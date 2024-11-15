Lying liar Whoopi Tries to Slander a Hometown Bakery, but Her Story Is...
Scientific American Editor in Chief, Laura Helmuth Resigns - Science Saved

Chip Roy OWNS Elizabeth Warren for Shrieking About RFK Jr. with ACTUAL Gov Propaganda and It's PERFECTION

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on November 15, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Elizabeth Warren is having a normal one. Seems she is very upset about the idea of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. being in charge of the Department of Health and Human Services. Sheesh, you'd think she'd be stoked about a fellow Democrat having a say in Trump's administration, right?

We don't remember seeing her lose her mind when Obama was looking at having RFK Jr. join his administration.

Huh.

Fauxcahontas strikes again:

Oooh, she has lots of questions.

Yippee.

Chip Roy was good enough to remind the senator who is best known for lying about her own heritage to take advantage of a program designed to help ACTUAL Native Americans how awful the Department of Health and Human Services has been ... and he did with their own propaganda.

Brilliant.

Full disclosure, just seeing this nonsense pisses this editor off all over again. Oh gosh, THANKS GOVERNMENT, if we take a vaccine I can be outside without covering our face?! How GRACIOUS of you all.

Grrrrrr.

Sam J.
We do we do!

BUT you know, RFK Jr. is CUH-RAZY!

Tags: ELIZABETH WARREN COVID ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. CHIP ROY

