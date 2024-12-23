'60 Minutes' Pushes Gun Control by Praising Mexico's Lone Gun Store, Trips Over Crime Stats Instead

You would think that, after being embarrassed by their blatantly deceptive editing of their Kamala Harris interview, CBS 'news' show '60 Minutes' would put a little more thought and effort into their stories.

Advertisement

You'd be wrong.

Here they are, with what this writer can only assume is an attempt to push a gun control agenda, bragging about Mexico's gun laws:

There’s only one gun store in Mexico. It’s located on a heavily guarded military base in Mexico City. Before customers can enter, they must show proof of passing psychological tests, drug screenings, and extensive background checks. pic.twitter.com/xbOikjd6LO — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) December 23, 2024

And?

What's your point?

There are several pending Community Notes all pointing out the same thing: despite these strict gun laws, Mexico has a per-capita murder rate five times higher than the U.S., with its Second Amendment and (rightfully) lax gun laws.

This writer's favorite part of this story is how '60 Minutes' undermines their own argument in the follow-up post:

The high-caliber weapons the cartels favor are not legally sold to civilians, anywhere in Mexico. https://t.co/rfQqzT0Nu9 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) December 23, 2024

Ah. So what they're admitting is the cartels -- who, let's be honest, run Mexico -- still get guns that are illegal.

Criminals in Mexico (cartels) are armed like video game characters. Police are armed.



Normal citizens are unarmed & helpless.



This is what the media wants for you — Political Sock (@politicalsock) December 23, 2024

Yes. Yes it is.

So little gun violence in Mexico. Whatever they're doing, it's working!! pic.twitter.com/qIjh47aLWC — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 23, 2024

Bang up job, guys.

You guys are such a joke — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 23, 2024

A very unfunny joke.

This doesn't apply to cartels who have enough firepower to win battles against the Mexican army



It only prevents Mexicans from defending themselves — Daniel Greenfield - "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) December 23, 2024

Yeah. They don't want you to defend yourself.

You're making the point that because of how difficult it is to legally obtain a gun, murder rates are really high as civilians are unarmed cattle, right? ... oh you weren't originally? Well you just did. — Brother-Santa Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) December 23, 2024

They made the case they didn't think they were making.

Someone call Eric Holder and Obama's DOJ.



We can fix this in no time. — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) December 23, 2024

Remember when they ran guns to Mexico?

Good times.

No wonder the cartels run the country then. The people aren’t able to protect themselves. — Stolen Valor (@StolenValor1) December 23, 2024

Advertisement

Precisely.

Journos should move there! All of them! It's so safe! https://t.co/KHqLp5TxwN — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) December 23, 2024

The sure should!

And if it's so safe and gun-free, there's no need for people to seek asylum from Mexico.

Wow. With such extensive gun control, they must have almost no crime. Right? https://t.co/8rXAJRZcBD — John Hasson (@SonofHas) December 23, 2024

Nope. Positively utopian.

One damn gun store in the whole country. psych and background screening just to get in.

How safe is mexico? https://t.co/4H99cVtiT4 — Frog Capital (@FrogNews) December 23, 2024

Not at all safe.

Community Notes, FTW!