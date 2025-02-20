Cringe Benefits: Scott Jennings Says Polls Show Schumer, Crockett and AOC Are a Gift to the GOP

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:47 AM on February 20, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

The Democrat Party is being dragged down to new depths thanks to always championing the unpopular side of every issue and tying its future to a creepy old man and two loud, ignorant young women. We’re talking about Senator Chuck Schumer and Representatives Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett. Scott Jennings can’t believe the GOP’s luck of having that trio of cringe as the faces of the Dem Party.

The numbers tell the story. (READ)

One poster thinks the Democrats can’t sink any lower. Others say think again.

The Democrats are leaderless right now. The closest thing they have is Off-Brand Obama, Hakeem Jeffries. He’s doing nothing to keep anyone in check, especially Jasmine Crockett. Posters appreciate the gift.

Commenters are still cringing over Schumer’s press conference where he used a beer and avocado as props. Even Jon Stewart is begging the Dems to corral Chuck. (WATCH)

Dems have got to keep him and the rest away from cameras and podiums.

On the other hand, Republicans want them front and center. Here are some closing thoughts from posters.

Republicans are a mess, too. They have the benefit of riding Trump’s coattails. They need to just keep their mouths shut and let Schumer, AOC, and Crockett keep talking. If they do that, the midterms should be a breeze for Trump and the Republicans. 

