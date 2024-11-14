Thanks? LOL! Life-Long CIA Operative Abigail Spanberger ACCIDENTALLY Endorsing Tulsi Gabbard is PRICELESS

This Ain't an Airport, BRO --> Justine Bateman Perfectly MOCKS Don Lemon 'Announcing'...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:25 PM on November 14, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger and life-long CIA operative is very unhappy with Trump's choice of Tulsi Gabbard to lead DNI which tells us it's a SPECTACULAR pick by 47. She went so far as to write an entire thread:

Keep in mind, Spanberger is running for governor in Virginia.

Lucky those of us who live in Virginia.

Keep going.

Says the woman trafficking in conspiracy theories.

Backbone.

Right.

Glenn Greenwald with the mic drop:

Elon Musk Points to Where There's 'a Lot of Opportunity for DOGE' to Save Taxpayer $$$
Doug P.
And boom.

Others were also unimpressed with Abi's post:

His post continues:

... let me guess - you were a DO/NR officer who never operated outside the US...

Ahem.

Bingo.

===========================================================================

Tags: GLENN GREENWALD TULSI GABBARD ABIGAIL SPANBERGER

