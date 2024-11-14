Let's Freakin' GOOO! Sen. Rand Paul Set to Go NUCLEAR on Dr. 'The...
'What an Endorsement'! Andrew McCabe Warns Matt Gaetz Would 'Tear Things Up' at...
THE HORROR! Lefty Scholar All But WETS Himself After Discovering Pete Hegseth Is...
Dem Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Waited Until After the Election to Admit What We...
Thanks? LOL! Life-Long CIA Operative Abigail Spanberger ACCIDENTALLY Endorsing Tulsi Gabba...
This Ain't an Airport, BRO --> Justine Bateman Perfectly MOCKS Don Lemon 'Announcing'...
Elon Musk Points to Where There's 'a Lot of Opportunity for DOGE' to...
Every Dollar at Biden WH's Disposal Being 'Pushed Out the Door' to Ukraine...
All the REEEE! LOL! WATCH Eric Swalwell 'S**TTING BRICKS' Over a Possible AG...
Hilarious, KICK-BUTT Thread CELEBRATES The Guardian Bailing on X By Sharing Their BEST...
Lawyer UP! Elon Musk DROPS the Hammer on Adam Schiff for Shrieking over...
VIP
This Explains a LOT! Here's Why Kamala Didn't Go on Joe Rogan (According...
The ANTI-Soros: With a Single Hand Gesture at Mar-a-Lago, Elon Musk Tells George...
Can You Count, Jimmy? Election Denier Jim Acosta Claims Trump Didn't Win the...

'Don't NEED You to Govern Me': Jesse Kelly Ends Pearl-Clutching Rep. in Heated Back and Forth Over Gaetz

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:00 PM on November 14, 2024
Twitchy

We have seen a lot of complaining about Trump's pick for AG, Matt Gaetz.

Boy oh boy, who knew how many experts in picking AGs we had on Twitter/X? It's been impressive ... ahem.

Advertisement

Welp, Jesse Kelly really said it best explaining why there are plenty of people who actually APPROVE of Trump's choice and in true Jesse fashion, he held nothing back.

For somer reason, Republican North Carolina Rep. Greg Murphy thought it was a good idea to basically scold Jesse.

Yeah.

You can GUESS how this went.

Ding ding ding.

Murphy and other public servants serve at the will of the PUBLIC, not the other way around.

Chip gets it.

Recommended

THE HORROR! Lefty Scholar All But WETS Himself After Discovering Pete Hegseth Is ... A CHRISTIAN (Thread)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Winner winner chicken dinner.

People didn't vote for Trump for more of the same old same old ... they wanted disruptors. Instigators. Fighters. It's time to clean house and if even Republicans don't get this we hope they figure it out sooner than later.

This was not your typical Republican campaign and it won't be your typical Republican presidency.

Better eat yer Wheaties.

===========================================================================

Related:

Thanks? LOL! Life-Long CIA Operative Abigail Spanberger ACCIDENTALLY Endorsing Tulsi Gabbard is PRICELESS

This Ain't an Airport, BRO --> Justine Bateman Perfectly MOCKS Don Lemon 'Announcing' His X Departure

All the REEEE! LOL! WATCH Eric Swalwell 'S**TTING BRICKS' Over a Possible AG Matt Gaetz (Video)

Hilarious, KICK-BUTT Thread CELEBRATES The Guardian Bailing on X By Sharing Their BEST Headlines and LOL

Lawyer UP! Elon Musk DROPS the Hammer on Adam Schiff for Shrieking over AG Matt Gaetz and It's PRICELESS

===========================================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THE HORROR! Lefty Scholar All But WETS Himself After Discovering Pete Hegseth Is ... A CHRISTIAN (Thread)
Sam J.
Thanks? LOL! Life-Long CIA Operative Abigail Spanberger ACCIDENTALLY Endorsing Tulsi Gabbard is PRICELESS
Sam J.
'What an Endorsement'! Andrew McCabe Warns Matt Gaetz Would 'Tear Things Up' at the FBI
Doug P.
Dem Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Waited Until After the Election to Admit What We Already Knew
Doug P.
Let's Freakin' GOOO! Sen. Rand Paul Set to Go NUCLEAR on Dr. 'The Science' Fauci and EVERY COVID Cover-Up
Sam J.
This Ain't an Airport, BRO --> Justine Bateman Perfectly MOCKS Don Lemon 'Announcing' His X Departure
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
THE HORROR! Lefty Scholar All But WETS Himself After Discovering Pete Hegseth Is ... A CHRISTIAN (Thread) Sam J.
Advertisement