DC Air Disaster: Bodies Recovered but No Word of Survivors from Plane and Helicopter Collision

There has been no word of survivors in a tragic plane and helicopter collision that happened Wednesday night in Washington, D.C. An American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas collided with an Army helicopter as the plane approached Reagan National Airport.

Waiting, empty ambulances tell the scope of this tragedy. (WATCH)

🚨 Over 100 ambulances have been sitting out here on the runway at Reagan National in DC for 5+ hours now.



None of them have left to transport patients, per Sen. Marshall



A really, really horrific sign. pic.twitter.com/QYBO6mwvwv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 30, 2025

So unbelievably tragic. All those ambulance wishing they could do their job and they're helpless. I can't imagine the families and friends waiting to hear anything. That has to be the heaviest room in the world right now :( — Nicole (@2picklesinabun1) January 30, 2025

That means no survivors. Retired Trauma RN — md808 (@missy_0500) January 30, 2025

The circumstances of the collision and the submerged plane wreckage have made rescue efforts dire. Bodies have been pulled from the icy waters, but no survivors reported.

It’s very unlikely there’s any survivors. An aircraft hit by the helicopter midair , breaking in 1/2 then violently plunging into 7 feet of water is most likely unsurvivable. It’s a horrific tragedy. It’s heartbreaking. The Blackhawk w/zero survivors. It’s a tragic day. — Silver lining (@Yoloshells) January 30, 2025

The plane was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members. The helicopter had three onboard.

We’re learning about some of the passengers. Several young ice skaters and their coaches were on the tragic flight.

Many young children on the flight…how devastating pic.twitter.com/npaQ4OE2F3 — WestCoast_Life (@westcoast_lyfe) January 30, 2025

There were a lot of ice skating kids and coaches on that flight that came from a training camp in Wichita and were supposed to have a layover at Reagan — K_America40 (@K_America40) January 30, 2025

This man’s wife was on the plane. He was waiting for her at the airport. His last words with her were text messages. (WATCH)

Please God keep people safe. Their love ones are expecting them pic.twitter.com/Uh78b5RH8W — Winnie Schola (@WinnieSchola) January 30, 2025

This should of never happened. We need answers. Prayers to all 🙏 ♥️ — T (@T54321X) January 30, 2025

NBC News reports a makeshift morgue has been set up on land near the crash. Bodies have been pulled from the water. ABC News reports no patients are at local hospitals. Authorities have not officially said there are no survivors. Rescue and recovery efforts are ongoing.