DAMN Son! Robert De Niro Gets His Arse HANDED to Him in Shouting Match with Trump Supporter (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:30 PM on May 28, 2024
Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP

Our headline really should read, 'OLD MAN YELLS AT CLOUDS.'

What a joke Robert De Niro has turned into. This guy was in Taxi Driver? The Deer Hunter? Good Fellas? The Untouchables? Casino?

He has gone SO soft ... in the head.

And apparently when getting into shouting matches with Trump supporters.

Watch:

The post continues:

De Niro joined the Biden campaign on Tuesday to blast the former president.

The actor was given orders from the Biden campaign to focus on January 6th according to the Associated Press.

During his press conference, De Niro ironically blasted Trump as a "tyrant."

Sounds to us like De Niro can dish it out but he can't take it so. No wonder he's out there supporting Biden, the other angry old man who can dish it out but not take it.

But but but ... Trump's a tyrant. REEEE!

Wonder when Hollywood will finally figure out Americans are tired of being talked down to?

If only he'd have said, 'You talkin' to me?'

THAT would have been perfection.

BIDEN TRUMP ROBERT DE NIRO

