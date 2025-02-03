Super Bowl Scare: Chuck Schumer Tries to Turn Americans Against Trump with Costly Corona and Guacamole

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer of New York thinks Americans value the affordability of avocados and beer over the safety and well-being of their fellow citizens. President Donald Trump is applying tariffs to both Canada and Mexico to force their assistance in fighting illegal immigration and the fentanyl crisis. Schumer is clueless using an avocado and a Corona beer as props to make his severely out-of-touch point.

We’re not stupid, Chuck. (WATCH)

Chuck Schumer claims that President Trump's tariffs will raise the price of beer because "most of it comes from Mexico" while holding a can of corona.



This might be the most embarrassing thing I've ever seen a politician do lmfao. pic.twitter.com/z4Z0W22gUe — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 3, 2025

“Guys, our favorables among Hispanics are in the toilet because they saw through our pandering what do we do?”



Chuck Schumer: “hold my beer, literally” pic.twitter.com/VQLeiDs53o — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) February 2, 2025

When you think about the impact of illegal immigration and deadly drugs on communities across the country, a rise in the cost of guacamole and beer is a price many are willing to pay.

I’m wiling to sacrifice Corona and avocados for a safe America. — Bryan McNally (@BryanDMcNally) February 2, 2025

Schumer is trying to make this about avocado and corona when WE are trying to save Americans and America… he is an idiot! — Carolyn Evans (@carolynmrsE62) February 3, 2025

Again, I will pay more for beer to keep Americans safe, healthy and alive. — Common Sense Lady (@Bluzforever) February 3, 2025

Schumer always looks awkward when he’s trying to relate to normal people. His infamous staged Father's Day post with him ‘grilling’ an uncooked hamburger patty with cheese on it is just one example. Commenters have certainly not forgotten it.

Goes great with his fake grilled burgers 🤣 — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) February 3, 2025

Doesn’t know what craft beer is. Thinks you put cheese on raw beef patties.



Poor guy has never been invited anywhere. — Ethical Hustler (@SaveTheLibs) February 3, 2025

This is a man who has probably not actually been in a grocery store Since the first bush administration — marilyn maupin (@marilynmaupin) February 3, 2025

This is probably true. We can’t imagine him shopping like one of us. If so, he’d know there are other options besides buying imported food and drinks.

We can grow avocados in the US, I grow my own tomatoes and good Kentucky bourbon is FAR better than beer. — C me Rockin' (@InherentSass) February 3, 2025

We grow avocados and tomatoes and we brew beer right here in the good ol USA — ToniWanKanobi (@tbird765) February 3, 2025

Buy Avocados from California and your favorite US beers — Dak (@wirecelery) February 3, 2025

Most of my beer...local brewers! — J (@john_regardless) February 3, 2025

I only drink Yuengling. American made. I'll be fine. F Chuck Schumer. — Igfucious (@igfucious) February 3, 2025

Schumer, these scare tactics don’t work anymore. We don’t care if some grocery items or alcoholic choices rise in cost if it means a safer America for our families and neighbors.