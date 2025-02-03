Northern Negotiations: NATO Secretary Says Denmark Should Start Deliberations with Preside...
WATCH: Sean Duffy Absolutely Torches Jake Tapper on DEI and the FAA

Super Bowl Scare: Chuck Schumer Tries to Turn Americans Against Trump with Costly Corona and Guacamole

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:02 AM on February 03, 2025
screenshot

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer of New York thinks Americans value the affordability of avocados and beer over the safety and well-being of their fellow citizens. President Donald Trump is applying tariffs to both Canada and Mexico to force their assistance in fighting illegal immigration and the fentanyl crisis. Schumer is clueless using an avocado and a Corona beer as props to make his severely out-of-touch point.

We’re not stupid, Chuck. (WATCH)

When you think about the impact of illegal immigration and deadly drugs on communities across the country, a rise in the cost of guacamole and beer is a price many are willing to pay.

Schumer always looks awkward when he’s trying to relate to normal people. His infamous staged Father's Day post with him ‘grilling’ an uncooked hamburger patty with cheese on it is just one example. Commenters have certainly not forgotten it.

This is probably true. We can’t imagine him shopping like one of us. If so, he’d know there are other options besides buying imported food and drinks.

Schumer, these scare tactics don’t work anymore. We don’t care if some grocery items or alcoholic choices rise in cost if it means a safer America for our families and neighbors.

