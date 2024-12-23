'Best Video You'll See Today'! Repeat Calif. Shoplifters Learn the HARD Way Prop. 36 Is in Effect

Coddling criminals these past few years has backfired on the Democrats (though Biden continues to do it on his way out the door), and last month's elections proves that most California voters have seen enough of the lawlessness in certain parts of their state.

Prop 36 easily passed in California, and it went into effect last week:

Proposition 36, which increases punishments for some retail theft and drug possession offenses, went into effect Wednesday morning in California. Voters overwhelmingly passed the prop back in November with a 69% majority. The statewide prop was one of 10 on the Nov. 5 ballot. [...] In a statement on its website, the Californian Republican party said, “California has an epidemic of drug use, trafficking, and repeat retail theft because people committing these crimes do not face any serious consequences,” and that “Prop 36 will create real accountability for breaking these laws.” The California Democratic party opposed the prop, writing it “restarts a failed costly war on drugs.”

It's funny how often Democrats who claimed to be the "law and order party" before the election express their opposition to law and order.

In any case, some thieves who had gotten accustomed to getting a "five-finger discount" on a regular basis are starting to find out the hard way that the rules have changed:

This is the best video you'll see today:



Repeat shoplifters in California learn the hard way that Prop. 36 is now in effect.



Watch until the end. pic.twitter.com/T0JePmhLVB — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 23, 2024

Consequences for their actions? Perish the thought!

Here's another:

Shoplifters are already being arrested in Sacramento under Prop 36. Watch the video and listen closely. The person being arrested is begging to be cited and released. Because she's done this before. They knew the deal. @jeffreisig pic.twitter.com/NyIgcG8Hf2 — T Wolf 🌁 (@Twolfrecovery) December 20, 2024

Rep. Kevin Kiley knows what will happen next:

When crime goes down because of Prop. 36, Newsom will try to take credit for it. Guaranteed. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) December 21, 2024

Of course he will!