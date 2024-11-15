Chip Roy OWNS Elizabeth Warren for Shrieking About RFK Jr. with ACTUAL Gov Propaganda and It's PERFECTION

Elizabeth Warren is having a normal one. Seems she is very upset about the idea of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. being in charge of the Department of Health and Human Services. Sheesh, you'd think she'd be stoked about a fellow Democrat having a say in Trump's administration, right?

We don't remember seeing her lose her mind when Obama was looking at having RFK Jr. join his administration.

Huh.

Fauxcahontas strikes again:

RFK Jr. poses a danger to public health, scientific research, medicine, and health care coverage for millions.



He wants to stop parents from protecting their babies from measles and his ideas would welcome the return of polio.



I have a lot of questions for his Senate hearing. https://t.co/YlpqO4dBdO — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 14, 2024

Oooh, she has lots of questions.

Yippee.

Chip Roy was good enough to remind the senator who is best known for lying about her own heritage to take advantage of a program designed to help ACTUAL Native Americans how awful the Department of Health and Human Services has been ... and he did with their own propaganda.

Brilliant.

Full disclosure, just seeing this nonsense pisses this editor off all over again. Oh gosh, THANKS GOVERNMENT, if we take a vaccine I can be outside without covering our face?! How GRACIOUS of you all.

Grrrrrr.

Hey, remember when healthcare officials directed providers to discriminate on the basis of race when deciding who got monoclonal antibodies? Good times... — Dewritten (@dewritten) November 15, 2024

We do we do!

Remember those that told us it’s safe to go to a restaurant and not wear a mask when sitting down, but if you stand up you have to wear a mask? Yeah…. — ItsJustMe122 (@ItsJustMe122) November 15, 2024

BUT you know, RFK Jr. is CUH-RAZY!

