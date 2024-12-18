Continuing Resolution Contains ‘A Little Gift’ to the January 6 Committee
Biden's Response About East Coast Drones Sounds a Bit Like His Spin on...
Shut It Down: GOP Opposition to Mike Johnson's 'Dumpster Fire' CR May Cause...
Wealth of Knowledge: Trump’s Billionaires Bring Business Skills to Battle Bloated Bureaucr...

More PORK Than a Bacon Buffet: Vivek Destroys Proposed Continuing Resolution Spending Bill

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on December 18, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The continuing resolution (CR) bill that's going before Congress this week (in an effort to stave off a government shutdown) is, once more, an omnibus monstrosity that tops 1,500 pages and includes nifty little spending items like the State Department's censorship-loving Global Engagement Center. The State Department is currently being sued by The Federalist, The Daily Wire, and the state of Texas for the GEC's violations of First Amendment rights.

Vivek Ramaswamy waded into the morass and here are his thoughts on the CR:

The entire post reads:

If Congress wants to get serious about government efficiency, they should VOTE NO.

Keeping the government open until March 14 will cost ~$380BN by itself, but the true cost of this omnibus CR is far greater due to new spending. Renewing the Farm Bill for an extra year: ~$130BN. Disaster relief: $100BN. Stimulus for farmers: $10BN. The Francis Scott Key Bridge replacement: $8BN. The proposal adds at least 65 cents of new spending for every dollar of continued discretionary spending.

The legislation will end up hurting many of the people it purports to help. Debt-fueled spending sprees may "feel good" today, but it's like showering cocaine on an addict: it's not compassion, it's cruelty. Farmers will see more land sold to foreign buyers when taxes inevitably rise to meet our obligations. Our children will be saddled with crippling debt. Interest payments will be the largest item in our national budget.

Congress has known about this deadline since they created it in late September. There's no reason why this couldn't have gone through the standard process, instead of being rushed to a vote right before Congressmen want to go home for the holidays. The urgency is 100% manufactured & designed to avoid serious public debate.  

The bill could have easily been under 20 pages. Instead, there are dozens of unrelated policy items crammed into the 1,547 pages of this bill. There's no legitimate reason for them to be voted on as a package deal by a lame-duck Congress. 72 pages worth of “Pandemic Preparedness and Response” policy; renewal of the much-criticized "Global Engagement Center," a key player in the federal censorship state; 17 different pieces of Commerce legislation; paving the way for a new football stadium in D.C.; a pay raise for Congressmen & Senators and making them eligible for Federal Employee Health Benefits. It's indefensible to ram these measures through at the last second without debate.

We're grateful for DOGE's warm reception on Capitol Hill. Nearly everyone agrees we need a smaller & more streamlined federal government, but actions speak louder than words. This is an early test. The bill should fail.

Continuing Resolution Contains ‘A Little Gift’ to the January 6 Committee
Brett T.
It needs to fail. For a variety of reasons.

This writer believes no bill should be more than a handful of pages. EVER.

Never forget.

Reagan was a smart man.

We voted for Donald Trump for a reason.

Amen.

Full of pork.

So are we.

It's the price you pay to be a public servant.

Just insane.

Contact your reps. Tell them to vote no.

1,500 condensed into one post.

