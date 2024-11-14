Let's Freakin' GOOO! Sen. Rand Paul Set to Go NUCLEAR on Dr. 'The...
THE HORROR! Lefty Scholar All But WETS Himself After Discovering Pete Hegseth Is ... A CHRISTIAN (Thread)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:25 PM on November 14, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

Guys. You might want to sit down for this one.

It's a doozy.

You ready? Ok.

PETE HEGSETH IS A CHRISTIAN.

Right?!

THE HORROOOOOOOOOOOR ... oh wait, no. That's actually pretty damn cool, UNLESS you're a Lefty scholar who's super scared of Christians, like Matthew Taylor.

This thread is really dumb. Enjoy!

With receipts. We'll certainly look forward to that.

Let's be honest, people on the Left think all Christians are extreme no matter what.

Meh.

Ok, so Matthew goes down a really bizarre path here ... we're not sharing all of his bigoted nonsense. Yeah yeah, we had to read it but you guys don't have to. Trust us, this part doesn't get any better.

He does continue on further down:

OMG NOT HOMESCHOOLING!

Family AND brotherhood?

What a monster.

Again, there is a bunch of nonsense here talking about how evil it is go worship God and be a Christian ... man, this Matthew guy needs Jesus.

Anyway, the thread continues:

Guys. He doesn't have just one tattoo ... HE HAS TWO.

Biden thought Christians were too extreme based on their tatoos.

K.

He then goes on to use Media Matters as a source ... we made the same face.

Any minute now, Matt is going to blame the JEWS.

Yeah, having faith is super scary.

Bro.

What do you guys wanna bet Matthew was fine with Sam Brinton, you know, the guy who thought he was a girl and ended up losing his job for stealing luggage?

But Christians BAD.

Thinking Matthew needs to get a grip

And he needs Jesus.

