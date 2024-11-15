Democrats Form SHADOW GOVERNMENT to Stop Trump!
YES! Jake Tapper Accidentally Gives Trump's Picks an EPIC New Nickname While Clutching His Pearls (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:10 PM on November 15, 2024
Townhall Media

Jake Tapper just accidentally came up with the best nickname for Trump's administration maybe ever.

MAGA WARRIORS.

Sounds like a line of really cool Transformers toys or something, right? Seems Tapper is very alarmed by the fact that Trump is appointing people he likes, he trusts, and who he knows will see his agenda through. You know, like other presidents have done for years and years.

Guess it's only a big deal when it's Trump?

Watch:

His post continues:

Legacy media continues to hyperventilate over picks that will implement an agenda that won a mandate from the American people.

They wonder why their ratings are cratering.

They don't wonder why, they just blame us for not being smart enough to know they're right. At least that's what we're seeing from many people in the legacy media and of course our kind, tolerant pals on the Left who think WE'RE the bullies now.

It's been a WILD 10 days since the election. 

A news outlet can't consistently crap on half the country and expect their ratings NOT to tank.

ALL the Shade! Straight-FIRE Post Looks Back at Just How UNQUALIFIED Biden's Nominees Were and OMG-LOL
Sam J.
Yup, there's that as well.

Trump not only won the Electoral College, he won the POPULAR VOTE. His agenda is America's agenda, so our pals in the mainstream media better suck it up and get on board. Just sayin'.

Dude, right?

*HAPPY DANCE*

Winner winner chicken dinner.

===========================================================================

===========================================================================

