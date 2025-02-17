Wajahat Ali Points Out Another Plane Crash (in Toronto), Blames Trump

As Twitchy reported Monday morning, Rep. Eric Swalwell received a hefty fact check after he implied that the Trump administration was responsible for a spate of plane crashes in Washington D.C., Arizona, Alaska, and Georgia … three of which barely made the news.

No president has had more planes crash in their first month in office than Donald Trump. https://t.co/3nyRtR1xeb — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 17, 2025

Now there's been another plane crash — a Delta flight flipped over on the tarmac. Everyone survived, thankfully.

CNN aviation correspondent @PeteMuntean’s initial analysis of the Delta Airlines crash in Toronto: “Incredible work by the crash fire rescues there at Toronto Pearson International Airport, getting water and foam on this airplane that was very clearly on fire. What you're looking… pic.twitter.com/8p9AWWQWaO — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 17, 2025

You might have caught the detail that this plane crash happened at Toronto Pearson International Airport. That didn't stop Wajahat Ali from trying to blame Donald Trump, though.

ANOTHER airplane crash. So many casualties and crashes over the past month. It's almost as if we should have had an FAA chief, head of TSA and not put a freeze on qualified air traffic controllers.



But, hey, President Musk wants more of the pie so Trump will give it to him. Good… — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 17, 2025

… Good luck, Americans.

We don't know if there were any Americans on the flight, which again, crashed in Toronto, Canada.

The crash happened in Canada. But other than that, A+. https://t.co/eSeyiMf9T1 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 17, 2025

My god I was going to tweet this kind of post as a parody but decided it was too soon for jokes.



And Wajahat just bangs it out there! — Political Sock (@politicalsock) February 17, 2025

Swallwell should be chiming in any minute now with his hot take. — Liz V (@ShoreEJV) February 17, 2025

There was never a freeze on air traffic controllers. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) February 17, 2025

Air traffic controllers were not part of the hiring freeze. — Keith Mattox (@KeithWMattox) February 17, 2025

@WajahatAli has already made Canada the 51st State. Forward thinking. — Paul Elgin (@lfmhpj) February 17, 2025

It happened in Canada. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 17, 2025

1. It was Canada

2. There wasn't an FAA head for the first 19 months of the Biden administration. He also put in his resignation on December 12, 2024.

Try to keep up — Kevin (@kevinpost) February 17, 2025

It happened in Canada, which the FAA doesn’t control. This has nothing to do with politics, please stop trying to force politics into it. — KC-10 Driver ✈️ 👨‍✈️ B-737 Wrangler (@MCCCANM) February 17, 2025

Hey, do me a solid and point to Toronto on a map real quick. — T_p_tio 🎈 (@Txp_RBI_Xctuxl) February 17, 2025

Wait until you find out it happened on Canadian soil and nothing you said has anything to do with anything. — irj (@ijaycole) February 17, 2025

Yes, but … he's not owned:

Hi Waj



Does the FAA control Toronto? Because that’s where the crash happened



Nice try pic.twitter.com/NvVbiY4vhI — John Hasson (@SonofHas) February 17, 2025

Hey John. Yes, but you also know about the plane crash in Georgia right? Also Arizona from a few days ago? And DC? You cool with all that? Point stands. But, hey, maybe if you keep kissing up to Trump and Musk, they'll pay attention to you — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 17, 2025

He doesn't even bring up that he tagged the wrong country.

Sometimes when you’re wrong, just saying “Whoa, you’re right — my bad” and then moving on is the best way to salvage things. — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) February 17, 2025

Just couldn’t admit you’d jumped the gun and hadn’t actually read the read the tweet huh Waj? Our expectations for it were as always low and yet once again you managed to not live up to them — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 17, 2025

***