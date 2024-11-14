THE HORROR! Lefty Scholar All But WETS Himself After Discovering Pete Hegseth Is ... A CHRISTIAN (Thread)

Guys. You might want to sit down for this one.

It's a doozy.

You ready? Ok.

PETE HEGSETH IS A CHRISTIAN.

Right?!

THE HORROOOOOOOOOOOR ... oh wait, no. That's actually pretty damn cool, UNLESS you're a Lefty scholar who's super scared of Christians, like Matthew Taylor.

This thread is really dumb. Enjoy!

Yesterday Trump announced he's nominating Pete Hegseth as his Secretary of Defense.



Hegseth's a prominent Fox News personality & veterans advocate, but he also has strong ties to the Christian far right that I've not seen fully exposed yet.



Here's a thread w/ receipts... 1/ pic.twitter.com/FdnhMZx4nx — Matthew D. Taylor (@TaylorMatthewD) November 13, 2024

With receipts. We'll certainly look forward to that.

1st, what's the Christian far right?



It's a coalition of different Christian social movts bound together by aggressive theologies & (often but not always) white supremacy.



This is the extreme, militant end of the spectrum of what is popularly called "Christian nationalism." 3/ — Matthew D. Taylor (@TaylorMatthewD) November 13, 2024

Let's be honest, people on the Left think all Christians are extreme no matter what.

Meh.

Theologically & socially, there are at least 3 distinct, major strands of the Amer Christian far right today (w/ lots of smaller ones too):



1) Radical Traditionalist Catholic networks & influencers, Opus Dei, etc. -- This is the world of JD Vance. Not my area of expertise. 4/ pic.twitter.com/QPjExmnLbg — Matthew D. Taylor (@TaylorMatthewD) November 13, 2024

Ok, so Matthew goes down a really bizarre path here ... we're not sharing all of his bigoted nonsense. Yeah yeah, we had to read it but you guys don't have to. Trust us, this part doesn't get any better.

He does continue on further down:

Reformed Reconstructionists tend to emphasize:



-Postmillennial eschatology (i.e., building the kingdom of God on earth)

-Theonomy (applying biblical law to every society)

-Alternative education (homeschooling or classical Xn academies)

-Exclusive male leadership & masculinity 8/ — Matthew D. Taylor (@TaylorMatthewD) November 13, 2024

OMG NOT HOMESCHOOLING!

In this 2023 profile of Hegseth for a local TN Xn magazine, he describes:



-reading Doug Wilson (the godfather today of the Reformed Reconstructionist movement)

-sending his kids to a classical Christian academy

-finding "fortification of brotherhood" 9/https://t.co/H0RCG1L9bF — Matthew D. Taylor (@TaylorMatthewD) November 13, 2024

Family AND brotherhood?

What a monster.

Again, there is a bunch of nonsense here talking about how evil it is go worship God and be a Christian ... man, this Matthew guy needs Jesus.

Anyway, the thread continues:

And, sure enough, Hegseth has 2 Crusader tattoos: a Jerusalem Cross, the symbol of the Crusader kingdom of Jerusalem on his chest, & "Deus Vult" the Crusaders' theological cri de coeur ("God wills it") on his bicep.



"Deus Vult" means God mandated Crusaders' violence. 13/ pic.twitter.com/kAGwqjToyE — Matthew D. Taylor (@TaylorMatthewD) November 13, 2024

Guys. He doesn't have just one tattoo ... HE HAS TWO.

These Crusader tattoos are part of Xn far-right iconography &, when Hegseth's Nat'l Guard unit was called up to serve in DC for Biden's inauguration, Hegseth + several other service members were told they couldn't serve b/c of their extremist tattoos. 14/https://t.co/ROSGJIq4GS — Matthew D. Taylor (@TaylorMatthewD) November 13, 2024

Biden thought Christians were too extreme based on their tatoos.

K.

He then goes on to use Media Matters as a source ... we made the same face.

In 2018, Hegseth was speaking in Israel & said,



"There's no reason why the miracle of the reestablishment of the Temple on the Temple Mount is not possible."



This is a far-right, Christian Zionist fantasy: that the Muslim holy sites can be removed. 16/https://t.co/xMt7Vest1X — Matthew D. Taylor (@TaylorMatthewD) November 13, 2024

Any minute now, Matt is going to blame the JEWS.

The idea that some entity (the U.S.? Israel?) could raze the 3rd holiest site in Islam (Dome of the Rock/Haram al-Sharif) to build the 3rd Jewish Temple is the sort of wild scheme you read abt in bad Christian apocalyptic novels. Now, it's also the hope of the future SecDef! 17/ pic.twitter.com/ELsRtMZjPa — Matthew D. Taylor (@TaylorMatthewD) November 13, 2024

Yeah, having faith is super scary.

Bro.

This is what I found from an hour's worth of digging. I'm sure there's more.



It's another sign of the hand-in-glove rel'p b/w Christian extremism (in all its varieties) & Trump's coming regime.



We need more reporting & exposure of Hegseth's theology & who influences him. 17/ — Matthew D. Taylor (@TaylorMatthewD) November 13, 2024

What do you guys wanna bet Matthew was fine with Sam Brinton, you know, the guy who thought he was a girl and ended up losing his job for stealing luggage?

But Christians BAD.

Thank you for pointing out all the reasons he’s such a great man for the job! 😃👍🏼



P.s. Being anti-Christian isn’t a good look, Matthew. — ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖‎ (@LuckyMcGee) November 14, 2024

Advertisement

Thinking Matthew needs to get a grip

And he needs Jesus.

