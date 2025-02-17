Wajahat Ali Points Out Another Plane Crash (in Toronto), Blames Trump

DOGE Prepares to Audit the Gold Reserves at Fort Knox as well as...
Brett T.  |  7:15 PM on February 17, 2025
Gif meme

As Twitchy reported Monday morning, Rep. Eric Swalwell received a hefty fact check after he implied that the Trump administration was responsible for a spate of plane crashes in Washington D.C., Arizona, Alaska, and Georgia … three of which barely made the news.

Now there's been another plane crash — a Delta flight flipped over on the tarmac. Everyone survived, thankfully.

You might have caught the detail that this plane crash happened at Toronto Pearson International Airport. That didn't stop Wajahat Ali from trying to blame Donald Trump, though.

… Good luck, Americans.

We don't know if there were any Americans on the flight, which again, crashed in Toronto, Canada.

Yes, but … he's not owned:

He doesn't even bring up that he tagged the wrong country.

***

