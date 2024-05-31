Michael Cohen's Reaction to Trump's Guilty Verdict Proves He's the Suckiest Guy Who...
Clean Up, Aisle 3! Megyn Kelly Absolutely FRICASSEES Alvin Bragg With Just 1 NUCLEAR-LEVEL Tweet (Damn!)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:25 PM on May 31, 2024
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

A phrase we like to use around these here parts is, 'a boil on the butt of humanity.' We believe this originates from the movie 'Steel Magnolias' BUT don't quote us on that.

All of that being said, Alving Bragg is a boil on the butt of the boil on humanity.

He just sucks.

Imagine if he bothered to convict actual crime even half has hard as he went after Trump? Then again, convicting real criminals won't put him in the history books right? And that's what this was in part about. It was also about helping Biden's efforts to win in 2024.

Too bad it's going to backfire BIGLY.

Megyn Kelly went OFF:

Alvin Bragg should be disbarred.

They will RUE THE DAY ...

We love it when Megyn drops the mic over and over and over again. Especially when she does it on someone like Bragg.

Democrats proved they were willing to weaponize the law and media while Trump was still president, we should hardly be surprised they're doing it so blatantly now.

'Do NOT Lose Faith': Lifelong Defense Attorney's Straight-FIRE Thread on Trump Verdict RATTLES the Left
Sam J.
Short.

Simple.

Accurate.

Dad knows best, ya' know.

Excellent point.

We fully expect Biden's campaign to use 'convicted criminal' and/or 'convicted felon' over and over and over again. 

That's what they wanted, after all.

And Bragg delivered.

======================================================================

'Do NOT Lose Faith': Lifelong Defense Attorney's Straight-FIRE Thread on Trump Verdict RATTLES the Left
Sam J.
Powerful: Black New Yorker Who 'Doesn't Even Like Trump' Explains Why He HAS to Vote For Him Now (Watch)
Sam J.
WINNING! --> Trump Already Seeing YUGE Bump in Approval After Clown Show Court Finds Him Guilty
Sam J.
EPIC Thread Drags the 'Gloatiest' Posts From the 'Gloatiest' D-Bags After Trump Verdict and WOOF
Sam J.
Citing 'Partisan Extremism', Joe Manchin Leaves Democratic Party, Registers As Independent
Amy Curtis
Canadian Health Minister Throws Unhinged Tantrum Over ... Families Vacationing in Their Cars
Grateful Calvin

