for a second if Melania Trump had 'led' a Cabinet meeting after weeks of Trump being mostly absent. The Democrats would probably try to impeach him again.

This is so weird. Did America elect her to anything?

Exactly!

Actually, America would really like to know how Joe Biden is doing and if he is able to do his job.

That's nice. Why? She isn't an elected official and therefore unable to make or pass laws.

America deserves an explanation.

They aren't even pretending anymore.

At least his is a tiny brain.

Obviously.

The Founding Fathers are rolling over in their graves.

It's almost like they are just hypocrites who hate any Republican.

