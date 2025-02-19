Musk Is the Executive Order Enforcer and Trump’s Impressed with DOGE’s 100 T-Shirted...
Jasmine Crockett Is Mad Her Fellow Democrats Underestimated How Selfish and Satanic Voters Are

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:50 AM on February 19, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Representative Jasmine Crockett of Texas is going after her fellow Democrats for not viewing prospective voters as the terrible, unrepentant ogres they are. She says her political party didn’t count on how Satanic non-Democrats and Trump voters could be. Yep, Democrats let us and her down by not being more judgmental.

Here’s her statement. (READ)

"We’ve significantly underestimated how callous & selfish some people are. We’ve truly wanted to believe in the general goodness of humanity. The fact that people are ok with losing their jobs and healthcare, going into a Trump-induced recession, not being safe (militarily, medicinally, digitally, while flying, etc.), all in hopes that someone else will be hurt, is WILD…"

"Actually it’s downright S*tanic, but this is where we are in this Country."

We fully support Crockett’s crusade of informing people who don’t vote Democrat that they’re going to burn in Hell. ‘Vote for us, you Satanic jerkwads!’ The Democrats should put that on a banner!

Posters can’t stop laughing at Crockett’s immense ignorance.

Imagine thinking that insulting people and calling them the scum of the Earth is a way to win them to your side.

The Democrats are miserable right now. Their inability to self-reflect is going to be their demise. It’s not the voters who are the problem, it’s her and her party.

The Democrats are rudderless and leaderless right now. Crockett is asserting herself to fill the leadership void of her party and no one is stopping her. If she becomes the ignorant, judgmental, racist face of the Democrat Party they are doomed. That would be just swell with us ‘Satanic’ people.

