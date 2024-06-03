Megyn Kelly OWNS Caitlin Clark HATERS By Giving Them STELLAR Advice We Know They'll Just Ignore Anyway

We've got to be honest, folks. If a year ago you'd have told us we'd be writing about the WNBA NOT in an ironic fashion we'd have laughed at you ... ironically. And yet here we are, writing about them because of Caitlin Clark. The amount of hatred being spewed and pushed on Clark has been honestly shocking, especially the racism. Yeah yeah yeah, we know, supposedly you can't be racist against white people but we call BS on that.

Advertisement

Racism is racism.

And hate is hate ...

What we saw Chennedy Carter do to Clark was not basketball - that was hate. Envy? It was pretty awful.

Luckily for Carter, Megyn Kelly has some pretty stellar advice for her:

Instead of taking cheap shots at Caitlin Clark and miring themselves in blinding envy of her, they should try to be more like her. They’d play better and their lives would improve. https://t.co/zhAYvetmkF — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 2, 2024

Seems legit, yes?

Makes sense.

Don't be jealous, work harder. Don't hate, play better.

Simple.

But that would require things like introspection,

caring more about others than myself,

taking responsibility for my own lot in life.

Sounds like a lot of work.

If you can't join 'em, beat 'em. — Scott "Chico" Richards (@ScottR4H) June 2, 2024

She wouldn't even answer questions about it.

They’re too dumb to realize they will all make more money because of her. — Eric Krause 🇺🇸 (@ericbkrause) June 2, 2024

Too dumb.

Too angry.

Too jealous.

Yup.

Heck, look at us covering them in an unironic way. That NEVER happened before ...

Indeed she is ... and they just can't deal.

======================================================================

Related:

Adam Schiff Admits the REAL Reason He and Other Democrats Want Jail Time for Trump and It's Just EVIL

BOMBSHELL Testimony Shows Fauci Just Made COVID Rules Up

WTAF is THIS?! Eric Swalwell Makes Bizarre, Bigoted Gay Joke About Jesus That Even Creeps Lefties Out

DUDE: Chasten Buttigieg Accuses the Right of Doxxing Trump Jurors, Trips SPECTACULARLY Over His Own Party

Thread from Former FEC Chairman Whose Testimony Merchan Refused to Allow in Trump Trial DAMNING Must-Read

======================================================================