DC Air Disaster: Bodies Recovered but No Word of Survivors from Plane and Helicopter Collision

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:14 AM on January 30, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

There has been no word of survivors in a tragic plane and helicopter collision that happened Wednesday night in Washington, D.C. An American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas collided with an Army helicopter as the plane approached Reagan National Airport.

Waiting, empty ambulances tell the scope of this tragedy. (WATCH)

The circumstances of the collision and the submerged plane wreckage have made rescue efforts dire. Bodies have been pulled from the icy waters, but no survivors reported.

The plane was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members. The helicopter had three onboard.

We’re learning about some of the passengers. Several young ice skaters and their coaches were on the tragic flight.

This man’s wife was on the plane. He was waiting for her at the airport. His last words with her were text messages. (WATCH)

NBC News reports a makeshift morgue has been set up on land near the crash. Bodies have been pulled from the water. ABC News reports no patients are at local hospitals. Authorities have not officially said there are no survivors. Rescue and recovery efforts are ongoing.

