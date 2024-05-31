EPIC Thread Drags the 'Gloatiest' Posts From the 'Gloatiest' D-Bags After Trump Verdict and WOOF

It's Official: Alvin Bragg and the Dems are the Trump Campaign's Top Fundraisers...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on May 31, 2024
Meme

This editor was about to out and gather the most obnoxious replies to Trump's guilty verdict yesterday when lo' and behold, this thread from Kron (@Kronykal) popped into the feed.

How kind of him to do our jobs for us. 

As we come across more (and knowing the Left we absolutely will come across far more than this) we will add them. But for now, enjoy Kron's work. He did a damn good job.

See? Even he admits he's helpful like that.

*eye roll*

Stealing 'douche-rocket'.

Just sayin'.

Because of course.

It's true.

So many idiot kids, so little time.

*sigh*

*cough cough*

We're still not convinced her whole liberal thing is an 'act' or a grift but still. 

HA HA HA HA

Awww, Louise.

Luke was always on the dark side.

He was just better at hiding it than others.

Schiff-for-Brains.

Wow.

Yeah, Schiff is close but that's pretty damn pathetic.

======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN TRUMP VERDICT

