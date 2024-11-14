Thanks? LOL! Life-Long CIA Operative Abigail Spanberger ACCIDENTALLY Endorsing Tulsi Gabbard is PRICELESS

Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger and life-long CIA operative is very unhappy with Trump's choice of Tulsi Gabbard to lead DNI which tells us it's a SPECTACULAR pick by 47. She went so far as to write an entire thread:
As a former CIA case officer, I saw the men and women of the U.S. intelligence community put their lives on the line every day for this country — and I am appalled at the nomination of Tulsi Gabbard to lead DNI. (1/3)— Rep. Abigail Spanberger (@RepSpanberger) November 13, 2024
Keep in mind, Spanberger is running for governor in Virginia.
Lucky those of us who live in Virginia.
Keep going.
Not only is she ill-prepared and unqualified, but she traffics in conspiracy theories and cozies up to dictators like Bashar-al Assad and Vladimir Putin. (2/3)— Rep. Abigail Spanberger (@RepSpanberger) November 13, 2024
Says the woman trafficking in conspiracy theories.
As a Member of the House Intelligence Committee, I am deeply concerned about what this nomination portends for our national security.— Rep. Abigail Spanberger (@RepSpanberger) November 13, 2024
My Republican colleagues with a backbone should speak out. (3/3)
Backbone.
Right.
Glenn Greenwald with the mic drop:
You lost the election. And the last people who should be dictating foreign policy choices are life-long CIA operatives.— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 13, 2024
The whole US Security State is deeply corrupted and fundamentally rotted. Trump's choice of Tulsi for DNI should upset people exactly like you: https://t.co/jVXYdMFLyG
And boom.
Others were also unimpressed with Abi's post:
Hi. Former CIA case officer here.— BDW (@BryanDeanWright) November 14, 2024
Donald Trump won last week. The American people have spoken. Loudly.
So sit down. Shut up. And let Ms. Gabbard take a blowtorch to intel officers like you who have abandoned their oaths and become bootlickers to a treasonous Democrat party.
Uh-huh...I know CIA case officers of your ilk - since I'm CIA trained, at the Farm, as a Military Case Office who actually went into combat - what is appalling are cowards like you who apparently did not serve in harms way... let me guess - you were a DO/NR officer who never…— Tony Shaffer (Pronouns: Apocalypse/Now) (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) November 14, 2024
His post continues:
... let me guess - you were a DO/NR officer who never operated outside the US...
Ahem.
“As a former CIA case officer” everything after that needs to be regarded as nothing but trash.— Savannah (@BasedSavannah) November 13, 2024
There is no better endorsement of Gabbi than the CIA opposing her— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 14, 2024
Bingo.
