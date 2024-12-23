'60 Minutes' Pushes Gun Control by Praising Mexico's Lone Gun Store, Trips Over Crime Stats Instead

You would think that, after being embarrassed by their blatantly deceptive editing of their Kamala Harris interview, CBS 'news' show '60 Minutes' would put a little more thought and effort into their stories.
You'd be wrong.
Here they are, with what this writer can only assume is an attempt to push a gun control agenda, bragging about Mexico's gun laws:
There’s only one gun store in Mexico. It’s located on a heavily guarded military base in Mexico City. Before customers can enter, they must show proof of passing psychological tests, drug screenings, and extensive background checks. pic.twitter.com/xbOikjd6LO— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) December 23, 2024
And?
What's your point?
There are several pending Community Notes all pointing out the same thing: despite these strict gun laws, Mexico has a per-capita murder rate five times higher than the U.S., with its Second Amendment and (rightfully) lax gun laws.
This writer's favorite part of this story is how '60 Minutes' undermines their own argument in the follow-up post:
The high-caliber weapons the cartels favor are not legally sold to civilians, anywhere in Mexico. https://t.co/rfQqzT0Nu9— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) December 23, 2024
Ah. So what they're admitting is the cartels -- who, let's be honest, run Mexico -- still get guns that are illegal.
Criminals in Mexico (cartels) are armed like video game characters. Police are armed.— Political Sock (@politicalsock) December 23, 2024
Normal citizens are unarmed & helpless.
This is what the media wants for you
Recommended
Yes. Yes it is.
So little gun violence in Mexico. Whatever they're doing, it's working!! pic.twitter.com/qIjh47aLWC— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 23, 2024
Bang up job, guys.
You guys are such a joke— Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 23, 2024
A very unfunny joke.
This doesn't apply to cartels who have enough firepower to win battles against the Mexican army— Daniel Greenfield - "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) December 23, 2024
It only prevents Mexicans from defending themselves
Yeah. They don't want you to defend yourself.
You're making the point that because of how difficult it is to legally obtain a gun, murder rates are really high as civilians are unarmed cattle, right? ... oh you weren't originally? Well you just did.— Brother-Santa Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) December 23, 2024
They made the case they didn't think they were making.
Someone call Eric Holder and Obama's DOJ.— Hard Pass (@HardPass4) December 23, 2024
We can fix this in no time.
Remember when they ran guns to Mexico?
Good times.
No wonder the cartels run the country then. The people aren’t able to protect themselves.— Stolen Valor (@StolenValor1) December 23, 2024
Precisely.
Journos should move there! All of them! It's so safe! https://t.co/KHqLp5TxwN— Flappr (@flapprdotnet) December 23, 2024
The sure should!
And if it's so safe and gun-free, there's no need for people to seek asylum from Mexico.
Wow. With such extensive gun control, they must have almost no crime. Right? https://t.co/8rXAJRZcBD— John Hasson (@SonofHas) December 23, 2024
Nope. Positively utopian.
One damn gun store in the whole country. psych and background screening just to get in.— Frog Capital (@FrogNews) December 23, 2024
How safe is mexico? https://t.co/4H99cVtiT4
Not at all safe.
Woof https://t.co/NI3kJNphRv pic.twitter.com/meo9ls4c39— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 23, 2024
Community Notes, FTW!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member