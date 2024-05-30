WH Press Office Tries to Turn Biden Angrily Mocking Reporter's Fair Question Into...
Biden's Dept. Of Labor DRAGGED for Further Erasing Women to Appease Mentally Ill Men in Dresses

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on May 30, 2024
Twitchy

BREAKING NEWS: Women menstruate. Not men. Not confused men who think they're women. Not even confused men who think they're women and who take hormones and get surgeries ... 

Only women.

So there is no need whatsoever to come up with a new generalized term when you talk about women having their period, Biden's Dept. of Labor.

FFS, this is dumb.

Don't make that face, we didn't write it.

OK FINE, make that face.

Hell, we did.

How damn stupid is this administration? 

From the Dept. of Labor:

To commemorate this Menstrual Hygiene Day, the Women’s Bureau is breaking down the stereotypes and stigmas that have made menstruation a taboo topic in the workplace. Menstruation is a natural part of half our population’s life, and yet it has been overlooked in the context of work - perhaps because it is seen as a personal issue or uncomfortable to discuss. The taboo nature of menstruation has likely contributed to the lack of understanding about its impact on workers, which can include challenges related to symptoms of premenstrual syndrome; unexpected or heavy bleeding; and pain from cramps, headaches or migraines while at work. 

Implementing workplace policies that address menstruation can enable menstruating employees to continue to fully participate in and contribute to the workforce while mitigating adverse effects to their mental and physical health.

This came from the Women's Bureau.

FFS, this is dumb ... again.

They're not confused. 

They're pandering.

Because they're a-holes.

Awwww yes.

There's that too.

Serio.

