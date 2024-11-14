Nature Is Healing: X Users Notice AOC Has Removed Pronouns From Her Bio
JD Vance Has Our Betters Clutching All SORTS of Pearls With BRUTAL Merrick...
Trump Wages War on the Deep State! Sends Shockwave Through DC!
HEROES: Female Athletes File First Amendment, Title IX Suit Against Conference Over Trans...
Let's Freakin' GOOO! Sen. Rand Paul Set to Go NUCLEAR on Dr. 'The...
'What an Endorsement'! Andrew McCabe Warns Matt Gaetz Would 'Tear Things Up' at...
THE HORROR! Lefty Scholar All but WETS Himself After Discovering Pete Hegseth Is...
'Don't NEED You to Govern Me': Jesse Kelly Ends Pearl-Clutching Rep. in Heated...
Dem Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Waited Until After the Election to Admit What We...
Thanks? LOL! Life-Long CIA Operative Abigail Spanberger ACCIDENTALLY Endorsing Tulsi Gabba...
This Ain't an Airport, BRO --> Justine Bateman Perfectly MOCKS Don Lemon 'Announcing'...
Elon Musk Points to Where There's 'a Lot of Opportunity for DOGE' to...
Every Dollar at Biden WH's Disposal Being 'Pushed Out the Door' to Ukraine...
All the REEEE! LOL! WATCH Eric Swalwell 'S**TTING BRICKS' Over a Possible AG...

WHOA! Can It Be?! What Is Dan Bongino TRYING to Tell Us With These 4 STRAIGHT-FIRE Words All IN CAPS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:35 PM on November 14, 2024
Twitchy

As Trump continues causing head explosions across the political sphere, we can't help but wonder if this post from the one and only Dan Bongino means he is getting tapped for a position in Trump's cabinet.

Advertisement

He'd be a great director of the Secret Service.

Just sayin'.

Ok, so what does he mean here? THE SUSPENSE IS KILLING US!

Is he just saying it's over now that Trump is president and we're done being played by a bunch of woke crazies in positions they were never qualified for? Or is he eluding to some sort of announcement that will likely make each and every Leftist head explode?

True story.

It's gonna be a long four years for most of them.

Heh.

SEE?! That was our first thought as well.

That would be AMAZE-BALLS.

True dat.

Not even a little bit.

Recommended

JD Vance Has Our Betters Clutching All SORTS of Pearls With BRUTAL Merrick Garland Takedown and Hell YEAH
Sam J.
Advertisement

Seriously, he needs to, especially after everything we saw with the TWO assassination attempts on Trump's life over the summer.

LET'S GO!

===========================================================================

Related:

Let's Freakin' GOOO! Sen. Rand Paul Set to Go NUCLEAR on Dr. 'The Science' Fauci and EVERY COVID Cover-Up

THE HORROR! Lefty Scholar All But WETS Himself After Discovering Pete Hegseth Is ... A CHRISTIAN (Thread)

'Don't NEED You to Govern Me': Jesse Kelly Ends Pearl-Clutching Rep. in Heated Back and Forth Over Gaetz

Thanks? LOL! Life-Long CIA Operative Abigail Spanberger ACCIDENTALLY Endorsing Tulsi Gabbard is PRICELESS

This Ain't an Airport, BRO --> Justine Bateman Perfectly MOCKS Don Lemon 'Announcing' His X Departure

===========================================================================

Tags: DAN BONGINO SECRET SERVICE TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JD Vance Has Our Betters Clutching All SORTS of Pearls With BRUTAL Merrick Garland Takedown and Hell YEAH
Sam J.
Let's Freakin' GOOO! Sen. Rand Paul Set to Go NUCLEAR on Dr. 'The Science' Fauci and EVERY COVID Cover-Up
Sam J.
THE HORROR! Lefty Scholar All but WETS Himself After Discovering Pete Hegseth Is ... A CHRISTIAN (Thread)
Sam J.
HEROES: Female Athletes File First Amendment, Title IX Suit Against Conference Over Trans Policy
Amy Curtis
'Don't NEED You to Govern Me': Jesse Kelly Ends Pearl-Clutching Rep. in Heated Back and Forth Over Gaetz
Sam J.
Thanks? LOL! Life-Long CIA Operative Abigail Spanberger ACCIDENTALLY Endorsing Tulsi Gabbard is PRICELESS
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
JD Vance Has Our Betters Clutching All SORTS of Pearls With BRUTAL Merrick Garland Takedown and Hell YEAH Sam J.
Advertisement