Sen. Shelley Moore Capito: 'I Fully Support President Trump’s Decisive Action'

"@POTUS has always been clear that Iran cannot obtain a nuclear weapon," Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia) tweets.

.@POTUS has always been clear that Iran cannot obtain a nuclear weapon. A nuclear Iran would destabilize the Middle East in ways we have never seen before and ignite a nuclear arms race.



The Iranian regime is responsible for the death of Americans, the horrors of October 7th,… — Shelley Moore Capito (@SenCapito) June 22, 2025

Advertisement

The following is the entirety of the tweet by Sen. Capito, Republican Policy Committee Chair in the U.S. Senate.

. @POTUS has always been clear that Iran cannot obtain a nuclear weapon. A nuclear Iran would destabilize the Middle East in ways we have never seen before and ignite a nuclear arms race.

The Iranian regime is responsible for the death of Americans, the horrors of October 7th, Houthi attacks on our Navy, and terror proxy attacks against U.S. bases in the region.