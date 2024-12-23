'DHS Is Complicit in Trafficking': Katie Pavlich Shreds ANOTHER PolitiFact Ruling That's A...
'60 Minutes' Pushes Gun Control by Praising Mexico's Lone Gun Store, Trips Over Crime Stats Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on December 23, 2024
meme

You would think that, after being embarrassed by their blatantly deceptive editing of their Kamala Harris interview, CBS 'news' show '60 Minutes' would put a little more thought and effort into their stories.

You'd be wrong.

Here they are, with what this writer can only assume is an attempt to push a gun control agenda, bragging about Mexico's gun laws:

And?

What's your point?

There are several pending Community Notes all pointing out the same thing: despite these strict gun laws, Mexico has a per-capita murder rate five times higher than the U.S., with its Second Amendment and (rightfully) lax gun laws.

This writer's favorite part of this story is how '60 Minutes' undermines their own argument in the follow-up post:

Ah. So what they're admitting is the cartels -- who, let's be honest, run Mexico -- still get guns that are illegal.

Yes. Yes it is.

Bang up job, guys.

A very unfunny joke.

Yeah. They don't want you to defend yourself.

They made the case they didn't think they were making.

Remember when they ran guns to Mexico?

Good times.

Precisely.

The sure should!

And if it's so safe and gun-free, there's no need for people to seek asylum from Mexico.

Nope. Positively utopian.

Not at all safe.

Community Notes, FTW!

