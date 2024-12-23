DISGRACE: Cori Bush PRAISES Biden for SAVING Mass Murderers and Rapists from RACIST...
Legacy Media Newscasts Do Their Thing With the NYC Subway Murder Story
'Best Video You'll See Today'! Repeat Calif. Shoplifters Learn the HARD Way Prop....
INFURIATING: Story About Guatemalan Illegal Who Set Woman on FIRE on Subway Gets...
Here's a Who's Who of the Killers, Mass Murderers, and Child Rapists Biden...
VIP Membership Christmas SALE: 60% Off!
Byron York OWNS Journo Claiming Kash Patel Will Target Trump Enemies With List...
VIP
Biden's Selective 'Conscience' About Sanctity of Life Adds Another Element to His Despicab...
'Tax Cut for the Rich My A*S': Brit Hume OWNS Lefties Claiming Trump...
Despicable Media: NY Daily News Headline on NYC Subway Arson Attack Earns Community...
WTAF?! Biden Commutes Fed Death Sentences of Nearly All Child Killers and Mass...
Not My Problem: DHS Chief Mayorkas Disgracefully Dodges Question About Trafficked Children
'Orangeland' Has a Nice Ring to It: Trump Repeats Desire to Acquire Greenland...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

We KNEW It! Trump Campaign Pollster Explains What Was Their Most Effective 2024 Ad Material

Doug P.  |  2:33 PM on December 23, 2024
Harris screenshot meme

The Democrats had a long year. First they were trying to gaslight everybody about President Biden being "sharp as a tack" until the debate made the reality too glaring to try and hide via claims like "cheap fakes," etc. 

Advertisement

Then Biden was shown the door and the Dems made Kamala Harris their nominee without a vote ever being cast (to "save democracy" or something). What happened next was disaster for the Democratic Party: 

Pictured above are two of the people who did a lot of the digging, but they had help

Democrats conducting post-mortems on their sweeping losses in 2024 are finding more reason for alarm. And the problem isn’t just Kamala Harris or Joe Biden. In a trio of focus groups, even voters who previously backed Democrats cast the party as weak and overly focused on diversity and elites, according to research by the progressive group Navigator Research. 

When asked to compare the Democratic Party to an animal, one participant compared the party to an ostrich because “they’ve got their heads in the sand and are absolutely committed to their own ideas, even when they’re failing.” Another likened them to koalas, who “are complacent and lazy about getting policy wins that we really need.” Democrats, another said, are “not a friend of the working class anymore.”

Someday the Dem Party might be compared to Dodo birds because they seem determined to go extinct. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Politico also interviewed some Trump campaign staffers and a pollster were asked what their most effective ad material was leading up to the election last month.

There were some great Republican ads that featured Trump speaking, but the most effective ads featured you know who: 

We're NOT surprised. 

The Harris campaign knew that too. There were reasons the Dems kept Kamala's public exposure to a minimum.

What did your data show was your most effective ad against her?

Fabrizio: There were several. Well, first, usually any ad where she was talking, was effective. Using her words. And there were a ton. In fact, there was so much, we couldn’t use all of it.

The "Harris then vs. Harris now" stuff was also effective. 

Advertisement

The "excitement" about Kamala's campaign was all made up and they had to get celebs like Beyonce and Oprah to show up to convey the impression her campaign was energized. 

Harris picking Tim Walz certainly didn't help her either... quite the opposite:

Did your data show that she would be rewarded, politically, from breaking from Biden?

Fabrizio: The problem was it would have undercut Democratic enthusiasm and motivation.

Did your polls show that?

LaCivita: Yeah. When you talk about if she had gone to the center — they had no intention of ever going to the center because they’re incapable of doing that. If she was going to run the center, she would have picked [Pennsylvania Gov. Josh] Shapiro to be her running mate.

It's possible that Shapiro was asked and turned it down because he recognized a sinking ship when he saw one.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'Best Video You'll See Today'! Repeat Calif. Shoplifters Learn the HARD Way Prop. 36 Is in Effect
Doug P.
DISGRACE: Cori Bush PRAISES Biden for SAVING Mass Murderers and Rapists from RACIST Death Penalty (Yikes)
Sam J.
INFURIATING: Story About Guatemalan Illegal Who Set Woman on FIRE on Subway Gets SOOO Much Worse
Sam J.
Byron York OWNS Journo Claiming Kash Patel Will Target Trump Enemies With List of How FBI Targeted TRUMP
Sam J.
Legacy Media Newscasts Do Their Thing With the NYC Subway Murder Story
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement