Biden's Dept. Of Labor DRAGGED for Further Erasing Women to Appease Mentally Ill Men in Dresses

BREAKING NEWS: Women menstruate. Not men. Not confused men who think they're women. Not even confused men who think they're women and who take hormones and get surgeries ...

Only women.

So there is no need whatsoever to come up with a new generalized term when you talk about women having their period, Biden's Dept. of Labor.

FFS, this is dumb.

#Menstruation affects half the U.S. workforce but talking about it at work can be taboo. For #MenstrualHygieneDay, here are 5 easy actions employers can take to help menstruators thrive at work. https://t.co/IwXzPD9huY #PeriodFriendlyWorld #MHD2024 — U.S. Department of Labor (@USDOL) May 29, 2024

Don't make that face, we didn't write it.

OK FINE, make that face.

Hell, we did.

How damn stupid is this administration?

From the Dept. of Labor:

To commemorate this Menstrual Hygiene Day, the Women’s Bureau is breaking down the stereotypes and stigmas that have made menstruation a taboo topic in the workplace. Menstruation is a natural part of half our population’s life, and yet it has been overlooked in the context of work - perhaps because it is seen as a personal issue or uncomfortable to discuss. The taboo nature of menstruation has likely contributed to the lack of understanding about its impact on workers, which can include challenges related to symptoms of premenstrual syndrome; unexpected or heavy bleeding; and pain from cramps, headaches or migraines while at work. Implementing workplace policies that address menstruation can enable menstruating employees to continue to fully participate in and contribute to the workforce while mitigating adverse effects to their mental and physical health.

This came from the Women's Bureau.

FFS, this is dumb ... again.

Why does this post seem like there is confusion about who menstruates?



The answer is women.



Women menstruate. — Meara (@MillennialOther) May 29, 2024

They're not confused.

They're pandering.

Because they're a-holes.

“here are 5 easy actions employers can take to help menstruators thrive at work.”



Women. They’re called women. — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 29, 2024

I miss the simpler times, when employers weren't allowed to talk about what's happening with our reproductive organs. — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) May 29, 2024

Awwww yes.

We don’t want to talk about it at work.



- signed, women - — Anna Hoffman (@shoesonplease) May 29, 2024

There's that too.

WOMENstruators, if you don’t mind — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) May 29, 2024

Serio.

