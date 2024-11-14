'Don't NEED You to Govern Me': Jesse Kelly Ends Pearl-Clutching Rep. in Heated Back and Forth Over Gaetz

We have seen a lot of complaining about Trump's pick for AG, Matt Gaetz.

Boy oh boy, who knew how many experts in picking AGs we had on Twitter/X? It's been impressive ... ahem.

Welp, Jesse Kelly really said it best explaining why there are plenty of people who actually APPROVE of Trump's choice and in true Jesse fashion, he held nothing back.

Some people are complaining about @mattgaetz and while I understand the criticisms, please know that we need disruptors now.



Not polite people. We need people who are going to go in and make bad people uncomfortable.



If he can get confirmed, I love it. Turn that dog loose. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 13, 2024

For somer reason, Republican North Carolina Rep. Greg Murphy thought it was a good idea to basically scold Jesse.

Yeah.

We need members who can govern. NOT disrupters. Not instigators. Not constant complainers. We have been given a mandate to govern. Not create chaos. https://t.co/sIHPtTTo1z — Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (@RepGregMurphy) November 14, 2024

You can GUESS how this went.

I don’t need you to “govern” me, Congressman. I need you to get the hell out of my way and let me be free.



Maybe that’s the problem. You don’t even understand your job. https://t.co/dGNWYqpinw — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 14, 2024

Ding ding ding.

Murphy and other public servants serve at the will of the PUBLIC, not the other way around.

Chip gets it.

@RepGregMurphy THIS. We want change and you will have to listen to the disruptors and the complainers until you give it to us. We want to be left the hell alone. Start making that your mandate and you won't have to listen to us do anything but thank you. — CMDohm (@CMDohm) November 14, 2024

Winner winner chicken dinner.

People didn't vote for Trump for more of the same old same old ... they wanted disruptors. Instigators. Fighters. It's time to clean house and if even Republicans don't get this we hope they figure it out sooner than later.

This was not your typical Republican campaign and it won't be your typical Republican presidency.

Better eat yer Wheaties.

