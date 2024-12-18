Wisconsin Media Provide More Details in Madison Christian School Shooting

Continuing Resolution Contains ‘A Little Gift’ to the January 6 Committee
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on December 18, 2024
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

On Monday, a shooter walked into the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin. Later identified as a teenage student at the school named Natalie (Samantha) Rupnow killed another student and teacher before taking her own life.

Madison law enforcement has been slow to release a lot of information. We don't know the names of the two innocent victims yet, but we do have more details now about what unfolded that day from Milwaukee-area talk show host Dan O'Donnell:

So tell us which gun laws would've stopped this, please, Lefties.

There were reports police were searching a house in Madison in relation to this case.

So at least one victim was targeted.

This teacher -- who is unidentified as of this writing -- is a hero.

Initial reports said a second grade student called 911, but it was a second grade teacher.

With multiple magazines, Rupnow intended to harm a lot of people that day.

X users reacted to this latest development:

It will be interesting to see what the investigation finds and if the parents are charged in relation to this shooting.

Excellent questions, all.

Tags: CRIME GUN GUN CONTROL GUNS SCHOOL SHOOTING WISCONSIN

