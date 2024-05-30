N.Y. Post Hunter Biden Laptop Journo OWNS Jen Psaki Claiming Campaigns Don't Pay to Suppress Stories

The Sexist Left Really Wants Alito to Rein His 'Hysterical Wife' In (Because...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:50 PM on May 30, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Thinking Jenn Psaki might want to circle back on her claim that campaigns do NOT work with media to pay off sources to suppress stories. It sort of reminds us of that time Chris Cillizza said journos don't pick a side politically. Really, you guys? 

Advertisement

Yeah, total BS.

Case in point:

Not only does she say it's not normal, but she says it does not happen and that both Republicans and Democrats will confirm that.

Except, of course, we know it has happened at least once with that whole Hunter Biden laptop story. Psaki and others in her circle must really think none of us are paying attention. Especially Emma-Jo Morris, who worked on the Hunter Biden laptop stories for the New York Post. You know, the stories that Twitter shut them down over? The ones were members of the intelligence community wrote an actual letter calling them 'Russian disinformation'?

But you know, this doesn't happen.

Called. Jen. Out.

And rightfully so.

Karine Jean-Pierre is ALMOST as good as she is.

Almost.

Jonathan Turley's Latest Thread Provides MUCH-NEEDED Insight Into What Is Really Going on with Trump Jury
Sam J.
Also true.

For her role, especially with the Democrats, that's likely a job qualification.

Must be.

