N.Y. Post Hunter Biden Laptop Journo OWNS Jen Psaki Claiming Campaigns Don't Pay to Suppress Stories

Thinking Jenn Psaki might want to circle back on her claim that campaigns do NOT work with media to pay off sources to suppress stories. It sort of reminds us of that time Chris Cillizza said journos don't pick a side politically. Really, you guys?

Yeah, total BS.

Case in point:

Campaigns do NOT work with media to pay off sources to suppress stories. It is not normal. It does not happen. Am certain democrats and republican from many campaigns will confirm that. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) May 28, 2024

Not only does she say it's not normal, but she says it does not happen and that both Republicans and Democrats will confirm that.

Except, of course, we know it has happened at least once with that whole Hunter Biden laptop story. Psaki and others in her circle must really think none of us are paying attention. Especially Emma-Jo Morris, who worked on the Hunter Biden laptop stories for the New York Post. You know, the stories that Twitter shut them down over? The ones were members of the intelligence community wrote an actual letter calling them 'Russian disinformation'?

But you know, this doesn't happen.

The Biden campaign did that, in collaboration with the CIA, to my stories at the New York Post based on Hunter Biden’s laptop. https://t.co/7Ub28haJwl — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) May 28, 2024

Called. Jen. Out.

And rightfully so.

@jrpsaki is almost always lying about something. A true pro. — Roger Arnold (@RogerArnold77) May 30, 2024

Karine Jean-Pierre is ALMOST as good as she is.

Almost.

Yeah, they don't have to pay the media to get out dirt on Republicans. The media gladly does it for free. — MadCityMike 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@MikeAdamsWI) May 28, 2024

Also true.

In my opinion Jen Psaki is better at lying than telling the truth. — mb (@MacBreeze7) May 28, 2024

For her role, especially with the Democrats, that's likely a job qualification.

Jen must be be new here. — Surtur (@Surtur) May 28, 2024

Must be.

