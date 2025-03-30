VIP
Elon Musk Has Succeeded In Getting Democrats to Admit Gov. Services (Especially Social...
WI Gov Evers' Attempted DUNK on Brad Schimel Claiming Democrats Can't Be Bought...
Grumpy Old Leftist in Meridian Turns Pro-Tesla Protest into Hit-and-Run Crime Scene

justmindy
justmindy | 7:15 PM on March 30, 2025
AP Photo/Josh Edelson

This is tough to follow. There was a protest going on at the Tesla dealership by the weirdos who hate Elon. Some Trump and Elon supporters came to the protest to spread their message of support. A Boomer Lib then decided to run over one of the Trump and Elon supporters. Leftists are the real violent ones.

 A 70-year-old Meridian man faces aggravated battery charges after allegedly striking a counter-protester with his vehicle during dueling demonstrations outside a Tesla dealership Saturday.

                    

Christopher Talbot was arrested after police said he made an obscene gesture toward a 49-year-old man and then hit him with his car during protests at the dealership on Franklin Road. The incident occurred on March 29 around 1 p.m. amid tensions between protesters opposing Elon Musk's political activities and a larger group supporting the billionaire businessman.

About 30 protesters attended the "Tesla Takedown" demonstration organized by groups called Troublemakers and The Disruption Project. At the same time, close to 200 counter-protesters mobilized by the Idaho Liberty Dogs appeared in support of Musk and the dealership. 

                    

According to the Meridian Police Department (MPD), the victim had been driving a truck displaying pro-Trump flags and had just parked and exited his vehicle when Talbot allegedly struck him. The victim recorded Talbot's license plate before driving himself to a local hospital, where he was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.

                    

The original protest targeted Musk's involvement in the Department of Government Efficiency, nicknamed DOGE. Organizers claimed on social media that "Elon Musk is destroying our democracy, and he's using the fortune he built from Tesla to do it. We are taking action at Tesla to stop Musk's illegal coup."

                    

The Idaho Liberty Dogs, a conservative group, had called for "Patriots from across Idaho" to gather "to stand against any vandalism from individuals protesting Elon."

Leftists can't stand when conservatives have a say about anything.

Thankfully, the protestor is fine and was able to make a report to the police.

Good! Hope he spends many years in jail.

Yes, don't let Leftists incite violence. They have nothing to lose and the normies have everything to lose.

Who knew?

It was a conservative injured. That's (D) different.

