Clean Up, Aisle 3! Megyn Kelly Absolutely FRICASSEES Alvin Bragg With Just 1 NUCLEAR-LEVEL Tweet (Damn!)

A phrase we like to use around these here parts is, 'a boil on the butt of humanity.' We believe this originates from the movie 'Steel Magnolias' BUT don't quote us on that.

All of that being said, Alving Bragg is a boil on the butt of the boil on humanity.

He just sucks.

Imagine if he bothered to convict actual crime even half has hard as he went after Trump? Then again, convicting real criminals won't put him in the history books right? And that's what this was in part about. It was also about helping Biden's efforts to win in 2024.

Too bad it's going to backfire BIGLY.

Megyn Kelly went OFF:

Guilty on all counts. The country is disgraced. Alvin Bragg should be disbarred. They will rue the day they unleashed this lawfare to corrupt a presidential election. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 30, 2024

Alvin Bragg should be disbarred.

They will RUE THE DAY ...

We love it when Megyn drops the mic over and over and over again. Especially when she does it on someone like Bragg.

The judge needs to be disbarred as well. I’ll never look at our justice system the same way again. It’s a sad day for our Republic. — Cherie Currie (@CherieCurrie3) May 31, 2024

The weaponization of the law and media to silence, bankrupt, jail, and keep Trump off the ballot should be cause for concern for all Americans.



Franklin’s “A Republic, if you can keep it,” is an ominous warning these days.



Washington knew where this would lead… pic.twitter.com/KrtIi8djfZ — Taylor Morgan (@tlrdrkmrgn) May 30, 2024

Democrats proved they were willing to weaponize the law and media while Trump was still president, we should hardly be surprised they're doing it so blatantly now.

I have to quote my Dad:

F these damn commies. — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) May 30, 2024

Short.

Simple.

Accurate.

Dad knows best, ya' know.

also...Biden can now claim "i'm not going to debate a convicted felon"...and thus can avoid that disaster — ThewlynOh (@ThewlynOh) May 31, 2024

Excellent point.

We fully expect Biden's campaign to use 'convicted criminal' and/or 'convicted felon' over and over and over again.

That's what they wanted, after all.

And Bragg delivered.

======================================================================

