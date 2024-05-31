EPIC Thread Drags the 'Gloatiest' Posts From the 'Gloatiest' D-Bags After Trump Verdict and WOOF

This editor was about to out and gather the most obnoxious replies to Trump's guilty verdict yesterday when lo' and behold, this thread from Kron (@Kronykal) popped into the feed.
How kind of him to do our jobs for us.
As we come across more (and knowing the Left we absolutely will come across far more than this) we will add them. But for now, enjoy Kron's work. He did a damn good job.
Alright. Imma start a thread of the gloatiest posts I can find. Because I’m helpful like that.— Kron (@Kronykal) May 30, 2024
First up https://t.co/u2ovtqaVFJ
See? Even he admits he's helpful like that.
May 30, 2024
*eye roll*
Oh and of course this douche-rocket https://t.co/asr7pRCTi6— Kron (@Kronykal) May 30, 2024
Stealing 'douche-rocket'.
Just sayin'.
Gotta include this grifter. Lolol https://t.co/vRaK1hWbZj— Kron (@Kronykal) May 30, 2024
Then, of course, you have this kid. https://t.co/i5EQNbuuLc— Kron (@Kronykal) May 30, 2024
Gotta add Hollywood assholes. https://t.co/XZ4R0xMjCN— Kron (@Kronykal) May 30, 2024
Because of course.
May 30, 2024
He was a better person before the van https://t.co/PAfVhPHZLX— Kron (@Kronykal) May 30, 2024
It's true.
Add. The other idiot kid. https://t.co/XvxgJUSBql— Kron (@Kronykal) May 30, 2024
So many idiot kids, so little time.
F*cking video game asshats chiming in. https://t.co/hruIAiVq7s— Kron (@Kronykal) May 30, 2024
Recommended
*sigh*
I’ll take “Proving the point” for $800 Alex https://t.co/JvK2EOJauW— Kron (@Kronykal) May 30, 2024
Another douche-rocket https://t.co/lbdEacpj3s— Kron (@Kronykal) May 30, 2024
Irony add from this sh**bag https://t.co/MEDkaUb1GC— Kron (@Kronykal) May 30, 2024
*cough cough*
These guys should maybe start looking at their base a little closer. Lol https://t.co/yi4qaATYax— Kron (@Kronykal) May 30, 2024
“Found guilty” is doing a lot of heavy lifting here. https://t.co/tLRwWZnOdo— Kron (@Kronykal) May 30, 2024
THERE she is. The most prominent female grifter with the most obnoxious personality. Hahaha https://t.co/1kJK2kAidX— Kron (@Kronykal) May 30, 2024
We're still not convinced her whole liberal thing is an 'act' or a grift but still.
I should checked Louise earlier.— Kron (@Kronykal) May 31, 2024
I got you boo. https://t.co/T0WSWkzLH7
HA HA HA HA
Awww, Louise.
Luuuuuke https://t.co/foCymOMEy6— Kron (@Kronykal) May 31, 2024
Luke was always on the dark side.
He was just better at hiding it than others.
And here we have @RepAdamSchiff getting out in front of people pointing out the painfully obvious fact that the justice system is s**t. https://t.co/KoB6MDuaw7— Kron (@Kronykal) May 31, 2024
Schiff-for-Brains.
It’s just a GD shame. https://t.co/oR7cDWMlOf— Kron (@Kronykal) May 31, 2024
Wow.
Added. And this is probably the most pathetic one. https://t.co/10n1Hp3h2h— Kron (@Kronykal) May 31, 2024
Yeah, Schiff is close but that's pretty damn pathetic.
======================================================================
Related:
Planned Parenthood Posts About a 'Man Receiving No Support for His Abortion' and Pisses Everyone OFF
And?! Biden BRAGGING About Standing With a Black Man on Memorial Day Does NOT Go Well, At ALL (Watch)
N.Y. Post Hunter Biden Laptop Journo OWNS Jen Psaki Claiming Campaigns Don't Pay to Suppress Stories
Things Must Look BAD for Biden With Black Americans if Slate Is Digging Up a Debunked Trump N-Word Story
Jonathan Turley's Latest Thread Provides MUCH-NEEDED Insight Into What Is Really Going on with Trump Jury
======================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member