Here's Why the Left and Right are Different

Megyn Kelly OWNS Caitlin Clark HATERS By Giving Them STELLAR Advice We Know They'll Just Ignore Anyway

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:25 AM on June 03, 2024
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

We've got to be honest, folks. If a year ago you'd have told us we'd be writing about the WNBA NOT in an ironic fashion we'd have laughed at you ... ironically. And yet here we are, writing about them because of Caitlin Clark. The amount of hatred being spewed and pushed on Clark has been honestly shocking, especially the racism. Yeah yeah yeah, we know, supposedly you can't be racist against white people but we call BS on that.

Racism is racism.

And hate is hate ...

What we saw Chennedy Carter do to Clark was not basketball - that was hate. Envy? It was pretty awful.

Luckily for Carter, Megyn Kelly has some pretty stellar advice for her:

Seems legit, yes?

Makes sense.

Don't be jealous, work harder. Don't hate, play better.

Simple.

She wouldn't even answer questions about it.

Too dumb.

Too angry.

Too jealous.

Yup.

Heck, look at us covering them in an unironic way. That NEVER happened before ... 

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Indeed she is ... and they just can't deal.

======================================================================

