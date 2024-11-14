WHOA! Can It Be?! What Is Dan Bongino TRYING to Tell Us With These 4 STRAIGHT-FIRE Words All IN CAPS

As Trump continues causing head explosions across the political sphere, we can't help but wonder if this post from the one and only Dan Bongino means he is getting tapped for a position in Trump's cabinet.
He'd be a great director of the Secret Service.
Just sayin'.
Ok, so what does he mean here? THE SUSPENSE IS KILLING US!
CUTESY TIME IS OVER!— Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 14, 2024
Is he just saying it's over now that Trump is president and we're done being played by a bunch of woke crazies in positions they were never qualified for? Or is he eluding to some sort of announcement that will likely make each and every Leftist head explode?
True story.
It’s time for retribution— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 14, 2024
November 14, 2024
It's gonna be a long four years for most of them.
Heh.
Super Secret Service??? 🫣— Alex Speaks Facts (@AlexSpeaksFacts) November 14, 2024
SEE?! That was our first thought as well.
That would be AMAZE-BALLS.
November 14, 2024
Bout time. pic.twitter.com/w4DT9kMTlq— Jocular Josh 🇺🇸 (@lifeasjosh) November 14, 2024
True dat.
This was never cute. pic.twitter.com/JtrHooEMVo— Ootsie07 (@Ootsie0) November 14, 2024
Not even a little bit.
Dan go clean up the Secret Service please.— Michael Anthony Lee (@ProudCanadaDad) November 14, 2024
Recommended
Seriously, he needs to, especially after everything we saw with the TWO assassination attempts on Trump's life over the summer.
Good morning Mr. Bongino.— PurΞLovΞ ❤🇨🇦 (@RealPureLove) November 14, 2024
I hope you have a great day!❤️ pic.twitter.com/IwDmzSt9ac
LET'S GO!
