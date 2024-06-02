Must Be SOOO Bad! Biden's DOJ So DESPERATE to Withhold Biden/Hur Tapes They Make 'Legally ABSURD' Claim

Just days after a Kangaroo Court convicted Trump of 34 charges Alvin Bragg's office magically FOUND after scouring the law books (rewrote, tweaked, whatever), Biden's DOJ has come up with a 'legally absurd' reason to withhold the Biden/Hur tapes. You know, the tapes where Hur interviewed Biden and determined he was far too out of it mentally to stand trial?

Yeah, they don't want those tapes making it out.

Probably because they were more interested in released the transcript they altered to make Biden sound less like a doofus.

Good times.

Jonathan Turley is NOT impressed.

Remember President Biden withholding the audio tapes (but not the transcript) of his interview with Special Counsel Hur as the president “who cannot be heard”? Well, it just got even wackier with the assertion of a new type of “Deepfake privilege"... https://t.co/wl3URFxxks — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 2, 2024

Deepfake privilege.

Dafuq?

...DOJ is claiming the right to withhold audio (and presumably video) records to prevent "deepfake" and AI manipulation of tapes by "malicious actors." It is an argument that would effectively blow away all existing limits on the use of the privilege... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 2, 2024

Wait, so if they can keep us from hearing recorded audio or video from a president, anyone could be calling the shots.

Obama, we see you.

...The filing is logically and legally absurd. It is also dangerous. The argument would allow staff to completely control any public or, more importantly, congressional review of his actual speech and discourse. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 2, 2024

SEE?!

Just when you think this administration can't suck anymore.

What they're really saying is that it would be turned into memes, and everyone on the Internet would be making fun of Joe Biden, and his clueless ramblings. — Chris (@ChrizDDv3) June 2, 2024

The memes would be GLORIOUS.

Following their own logic, Biden should stop doing SOTUs and speeches because they could be manipulated.



Of course, they would probably be ok with that. — Jack Bauer After Dark (@JackBauerAD) June 2, 2024

We are indeed living in some scary crazy times, our friends.

"logically and legally absurd .... also dangerous " can only mean one thing:



the audio tape is so damaging that they will go to any lengths even completely unhinged to conceal it — Andrew Fisher (@acpandy) June 2, 2024

Yup. It proves he's so out of it he can't answer basic questions ... that or he gave away the plot.

Either way, hellooooo slippery corrupt slope.

