More PORK Than a Bacon Buffet: Vivek Destroys Proposed Continuing Resolution Spending Bill

The continuing resolution (CR) bill that's going before Congress this week (in an effort to stave off a government shutdown) is, once more, an omnibus monstrosity that tops 1,500 pages and includes nifty little spending items like the State Department's censorship-loving Global Engagement Center. The State Department is currently being sued by The Federalist, The Daily Wire, and the state of Texas for the GEC's violations of First Amendment rights.

Vivek Ramaswamy waded into the morass and here are his thoughts on the CR:

I wanted to read the full 1,500+ page bill & speak with key leaders before forming an opinion. Having done that, here's my view: it's full of excessive spending, special interest giveaways & pork barrel politics. If Congress wants to get serious about government efficiency, they… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 18, 2024

The entire post reads:

If Congress wants to get serious about government efficiency, they should VOTE NO. Keeping the government open until March 14 will cost ~$380BN by itself, but the true cost of this omnibus CR is far greater due to new spending. Renewing the Farm Bill for an extra year: ~$130BN. Disaster relief: $100BN. Stimulus for farmers: $10BN. The Francis Scott Key Bridge replacement: $8BN. The proposal adds at least 65 cents of new spending for every dollar of continued discretionary spending. The legislation will end up hurting many of the people it purports to help. Debt-fueled spending sprees may "feel good" today, but it's like showering cocaine on an addict: it's not compassion, it's cruelty. Farmers will see more land sold to foreign buyers when taxes inevitably rise to meet our obligations. Our children will be saddled with crippling debt. Interest payments will be the largest item in our national budget. Congress has known about this deadline since they created it in late September. There's no reason why this couldn't have gone through the standard process, instead of being rushed to a vote right before Congressmen want to go home for the holidays. The urgency is 100% manufactured & designed to avoid serious public debate. The bill could have easily been under 20 pages. Instead, there are dozens of unrelated policy items crammed into the 1,547 pages of this bill. There's no legitimate reason for them to be voted on as a package deal by a lame-duck Congress. 72 pages worth of “Pandemic Preparedness and Response” policy; renewal of the much-criticized "Global Engagement Center," a key player in the federal censorship state; 17 different pieces of Commerce legislation; paving the way for a new football stadium in D.C.; a pay raise for Congressmen & Senators and making them eligible for Federal Employee Health Benefits. It's indefensible to ram these measures through at the last second without debate. We're grateful for DOGE's warm reception on Capitol Hill. Nearly everyone agrees we need a smaller & more streamlined federal government, but actions speak louder than words. This is an early test. The bill should fail.

The bill should fail. This has to end.https://t.co/eyRmilstdm — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 18, 2024

To quote @RonaldReagan:



"Congress' biggest job: How to get money from the taxpayer without disturbing the voter." — Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute (@RonaldReagan) December 18, 2024

We’ve had enough of Mike Johnson and his antics. He likes to claim he’s on our side then in the dark of night makes deals with the left. It’s disgusting and dishonest. Shut it down if we have to. We want better. We want DOGE. https://t.co/1kvkjAmnd4 — James Jinnette (@james_jinnette1) December 18, 2024

We voted for Donald Trump for a reason.

It's corrupt and unrepresentative to pass this bill two weeks before the newly elected members are sworn in. Find every copy of this CR and burn, shred or delete it before sundown. — Tom (@BoreGuru) December 18, 2024

If it is longer than 10 pages it's full of pork. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) December 18, 2024

They do this every time though. Like clockwork. I mean I’m fine with the government shutting down — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) December 18, 2024

This is what we’ve been warning about. The reason we fought for a 72 hour rule on bills is to expose - with sunlight - these disastrous bills. The @HouseGOP should vote NO. Miss Christmas if we must. https://t.co/WUm2L9kI84 — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) December 18, 2024

The 1500+ page CR creates 65 cents of NEW spending for every dollar of continued spending. @VivekGRamaswamy is right. We need to stop this. https://t.co/Q17rFfrVmt — Eric Burlison (@EricBurlison) December 18, 2024

If you are in @DanCrenshawTX's district call 202-225-6565 and ask him to vote no on this pork filled bill. This is a slap in the face to American taxpayers.



We need to stop paying taxes to these drunks. This is like giving the car keys to a drunk and getting into the back seat.… https://t.co/xlmeHSEsOB — Dana (@OhMelodylane) December 18, 2024

Contact your reps. Tell them to vote no.

Vivek read the 1500 page spending bill so you don't have to. (Unless you are a congressman. Stay up all night reading if you have to. Then vote no.)



Here are Vivek's crib notes: https://t.co/eS3JQP4tNX — Bev Harris (@BevHarrisWrites) December 18, 2024

1,500 condensed into one post.