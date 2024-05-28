DAMN Son! Robert De Niro Gets His Arse HANDED to Him in Shouting Match with Trump Supporter (WATCH)

Our headline really should read, 'OLD MAN YELLS AT CLOUDS.'

What a joke Robert De Niro has turned into. This guy was in Taxi Driver? The Deer Hunter? Good Fellas? The Untouchables? Casino?

Advertisement

He has gone SO soft ... in the head.

And apparently when getting into shouting matches with Trump supporters.

Watch:

JUST IN: Actor Robert De Niro gets into a shouting match with a guy wearing a MAGA hat across the street from the Trump trial.



De Niro could be seen having a meltdown after a Trump supporter was heard calling him "washed up."



De Niro joined the Biden campaign on Tuesday to… pic.twitter.com/nR7wgTTLBh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 28, 2024

The post continues:

De Niro joined the Biden campaign on Tuesday to blast the former president. The actor was given orders from the Biden campaign to focus on January 6th according to the Associated Press. During his press conference, De Niro ironically blasted Trump as a "tyrant."

Sounds to us like De Niro can dish it out but he can't take it so. No wonder he's out there supporting Biden, the other angry old man who can dish it out but not take it.

It was beautiful !! DeNiro’s TDS has metastasized to his brain. He has dual citizenship in Italy. He can move there after November. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) May 28, 2024

Anyone that has a child at 79 should not be taken serious.



Sprinkle in the fact he’s from Hollywood and you have all the red flags you need.



Terrible human, evil overlords, and a despicable mindset — Petey B (@realpeteyb123) May 28, 2024

But but but ... Trump's a tyrant. REEEE!

De Niro being chased out of his own press conference is epic.



“You’re a traitor!” pic.twitter.com/8yUlMk5SAq — Paul Hookem 🇺🇸 (@PaulHook_em) May 28, 2024

Wonder when Hollywood will finally figure out Americans are tired of being talked down to?

Haha calling the people who made him famous, “gangsters” is laughable considering gangster movies are what made him famous 😂😂😂 — DEL (@delinthecity_) May 28, 2024

If only he'd have said, 'You talkin' to me?'

THAT would have been perfection.

======================================================================

Related:

Lefty Snot OWNED for Shaming Parents Who WANT School Choice Because They Know What's BEST for Their Kids

She'll Swallow Your SOUL! Chelsea Handler Putting Harrison Butker 'in His Place' Is Just CREEPY (Watch)

Bidenomics at WORK! Democrats Definitely Do NOT Want you Watching This from LOTT (So Ya' GOTTA Watch It)

THIS Is Nuts (and Honestly Really Scary) --> TSA Agent Targets Conservative (Jan 6) Passenger

Robert De Niro's BATS**T Rant During Biden Campaign Presser Outside NYC Court Only HELPS Trump (Watch)

======================================================================