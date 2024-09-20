Twitter Wonders 'Who's in Charge' After Jill Biden Shockingly Presides Over Cabinet Meeting

Where, oh where, has Joe Biden gone? He isn't even leading his first Cabinet meeting in quite some time.

Jill Biden is kicking off the first cabinet meeting the White House has had in almost a year and we’re expected to act like this is normal. pic.twitter.com/cocPx6xMb8 — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) September 20, 2024

NBC reporters stand there and try to convince you this is all just normal and good. https://t.co/W6MKNpEgFw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 20, 2024

Imagine for a second if Melania Trump had 'led' a Cabinet meeting after weeks of Trump being mostly absent. The Democrats would probably try to impeach him again.

INBOX:



Biden's honorary legislation folders have Jill's emblazoned signature



When did we elect her President? https://t.co/5sMLma9b3c pic.twitter.com/0Tn9uPCeqL — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 20, 2024

This is so weird. Did America elect her to anything?

Exactly!

Jill Biden is now sitting at the head of the table in cabinet meetings. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 20, 2024

NOW - Biden at first full cabinet meeting in 11 months: "I'd like to turn it over to Jill for any comments she has."pic.twitter.com/2jyO6FWVa7 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 20, 2024

Actually, America would really like to know how Joe Biden is doing and if he is able to do his job.

A senior Hill aide tells me that when lawmakers are given a signed copy of their bill, the folder containing has both President Biden and First Lady Biden’s signatures emblazoned on the cover. https://t.co/NfUjUUAC00 — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 20, 2024

That's nice. Why? She isn't an elected official and therefore unable to make or pass laws.

They're daring us to demand Biden step down prior to the election. https://t.co/jvnvrFCZ7F — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) September 20, 2024

America deserves an explanation.

This is so bizarre. https://t.co/JIhM4Y9yS0 — Adele Scalia (@AdeleScalia) September 20, 2024

Well. At least we know who the President is, so that's nice. https://t.co/VMgDmPu8no — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 20, 2024

They aren't even pretending anymore.

Jim Acosta's brain would have melted down on camera if this was Melania Trump https://t.co/0WoTxYtslI — kc2fargo (@kc2fargo) September 20, 2024

At least his is a tiny brain.

I guess Hunter was sleeping one off https://t.co/EeKl3jPbk0 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 20, 2024

Obviously.

It's insane that the world's #1 nuclear superpower just sort of stumbled its way into a power vacuum. It's even more insane that the vacuum has been filled by the former ruler's wife, who holds no legal governing authority. https://t.co/S9kuig9ZQB — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) September 20, 2024

The Founding Fathers are rolling over in their graves.

Who is running the country? https://t.co/59k59swv4E — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) September 20, 2024

Amazing how all of the "MUH 25TH AMENDMENT BECAUSE TRUMP" clowns are silent https://t.co/GXh09CWfpl — (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) September 20, 2024

It's almost like they are just hypocrites who hate any Republican.