Cringe Benefits: Scott Jennings Says Polls Show Schumer, Crockett and AOC Are a Gift to the GOP

The Democrat Party is being dragged down to new depths thanks to always championing the unpopular side of every issue and tying its future to a creepy old man and two loud, ignorant young women. We’re talking about Senator Chuck Schumer and Representatives Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett. Scott Jennings can’t believe the GOP’s luck of having that trio of cringe as the faces of the Dem Party.

Advertisement

The numbers tell the story. (READ)

The Jasmine Crockett / Chuck Schumer / AOC axis of public relations is working out great. lmao look at these Dem numbers https://t.co/yGgW9my2AF — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) February 19, 2025

Quinnipiac poll: 22% of voters approve of the way the Democrats in Congress are handling their job, which is an all-time low



Democrats in Congress

🟢 Approve: 22% (net: -46)

🔴 Disapprove: 68%



Republicans in Congress

🟢 Approve: 40% (net: -12)

🔴 Disapprove: 52% pic.twitter.com/s1gax12heG — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) February 19, 2025

22% is a shockingly high number given the abysmal clown show the Democrat Party has become. — Maryland Born/Ohio Proud 🇺🇸 (@lawrence_haugh) February 19, 2025

One poster thinks the Democrats can’t sink any lower. Others say think again.

The same poll showed 45% of ppl approved on Trump, which is a 7 or 8 point difference from the CBS poll a week ago.



Fortunately, Dems can’t get much lower. Be curious where this poll is a year from now. — Chris Moore (@ChrisMoore15915) February 19, 2025

Are you surrreeeee? 🤣🤣🤣 — Ikta (@IktaSentrosi) February 20, 2025

Of course they can — Pampakes (@pampakes82) February 19, 2025

The Democrats are leaderless right now. The closest thing they have is Off-Brand Obama, Hakeem Jeffries. He’s doing nothing to keep anyone in check, especially Jasmine Crockett. Posters appreciate the gift.

Crockett is biggest gift to Republicans! She's so stupid democrats like her because they feel on her level. Uses big words,she learns daily on app to incorporate in word salad,but hey,dictator ,2 sware words &democracy thrown in a sentence is all it takes for her 3.75 million yr. — johnnylovesthedonald (@johnoco27453655) February 20, 2025

That Jasmine Crockett is a serious piece of work.

Tough to watch. — 🇺🇲NUKE🇮🇱 (@gotham0910) February 20, 2025

Commenters are still cringing over Schumer’s press conference where he used a beer and avocado as props. Even Jon Stewart is begging the Dems to corral Chuck. (WATCH)

“The Jasmine Crockett / Chuck Schumer / AOC axis of public relations is working out great” pic.twitter.com/tFPGqYLOC5 — Douglas Ritz (@douglasritz) February 19, 2025

Schumer has always been particularly off putting — Captain Kirk (Brat) (@Billyismyboss) February 19, 2025

Dems have got to keep him and the rest away from cameras and podiums.

On the other hand, Republicans want them front and center. Here are some closing thoughts from posters.

Keep pushing those 3 stooges forward.....guaranteed Republican sweep next 2 general elections. — Jabu313 (@Jabu3131) February 20, 2025

I hope they use these numbers as an excuse to ramp up the crazy. — Matt Wright (@mattwr) February 19, 2025

Advertisement

I thought @davidhogg111 was going to turn it around.

He's not?

🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤡 — PowellSez83🇺🇲 (@JPowel80308) February 19, 2025

I think they should keep doing the same thing — tripsdad (@tripsdadand1) February 19, 2025

I really hope they keep it up. The midterms are going to be spectacular. — Lisa Cappiello (@LisaCappiello08) February 19, 2025

Step back and just let them talk. All of them. Give them plenty of room. They will do most of the work for you. — ragekage (@KG76554) February 19, 2025

Republicans are a mess, too. They have the benefit of riding Trump’s coattails. They need to just keep their mouths shut and let Schumer, AOC, and Crockett keep talking. If they do that, the midterms should be a breeze for Trump and the Republicans.