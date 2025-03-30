Grumpy Old Leftist in Meridian Turns Pro-Tesla Protest into Hit-and-Run Crime Scene

This is tough to follow. There was a protest going on at the Tesla dealership by the weirdos who hate Elon. Some Trump and Elon supporters came to the protest to spread their message of support. A Boomer Lib then decided to run over one of the Trump and Elon supporters. Leftists are the real violent ones.

A 70-year-old Meridian man faces aggravated battery charges after allegedly striking a counter-protester with his vehicle during dueling demonstrations outside a Tesla dealership Saturday. Christopher Talbot was arrested after police said he made an obscene gesture toward a 49-year-old man and then hit him with his car during protests at the dealership on Franklin Road. The incident occurred on March 29 around 1 p.m. amid tensions between protesters opposing Elon Musk's political activities and a larger group supporting the billionaire businessman. About 30 protesters attended the "Tesla Takedown" demonstration organized by groups called Troublemakers and The Disruption Project. At the same time, close to 200 counter-protesters mobilized by the Idaho Liberty Dogs appeared in support of Musk and the dealership. According to the Meridian Police Department (MPD), the victim had been driving a truck displaying pro-Trump flags and had just parked and exited his vehicle when Talbot allegedly struck him. The victim recorded Talbot's license plate before driving himself to a local hospital, where he was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries. The original protest targeted Musk's involvement in the Department of Government Efficiency, nicknamed DOGE. Organizers claimed on social media that "Elon Musk is destroying our democracy, and he's using the fortune he built from Tesla to do it. We are taking action at Tesla to stop Musk's illegal coup." The Idaho Liberty Dogs, a conservative group, had called for "Patriots from across Idaho" to gather "to stand against any vandalism from individuals protesting Elon."

A 70-year-old man picked up a felony charge yesterday for hitting a pro-Tesla counter-protester with his car. It happened at a demonstration at the Meridian dealership. According to news reports, he made an obscene gesture at the alleged victim at the time he hit him. #idaho pic.twitter.com/1c2kdrn0Pb — David Freddoso (@freddoso) March 30, 2025

Leftists can't stand when conservatives have a say about anything.

The victim, who drove himself to the hospital and reported Talbot to police, providing a picture of his license plate. Police picked Talbot up later at his home. The sheriff's website suggests he hasn't yet made bail. https://t.co/kABbhDrBBU — David Freddoso (@freddoso) March 30, 2025

Thankfully, the protestor is fine and was able to make a report to the police.

There must have been dozens of witnesses, and I'm guessing they'll find camera footage. The charge carries a max 15-year sentence and $50k fine. Even if he only gets a fraction of that, it surely wasn't worth it. — David Freddoso (@freddoso) March 30, 2025

Good! Hope he spends many years in jail.

So if you see someone who disagrees with your politics, my advice is...not to commit a felony. — David Freddoso (@freddoso) March 30, 2025

Yes, don't let Leftists incite violence. They have nothing to lose and the normies have everything to lose.

The incident is just an allegation and Talbot is presumed innocent until proven guilty. But I'm a bit surprised that it escalated like that. People here are usually pretty polite. — David Freddoso (@freddoso) March 30, 2025

I still can’t believe i missed my chance. I apparently should’ve been firebombing Microsoft retailers and running over Windows users when I was cross with Bill Gates’ inappropriate involvement with our government pandemic response. — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) March 30, 2025

Who knew?

Guy runs down counter-protester with car is something that would have been a 3 year long news cycle not too long ago. https://t.co/mp6ngnuDw6 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 30, 2025

It was a conservative injured. That's (D) different.