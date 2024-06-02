Thank you, Democrats. No Really, We Owe You One
Thread from Former FEC Chairman Whose Testimony Merchan Refused to Allow in Trump Trial DAMNING Must-Read

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on June 02, 2024
Michael M. Santiago/Pool Photo via AP

Now why on Earth would Judge Merchan have refused to allow the former Chairman of the FEC to testify at Trump's trial? Surely when it comes to justice he would want the accused to have a fair and unbiased trial, right?

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Sorry, we crack ourselves up sometimes.

Guys, this is just so unacceptable.

When you read this thread from Brad Smith, the fact Merchan refused to allow him to testify is even MORE outrageous. 

It's long but worth a read, so get a snack.

Note, the former head of the FEC would know, ya' know?

Keep going.

'ABUSE of the Law': Patricia Heaton's 'Politics for Dummies' Post on Trump Verdict Is GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
You don't say?

Hold tight.

There's more.

Ahem.

Bill and Hillary couldn't be dirtier.

Hellooooooo Carpetbagger Clintons!

Hrm.

He goes on to explain ... 

Duh, no. LOL

Hrm again.

No wonder they didn't want him to testify.

He makes too much sense.

Merchan couldn't have done more to make sure Trump didn't stand a chance if he tried.

And it sounds more and more like that was the goal here.

Wow.

