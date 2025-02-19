Jasmine Crockett Is Mad Her Fellow Democrats Underestimated How Selfish and Satanic Voters Are

Representative Jasmine Crockett of Texas is going after her fellow Democrats for not viewing prospective voters as the terrible, unrepentant ogres they are. She says her political party didn’t count on how Satanic non-Democrats and Trump voters could be. Yep, Democrats let us and her down by not being more judgmental.

Advertisement

Here’s her statement. (READ)

"We’ve significantly underestimated how callous & selfish some people are. We’ve truly wanted to believe in the general goodness of humanity. The fact that people are ok with losing their jobs and healthcare, going into a Trump-induced recession, not being safe (militarily, medicinally, digitally, while flying, etc.), all in hopes that someone else will be hurt, is WILD…" "Actually it’s downright S*tanic, but this is where we are in this Country."

JUST IN: Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) issues new statement on what she views as the "problem" in the Democratic Party.



Sit down, or you'll fall over.



"We’ve significantly underestimated how callous & selfish some people are. We’ve truly wanted to believe in the general… pic.twitter.com/Miex9WIlN8 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 19, 2025

Yes, the problem is certainly everyone else and not you. — King Bawk Bawk 🐔 (@KingBawkBawk) February 19, 2025

Awesome.



Republicans are going to win all National Elections for the next 20 years!



Love this. — The Mongo (@Mongo_420) February 19, 2025

We fully support Crockett’s crusade of informing people who don’t vote Democrat that they’re going to burn in Hell. ‘Vote for us, you Satanic jerkwads!’ The Democrats should put that on a banner!

Posters can’t stop laughing at Crockett’s immense ignorance.

I can’t stop laughing at Jasmine Crocket 🤣🤣 Just add her to the list of supposed ‘public servants’ who do this regularly👇



“Accuse the other side of that which you are guilty.”



Was it Joseph Goebbels who penned this? — Crisco7486 (@CHRISTINEG61876) February 19, 2025

Blaming the voter: a clear sign they want to lose. (Which is perfectly fine.) — PhillyGenX (@PhillyGenx) February 19, 2025

Maybe if you just scold and nag the voters a little harder, THIS TIME it'll work! — Aurondarklord-Mordred Appreciator (@auronburner) February 19, 2025

Imagine thinking that insulting people and calling them the scum of the Earth is a way to win them to your side.

"People who want to minimize fraud in the Federal government and save money are selfish."



—Jasmine Crockett — TexasBulldog (@Texas__Bulldog) February 19, 2025

She actually stated what the problem is with the Democratic Party, but Congresswoman Ghetto Fabulous doesn’t realize it. But that is okay, let her keep talking. Let her do the messaging for the 2026 Midterms too. 🤣 — LetsGoBFLO (@HistorianUSA1) February 19, 2025

The Democrats are miserable right now. Their inability to self-reflect is going to be their demise. It’s not the voters who are the problem, it’s her and her party.

Advertisement

Democrats will never understand why they lost the last election — Vegas Conservative News (@vegas_news) February 19, 2025

They are so busy hollering about nothing, they can’t listen to their constituents and do their jobs. Go play dress up make believe somewhere else. — Shannon Kelly (@ShannonKel99257) February 19, 2025

Lets hope….they deserve to wander the political desert for eternity for what they have done. — Reason (@JW_Reason) February 19, 2025

The Democrats are rudderless and leaderless right now. Crockett is asserting herself to fill the leadership void of her party and no one is stopping her. If she becomes the ignorant, judgmental, racist face of the Democrat Party they are doomed. That would be just swell with us ‘Satanic’ people.