Sen. Shelley Moore Capito: 'I Fully Support President Trump’s Decisive Action'

Jacob B. | 2:11 PM on June 22, 2025
AP Photo/Molly Riley, File

"@POTUS has always been clear that Iran cannot obtain a nuclear weapon," Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia) tweets.

The following is the entirety of the tweet by Sen. Capito, Republican Policy Committee Chair in the U.S. Senate.

.@POTUS has always been clear that Iran cannot obtain a nuclear weapon. A nuclear Iran would destabilize the Middle East in ways we have never seen before and ignite a nuclear arms race.
The Iranian regime is responsible for the death of Americans, the horrors of October 7th, Houthi attacks on our Navy, and terror proxy attacks against U.S. bases in the region.
I fully support President Trump’s decisive action.

