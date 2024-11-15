YES! Jake Tapper Accidentally Gives Trump's Picks an EPIC New Nickname While Clutching His Pearls (Watch)

Jake Tapper just accidentally came up with the best nickname for Trump's administration maybe ever.

MAGA WARRIORS.

Sounds like a line of really cool Transformers toys or something, right? Seems Tapper is very alarmed by the fact that Trump is appointing people he likes, he trusts, and who he knows will see his agenda through. You know, like other presidents have done for years and years.

Guess it's only a big deal when it's Trump?

Watch:

NEW: Jake Tapper is beside himself over Trump cabinet picks — “They are MAGA Warriors”



"They are in your face. These are not uniting people. In your face to the medical community, to the intelligence community, to the military community."



Legacy media continues to… pic.twitter.com/lwEsIV1E5A — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 15, 2024

His post continues:

Legacy media continues to hyperventilate over picks that will implement an agenda that won a mandate from the American people. They wonder why their ratings are cratering.

They don't wonder why, they just blame us for not being smart enough to know they're right. At least that's what we're seeing from many people in the legacy media and of course our kind, tolerant pals on the Left who think WE'RE the bullies now.

It's been a WILD 10 days since the election.

A news outlet can't consistently crap on half the country and expect their ratings NOT to tank.

They’re still missing the point. It’s not just what Donald Trump wants, it’s what we the people want. We voted for this. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) November 15, 2024

Yup, there's that as well.

Trump not only won the Electoral College, he won the POPULAR VOTE. His agenda is America's agenda, so our pals in the mainstream media better suck it up and get on board. Just sayin'.

“They are MAGA Warriors.” Nice of Jake to give Trump’s nominees a great compliment. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) November 15, 2024

Dude, right?

They are accustomed to Republicans surrendering after winning and reaching across the aisle to share power and all that other rosy crap that never worked.

We won. They lost. To the winner goes the spoils. — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) November 15, 2024

*HAPPY DANCE*

Trump is appointing the go-Nuclear-on-the-establishment people who We the People want.



If the establishment didn’t push back, I’d be concerned. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 15, 2024

Winner winner chicken dinner.

