Drew Holden Drops MOTHER of All Truth Bomb RECEIPTS on Ana Navarro for Begging Biden to Pre-Pardon KAMALA

Ana Navarro is begging Joe Biden to preemptively pardon a lot of bad people who either broke the law or used the law to target Trump.

Gosh, that sounds pretty desperate and pathetic.

Not to mention the people she listed should have nothing to worry about as long as they didn't break the law, right?

Ahem.

Dear @JoeBiden, pardon Hunter before these clowns go after him to take revenge on you.



And while you’re at it, give pre-emptive pardons to Liz Cheney, Kamala Harris, Adam Kinzinger, Jack Smith…and anybody else who may be on the enemies list of the promised retribution. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 14, 2024

Ugh.

Dear Ana Navarro,

Democrats lost not just in a HUGE way but in a YUGE way. You should probably buckle up because it's going to be a long four years for you and all the mouth-breathers out there who spent the last four years tormenting Americans for disagreeing with you.

Welcome BACK to the real America.

Hugs and kisses,

Twitchy Team

Seriously with this broad? OH, not to mention it wasn't too long ago that Navarro thought preemptive pardons were corrupt, outrageous and self-serving. Drew Holden has the receipt:

Are preemptive pardons for family members of the president good now, @ananavarro?



I remember when you said they were “corrupt, outrageous, self-serving” behaviors.



Did something change? pic.twitter.com/2BFpLIdtyw — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 15, 2024

Oopsie.

Always people with bios like this who are quick to throw away their principles as soon as the political parties are reversed. pic.twitter.com/AyWdvJ9tfh — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 15, 2024

Ana wouldn't know a principle of one fell out of the sky, landed on her face, and started to wiggle.

Something like that.

*snort*

She’s a clown. 🤡 — Laura Kaye 🇺🇸🥳🇺🇸 (@NonsenseEnd) November 15, 2024

Calling her a clown is an insult to clowns everywhere.

These people have zero principles — Jane (@OrthoA) November 15, 2024

Not a single one.

And yet they think THEY are the good, principled people. Let that soak in ...

