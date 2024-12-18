Wisconsin Media Provide More Details in Madison Christian School Shooting

On Monday, a shooter walked into the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin. Later identified as a teenage student at the school named Natalie (Samantha) Rupnow killed another student and teacher before taking her own life.

Madison law enforcement has been slow to release a lot of information. We don't know the names of the two innocent victims yet, but we do have more details now about what unfolded that day from Milwaukee-area talk show host Dan O'Donnell:

EXCLUSIVE NEW DETAILS: Law enforcement sources say the girl who killed two people and injured six others at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison was armed with two handguns and multiple magazines purchased legally by her father at a gun store in nearby Sun Prairie. 🧵 — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) December 18, 2024

So tell us which gun laws would've stopped this, please, Lefties.

The suspect was a competitive shooter who entered competitions with her father and the guns used in the massacre were either given to her for that purpose or stolen from him--something investigators are still working to determine. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) December 18, 2024

There were reports police were searching a house in Madison in relation to this case.

After making a final social media post from the school's bathroom, the suspect rushed into the study hall, where it is believed she targeted a specific student with whom she had an unrequited crush or some other related issue. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) December 18, 2024

So at least one victim was targeted.

Once she started shooting, the study hall teacher rushed the suspect and tried to stop her by grabbing her hair and wrestling her to the ground. The suspect shot the teacher and killed the teacher, who was found with a handful of the suspect's hair. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) December 18, 2024

This teacher -- who is unidentified as of this writing -- is a hero.

The teacher delayed the suspect enough that a second grade student in a nearby classroom was able to call 911 and get police officers to the school within a few moments. Sources say the suspect intended to shoot students in other classrooms but didn't have enough time. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) December 18, 2024

Initial reports said a second grade student called 911, but it was a second grade teacher.

Because of the teacher's heroism in stopping her for a few valuable seconds, the student turned the gun on herself instead of emptying her magazines into more of her classmates. Law enforcement sources call the teacher a hero who undoubtedly saved lives. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) December 18, 2024

With multiple magazines, Rupnow intended to harm a lot of people that day.

If you're a parent that doesn't completely have your head up your a$$, you know you have a little demon on your hand. And yet you provide ammo and guns to it? If true, lock them up and send a message to all the sh/t parents out there that they need to keep their house in order. — Old Wolf (@LoboViejoWI) December 18, 2024

It will be interesting to see what the investigation finds and if the parents are charged in relation to this shooting.

Ive got one take here: No gun law would’ve stopped this. Shes 15. Didnt use an assault rifle. No high capacity mag.



U know what may have prevented this? Metal detectors in schools. Why cant we do that? Ukraine gets billions. Why cant we secure our schools? Who’s against that? https://t.co/ztcQpSVnNV — Maybe Quay is Getting Better? (@RK_itsm) December 18, 2024

Excellent questions, all.