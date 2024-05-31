EPIC Thread Drags the 'Gloatiest' Posts From the 'Gloatiest' D-Bags After Trump Verdict and WOOF

This editor was about to out and gather the most obnoxious replies to Trump's guilty verdict yesterday when lo' and behold, this thread from Kron (@Kronykal) popped into the feed.

How kind of him to do our jobs for us.

As we come across more (and knowing the Left we absolutely will come across far more than this) we will add them. But for now, enjoy Kron's work. He did a damn good job.

Alright. Imma start a thread of the gloatiest posts I can find. Because I’m helpful like that.



First up https://t.co/u2ovtqaVFJ — Kron (@Kronykal) May 30, 2024

See? Even he admits he's helpful like that.

*eye roll*

Oh and of course this douche-rocket https://t.co/asr7pRCTi6 — Kron (@Kronykal) May 30, 2024

Stealing 'douche-rocket'.

Just sayin'.

Gotta include this grifter. Lolol https://t.co/vRaK1hWbZj — Kron (@Kronykal) May 30, 2024

Then, of course, you have this kid. https://t.co/i5EQNbuuLc — Kron (@Kronykal) May 30, 2024

Because of course.

He was a better person before the van https://t.co/PAfVhPHZLX — Kron (@Kronykal) May 30, 2024

It's true.

So many idiot kids, so little time.

F*cking video game asshats chiming in. https://t.co/hruIAiVq7s — Kron (@Kronykal) May 30, 2024

*sigh*

I’ll take “Proving the point” for $800 Alex https://t.co/JvK2EOJauW — Kron (@Kronykal) May 30, 2024

Irony add from this sh**bag https://t.co/MEDkaUb1GC — Kron (@Kronykal) May 30, 2024

*cough cough*

These guys should maybe start looking at their base a little closer. Lol https://t.co/yi4qaATYax — Kron (@Kronykal) May 30, 2024

“Found guilty” is doing a lot of heavy lifting here. https://t.co/tLRwWZnOdo — Kron (@Kronykal) May 30, 2024

THERE she is. The most prominent female grifter with the most obnoxious personality. Hahaha https://t.co/1kJK2kAidX — Kron (@Kronykal) May 30, 2024

We're still not convinced her whole liberal thing is an 'act' or a grift but still.

I should checked Louise earlier.



I got you boo. https://t.co/T0WSWkzLH7 — Kron (@Kronykal) May 31, 2024

HA HA HA HA

Awww, Louise.

Luke was always on the dark side.

He was just better at hiding it than others.

And here we have @RepAdamSchiff getting out in front of people pointing out the painfully obvious fact that the justice system is s**t. https://t.co/KoB6MDuaw7 — Kron (@Kronykal) May 31, 2024

Schiff-for-Brains.

Wow.

Added. And this is probably the most pathetic one. https://t.co/10n1Hp3h2h — Kron (@Kronykal) May 31, 2024

Yeah, Schiff is close but that's pretty damn pathetic.

